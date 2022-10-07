ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

KSN News

Friday Football Fever: Week 6 scores

High school football is back in Kansas this Friday evening. Here are the games KSN is following for Week 6 of Friday Football Fever as they come in. Watch the video above to see highlights from the games.
WICHITA, KS
Wichita, KS
Wichita, KS
Wichita, KS
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Kansas

If you live in Kansas and you absolutely love burgers then this article is for you because below you will find a list of four amazing burger spots in Kansas that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with high-quality ingredients.
KANSAS STATE
viatravelers.com

19 Fun & Best Things to Do in Wichita, Kansas

Wichita is a vibrant city in the south-central part of Kansas, about 139 miles south of Topeka. It sits at the crossroads of Interstate 35 and State Highway 400, making it easy to access. What is Wichita, Kansas, known for? Wichita is known by many as the Air Capital of...
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

West Wichita Jose Pepper’s location closes suddenly

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - The west Wichita Jose Pepper’s location at 21st and Tyler shut down this week, and now former employees said the news came without notice. Bartender, server and Manager Teagen Guerrero said she went to work Wednesday expecting a normal day. Instead, her regional manager handed her a check and told her to leave.
WICHITA, KS
wichitabyeb.com

Metro Grill and Wichita Cheesecake Co. Revisited

We were downtown, hungry, and looking for food. Since we were at Union Station in downtown Wichita, I suggested we go check out Metro Grill, located inside Wichita Cheesecake Co. Nobody else in my group had been there, so this was the perfect opportunity for everyone to try something new.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Much of Kansas, including Sedgwick County, affected by extreme or exceptional drought

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The U.S. Drought Monitor (USDM) released Thursday shows much of Kansas affected by extreme or exceptional drought conditions. Just a small portion of Kansas, toward the north-central part of the state is not affected by at least abnormally dry weather. That portion accounts for 1.5 percent of the state - the rest is experiencing some level of dry conditions; 69.7 percent are experiencing at least severe drought, and 53.7 percent extreme drought. In all, 2,579,515 people in Kansas are affected, according to the monitor.
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
wichitabyeb.com

Delano St. Patrick’s Parade officially discontinued

In a news release on their Facebook page, Historic Delano announced that they would no longer host the Delano St. Patrick’s Parade. The parade has not taken place since 2019. One of the biggest parades in town has since been canceled since the pandemic began in 2020. It’s a big blow to one of the city’s St. Patrick’s Day traditions over the past 10+ years.
WICHITA, KS
KNSS Radio

One dead in downtown Wichita fire

Firefighters were dispatched around 9:50 p.m., to the area near Broadway and Murdock. Fire crews found two homes involved. A search of the homes found the victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Traffic stalled on Kellogg after crash; 5 injured

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Five people sustained injuries in a crash on eastbound Kellogg near the K-96 exit Sunday afternoon. The crash happened at around 1:30 and shut down eastbound traffic between K-96 and Greenwich. Two people suffered serious injuries while three more had minor injuries. Copyright 2022 KWCH. All...
GREENWICH, KS
KAKE TV

MISSING IN KANSAS: Taiytianna Clement

Family and friends are concerned for teenager Taiytianna Clement, who was last seen on Thursday in Wichita. Taiytianna, 15, is a runway and is believed to be wearing a green and tan dress with tan sandals, family said. TAIYTIANNA CLEMENT. Missing from: Wichita, Kan. Missing since: Oct. 6, 2022. Age...
WICHITA, KS
KSNT News

KHP honors trooper killed racing blood to hospital

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Sixty-three years ago today, a Kansas State Trooper on an emergency run through Butler County died transporting blood for a surgery in Eureka. The day was Oct. 6, 1959, and Kansas Highway Patrol Trooper Jimmie Dewayne Jacobs was on an emergency run, transporting blood that had been handed off to him from […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSN.com

Storm Track 3 Forecast: Cold front brings big changes overnight

Enjoy today’s warm, above-average temperatures while they last because a big change is coming to the forecast overnight. Mostly sunny skies with highs in the 70s and 80s will be the story today, with cloud cover gradually increasing as we head into the evening. Conditions will be perfect for...
NEWTON, KS
wichitabyeb.com

Wichita Happy Hours and Restaurant Specials | October 2022

Welcome to the monthly list of Wichita Happy Hours and Restaurant Specials for October. This month’s guide has been sponsored by FioRito Ristorante. Big thanks to FioRito Ristorante for making this month’s edition possible. If you’re a restaurant owner and would like to include your happy hours, drink and restaurant specials, you can submit them here.
Wichita, KS

