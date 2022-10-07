Several customers have complained about dealing with points in accessing Apple’s Official Website. Here is what they are saying. Apple’s official web site was down on September 15 because of some technical points, inflicting bother in accessing the official web site of the corporate. The situation was being skilled by some customers all world wide. Some customers complained that although they have been capable of entry the web site however sure pictures weren’t loading, whereas others reported seeing ‘403 forbidden errors.’ Apple has not but launched any assertion on the matter but. However, as the web site was down, people have been additionally dealing with issue in inserting orders for the lately launched iPhone 14 Series. It may be famous that Apple’s web site and App Store are presently working nice.

CELL PHONES ・ 11 HOURS AGO