Louisville, KY

WLKY.com

LMPD investigating deadly hit and run on Cane Run Road

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run accident that happened on Cane Run Road. Police say the early investigation indicates a vehicle headed north on Cane Run Road crossed into the southbound lanes of traffic and stuck another vehicle carrying three people. The passenger in...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Man dead after accident on New Cut Road

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a traffic crash leaves a man dead. Police said that around 7:30 p.m. Sunday night, a vehicle hit a motorcycle at the intersection of New Cut Road and Outer Loop. The driver was headed north on New Cut Road and...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Man dead after motorcycle vs vehicle crash on New Cut Road

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is dead after a motorcycle vs. vehicle accident on New Cut Road at Outer Loop Sunday. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, around 7:30 p.m. officers responded to a call of a vehicle collision involving a motorcycle on New Cut Road. Officer’s preliminary...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Louisville, KY
Louisville, KY
WLKY.com

LMPD investigating after 4 people shot, injured in Newburg

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating after at least two people were shot and injured in the Newburg neighborhood Thursday night. LMPD said their Sixth Division responded to a shooting in the 500 block of East Indian Trail at Petersburg Park just before 7 p.m. Police...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Warehouse engulfed in flames overnight in Clifton neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A warehouse was destroyed early Sunday morning after a fire in the Clifton neighborhood. The Louisville Fire Department said the fire started just before 4 a.m. The fire started in a 3,000 square foot commercial warehouse on the 2100 block of Frankfort Avenue. That is near...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Man taken into custody near Dixie Highway after standoff, police say

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Department said they have taken a man into custody after he caused a disturbance near Dixie Highway. Around 6 p.m. Friday, LMPD dispatched officers to Dixie Highway near Valley Village about a man stopping traffic in the middle of the highway. Police said...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Man arrested after disturbance on Dixie Highway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was arrested after causing a disturbance on Dixie Highway Friday evening. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, the incident involved the LMPD 3rd Division and SWAT team around 6:00 p.m. Officers were originally dispatched to a trouble on a man in the middle...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Crews on scene of reported shooting in Taylor Berry neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Crews are on scene of a reported shooting in the Taylor Berry neighborhood Thursday. According to MetroSafe, calls came in around 4:30p.m. Thursday to report a shooting in the 1200 block of Algonquin Parkway. There are reports of one victim at this time. Louisville Metro Police...
LOUISVILLE, KY
mountain-topmedia.com

Pike man charged with attacking woman in Louisville hotel room

PIKEVILLE, Ky. — A Pike County man has been arrested on charges related to an attack in a Louisville hotel room last month. Nicholas Vogelsang, 40, of Pikeville, is charged in Jefferson County with felony counts of unlawful imprisonment and strangulation, as well as misdemeanor counts of assault and terroristic threatening.
PIKEVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

88-year-old woman skydives in honor of her son

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. — An 88-year-old New Albany woman jumped thousands in honor of her son. Bernadette Fife and three family members, including two of her children and a great-grandson, skydived at Skydive Kentucky in Elizabethtown. This was Fife’s second skydive. She jumped for the first time two years ago for her son Jim Lynch’s 60th birthday.
ELIZABETHTOWN, KY
953wiki.com

Madison Man Seriously Injured in Early Morning Crash

Tuesday morning, at approximately 5:30 am, the Indiana State Police and Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department responded to a crash near Madison, Indiana that sent a moped driver to a Louisville, Kentucky area hospital with serious injuries. The initial investigation by the Indiana State Police-Versailles Post Crash Reconstruction Team indicated...
MADISON, IN
wdrb.com

Louisville police say woman was pistol-whipped and robbed in her own home

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police said a woman was pistol-whipped in the head during a home invasion before the suspect stole her handicap-accessible vehicle. Police said it happened shortly before 4 p.m. Thursday on Gardiner Lane near Bardstown Road. The woman told officers a man forced his way into her home, then took his weapon and hit her in the head. Police said the suspect then stole several items before grabbing the keys to her vehicle.
LOUISVILLE, KY

