ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. — An 88-year-old New Albany woman jumped thousands in honor of her son. Bernadette Fife and three family members, including two of her children and a great-grandson, skydived at Skydive Kentucky in Elizabethtown. This was Fife’s second skydive. She jumped for the first time two years ago for her son Jim Lynch’s 60th birthday.

ELIZABETHTOWN, KY ・ 7 HOURS AGO