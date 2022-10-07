Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Herald-Journal
USU football: Aggies rally past Falcons for gratifying Homecoming victory
A couple missed opportunities to score touchdowns in the red zone, coupled with a few costly penalties and negative-yardage plays, threatened to derail the Aggies on Homecoming, but they refused to fold. Cooper Legas threw for 215 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for an additional 76 yards and a...
Herald-Journal
USU football: Aggies face pivotal Mountain West test in Falcons
It’s been a long time since Utah State’s defense has been dominant against Mountain West divisional rival Air Force. Case in point: The Falcons have scored at least 31 points in six of the last seven showdowns in the series. The Aggies were able to win two of those games, but both victories required explosive offensive outputs.
Herald-Journal
Prep girls tennis: Wolves capture 2nd straight 4A state title
Simply put, the Wolves left no doubt about who had the best girls tennis program in the Beehive State's 4A classification on Day 2 of the state tournament. Green Canyon and Crimson Cliffs were tied with the maximum 25 points after Day 1 of the tourney, but the Wolves won all five matches in Saturday's semifinal round, while the Mustangs went 1-4. That meant Green Canyon already had its second straight 4A state title wrapped up heading into the championship round.
Herald-Journal
Prep girls tennis: Wolves tied for 1st place after Day 1 of 4A tourney
Green Canyon and Crimson Cliffs took care of business of Day 1 of the 4A Girls State Championships, which are being contested at Salt Lake City’s Liberty Park. Both programs advanced all five of their positions to the semifinal round and accumulated a maximum 25 points on Friday. Desert Hills will be represented by four of its five positions in the round of four and is in third place with 22 points, followed by Ridgeline with 19. The Riverhawks punched their ticket to the semis at third singles and both doubles positions.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Herald-Journal
Prep football: Ridgeline scores late, shares region title
MILLVILLE — With a piece of the Region 11 title on the line, the Riverhawks took their sweet time before grabbing it. That’s because Logan was focused on trying to get in the mix as well as games with league title implications came right down the final seconds Friday night. Ridgeline came up with enough big plays in the fourth quarter to escape with a 13-10 win. In the process, the Riverhawks finish in a tie atop the region standings with Sky View.
Herald-Journal
Prep football: West Side prevails on road; turnovers doom Preston
Parker Moser racked up 252 yards of total offense and West Side also looked sharp defensively on its way to a 21-6 road victory over Declo in a non-district football game on Friday night. The Pirates (5-1) won the battle on both sides of the trenches against the Hornets (2-4)...
Herald-Journal
Nielsen, H. Ward
H. Ward Nielsen (89) passed away October 6, 2022. He was born June 21, 1933, in Murray, UT to Herman C. and Vera Ward Nielsen. He is the oldest of five children. He grew up in the Salt Lake Valley with his sisters Ann, Ruth, Mary Jo, and his late brother Lee. He has always had a love for Jersey cows, and at the age of 14 he took a trip by airplane to Eastern Canada where he picked out a small herd of registered Jersey cows. He traveled with them by freight railway, bringing them all the way back to Utah. He milked his herd of Jersey cows nearly everyday for the next 60 years. He married his sweetheart, Nancy Pendleton, June 25, 1952, in the Salt Lake Temple. He brought his herd of cows from Granger, UT to Linrose, ID in 1967. Ward is a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in multiple leadership callings including Bishop and Stake President. He enjoyed serving with Nancy as an ordinance worker and sealer in the Logan Temple. They also served a church service mission in the addiction recovery program. He loved serving with others. He also served as a school board member of the West Side School District and on the Lewiston State Bank Board of Directors. He will be missed greatly by many! He is survived by his loving wife and companion of 70 years, his three sisters and thirteen children: Kristine (Paul) Lingard, Rebecca (Lorin) Jones, Lynette (Robert) Neary, Eric (Rexanne) Nielsen, Natalie (Phillip) Abrams, Clark (Dixie) Nielsen, Aleta (Michael) Phillips, Ray (Tori) Nielsen, Teresa (Daniel) Lindhardt, Pamela (Richard) Roskelley, Wynn (Bonnie) Nielsen, Vance (Gina) Nielsen, Tawnia (Lyle) Zilles. Ward and Nancy have 66 grandchildren and 129 great grandchildren with 4 more on the way and a great-great grandchild on the way. They also have 41 bonus grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his brother Lee and two granddaughters, Sarah Nielsen and Amber Crouch. Funeral services will be held on Friday, October 14, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. in the Preston South Stake Center, 55 E. 1st S., Preston, Idaho. Viewings will be held Thursday from 7-9 p.m. at Webb Funeral Home, 1005 South 800 East, Preston and Friday from 9-10:30 a.m. at the stake center. Interment will be in the Dayton Idaho Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com.
Herald-Journal
USU discontinues COVID-19 case containment system
As infection rates continue to decrease around Utah, USU will be discontinuing its COVID-19 questionnaire. On Sept. 30, the university ended its COVID-19 case containment system in response to the state seeing lesser amounts of positive tests. The decision to discontinue its system was decided once the state returned contact tracing to the jurisdiction of public health departments.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Herald-Journal
Cowboy dentist: Two-job lifestyle highlights problem for most family ranches and farms
Dr. Monty Brett Weston’s commute to his dental office every day starts in Utah, cuts through Wyoming, and ends in Montpelier, Idaho, more than 50 miles away. In an area known for its wicked winter weather, he makes the drive faithfully in spite of storms and icy roads. He...
Herald-Journal
Thomander, Alan Romney
Alan Romney Thomander, 86, died Sep. 19th 2022, at his home in Logan, Utah. A memorial service will be held October 15th, 11 AM at 280 W 1200 N, Logan, UT. Alan was born September 22, 1935, in New Jersey, to Veron and Pauline Thomander. From a young age, Alan was hard working and intelligent. He graduated high school and became an Eagle Scout at age 16 and graduated with a bachelor's degree in Economics from BYU 3 years later. Alan served in the France mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and following his mission he felt a desire to serve his country. He served in the National Guard and later attended grad school at NYU. He then worked as an economist at Equitable Life in New York. Following his retirement he served additional missions with his dear wife in Colorado Springs, CO and Quebec, Canada. Alan's life was marked by his great love for Jesus Christ, his family, and his fellow man. He enjoyed talking with anyone and everyone, always seeking to find the good in others as well as find ways to serve them. His keen mind enabled him to remember names, places, and scriptures. Wherever he traveled he was bound to meet someone who was connected to him or someone he knew in some way. Alan was known for his great unselfishness. He was never known to spend money (or much time) on himself but worked long hours finding ways to better provide for his family and others in need. He found meaning in ministering to others, especially those who were otherwise overlooked or neglected. Alan volunteered at every available opportunity. He was preceded in death by his parents Veron and Pauline Thomander as well as his granddaughter Bless Russell. He is survived by his wife, Janeen Thomander, his 7 children, Lynnette Vessels, Susan Mooney (Eric), Megan Jerez, Daniel Thomander (Monet), Rachel Gibbons, (Carl), Benjamin Thomander (Wendy), and David Thomander (Kathy) as well as his 4 siblings, Donna Bench, LaVonne Van Orden, Joan Stevens (Jim), and Peggy Ann Leonard (Therald). He has 40 grandchildren and 21 great grandchildren.
Comments / 0