Riverfront Stadium hosts ‘Holy War,’ its 1st high school football game
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The “Holy War” kicked off in a unique way Friday as Bishop Carroll and Kapaun Mount Carmel battled it out at Riverfront Stadium. It’s the first-ever high school football game at the stadium in downtown Wichita. The Wichita Wind Surge shared a video...
247Sports
Kansas State commit Avery Johnson speaks to GoPowercat after Maize's 52-51 win against Derby
After putting on a thrilling performance in 2021 with Derby fending off a Maize two-point try that would've won the game as time expired, few could've imagined the 2022 rematch could reach or exceed such a bar but it might have. With Kansas State's own Chris Klieman and Brian Anderson...
Friday Football Fever: Week 6 scores
High school football is back in Kansas this Friday evening. Here are the games KSN is following for Week 6 of Friday Football Fever as they come in. Watch the video above to see highlights from the games.
The Final Four is set for the Wichita’s Most Liked BBQ tournament bracket
Our social media venture to find Wichita’s Most Liked BBQ is closing in on a champion. The tournament bracket featured 32 restaurants, food trucks and pop-ups around town with three goals in mind:. Introduce you all to the incredible number of options many of you may have never heard...
4 Great Burger Places in Kansas
If you live in Kansas and you absolutely love burgers then this article is for you because below you will find a list of four amazing burger spots in Kansas that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with high-quality ingredients.
19 Fun & Best Things to Do in Wichita, Kansas
Wichita is a vibrant city in the south-central part of Kansas, about 139 miles south of Topeka. It sits at the crossroads of Interstate 35 and State Highway 400, making it easy to access. What is Wichita, Kansas, known for? Wichita is known by many as the Air Capital of...
West Wichita Jose Pepper’s location closes suddenly
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - The west Wichita Jose Pepper’s location at 21st and Tyler shut down this week, and now former employees said the news came without notice. Bartender, server and Manager Teagen Guerrero said she went to work Wednesday expecting a normal day. Instead, her regional manager handed her a check and told her to leave.
Metro Grill and Wichita Cheesecake Co. Revisited
We were downtown, hungry, and looking for food. Since we were at Union Station in downtown Wichita, I suggested we go check out Metro Grill, located inside Wichita Cheesecake Co. Nobody else in my group had been there, so this was the perfect opportunity for everyone to try something new.
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Frost overnight, warming up for the end of the weekend
Temperatures today were on the chilly side, with highs only reaching into the mid-60s for most. A blanket of thick cloud cover helped to keep us on the cool side today, but clouds will give way to clear skies overnight. Temperatures will still fall into the low 40s and upper...
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Warm temps and isolated rain chances kick off the week
Temperatures today were closer to our seasonal average as we reached into the mid to upper 70s across the region. We fall again overnight with lows in the 40s for most of the state. This pattern of crisp mornings and warm afternoons will follow us into the next few days.
Much of Kansas, including Sedgwick County, affected by extreme or exceptional drought
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The U.S. Drought Monitor (USDM) released Thursday shows much of Kansas affected by extreme or exceptional drought conditions. Just a small portion of Kansas, toward the north-central part of the state is not affected by at least abnormally dry weather. That portion accounts for 1.5 percent of the state - the rest is experiencing some level of dry conditions; 69.7 percent are experiencing at least severe drought, and 53.7 percent extreme drought. In all, 2,579,515 people in Kansas are affected, according to the monitor.
Delano St. Patrick’s Parade officially discontinued
In a news release on their Facebook page, Historic Delano announced that they would no longer host the Delano St. Patrick’s Parade. The parade has not taken place since 2019. One of the biggest parades in town has since been canceled since the pandemic began in 2020. It’s a big blow to one of the city’s St. Patrick’s Day traditions over the past 10+ years.
One dead in downtown Wichita fire
Firefighters were dispatched around 9:50 p.m., to the area near Broadway and Murdock. Fire crews found two homes involved. A search of the homes found the victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene.
How a racist disinformation campaign kicked off Wichita’s 95-year war on marijuana
The Eagle looks back at the history of Wichita’s marijuana laws, which were deeply rooted in racist disinformation.
Traffic stalled on Kellogg after crash; 5 injured
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Five people sustained injuries in a crash on eastbound Kellogg near the K-96 exit Sunday afternoon. The crash happened at around 1:30 and shut down eastbound traffic between K-96 and Greenwich. Two people suffered serious injuries while three more had minor injuries. Copyright 2022 KWCH. All...
MISSING IN KANSAS: Taiytianna Clement
Family and friends are concerned for teenager Taiytianna Clement, who was last seen on Thursday in Wichita. Taiytianna, 15, is a runway and is believed to be wearing a green and tan dress with tan sandals, family said. TAIYTIANNA CLEMENT. Missing from: Wichita, Kan. Missing since: Oct. 6, 2022. Age...
KHP honors trooper killed racing blood to hospital
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Sixty-three years ago today, a Kansas State Trooper on an emergency run through Butler County died transporting blood for a surgery in Eureka. The day was Oct. 6, 1959, and Kansas Highway Patrol Trooper Jimmie Dewayne Jacobs was on an emergency run, transporting blood that had been handed off to him from […]
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Cold front brings big changes overnight
Enjoy today’s warm, above-average temperatures while they last because a big change is coming to the forecast overnight. Mostly sunny skies with highs in the 70s and 80s will be the story today, with cloud cover gradually increasing as we head into the evening. Conditions will be perfect for...
Wichita Happy Hours and Restaurant Specials | October 2022
Welcome to the monthly list of Wichita Happy Hours and Restaurant Specials for October. This month’s guide has been sponsored by FioRito Ristorante. Big thanks to FioRito Ristorante for making this month’s edition possible. If you’re a restaurant owner and would like to include your happy hours, drink and restaurant specials, you can submit them here.
3 in the Community: Rose Hill
KSN News headed to Rose Hill to learn more about what the community has to offer as part of our 3 in the Community initiative.
