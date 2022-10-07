ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woody Paige: Broncos not the deal Walton hoped for

By Woody Paige
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 3 days ago
Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton (14) stiff arms Indianapolis Colts cornerback Stephon Gilmore (5) after a catch and run on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver. (Timothy Hurst/The Gazette) TIMOTHY HURST/DENVER GAZETTE

What a horse-spit game!

The Broncos chewed the bit and lost to the Colts in overtime.

In a Thursday evening of football feet, the Colts kicked four field goals, the Broncos three.

Rob Walton thought he bought the Orange for $4.65 billion. Instead, he paid the most money in the history of North America for a sports franchise and bought a lemon.

Neither team deserved a victory, but, at the end, the Broncos were even less worthy. On 4th-and-1 at the Indianapolis 6 with 2:38 remaining in the extra period, the Broncos went all in to win.

Russell Wilson’s pass to Courtland Sutton in the end zone was deflected away by Colts cornerback Stephone Gilmore, who had intercepted a Wilson throw in regulation, and the Broncos showed exactly what they are – a terrible team. Maybe the Packers had a rational reason for not allowing Nathaniel Hackett to call plays as offensive coordinator, and perhaps the Seahawks had a legitimate motive for trading Wilson for a truck-load of draft picks, and the Chiefs, the Chargers and the Raiders definitely have a sensible belief that the Broncos won’t contend – again – for a division title.

In the opening game of 1971 Broncos coach Lou Saban decided to accept a 10-10 tie with the Dolphins rather than try to win late in the fourth quarter. “Half a loaf is better than none,’’ Saban said, and that short statement eventually would lead to his departure.

After last night’s game Hackett said the Broncos wanted to win, so they bypassed another field goal and a 12-12 score. In retrospect, since the Broncos couldn’t get a touchdown the entire game, a tie, and half a loaf of bread, might have been better.

The Broncos are now 2-3 when they were supposed to begin the season 4-1. People who are believing in a playoff season now must be considering a fifth straight losing season. When an overtime was inevitable, thousands in the crowd of 71,702 @Mile High stadium left to go home, fearing what would happen.

The Colts had been abysmal all Thursday night, but had just enough left in OT to survive to kick the triumphant field goal.

TV sets all over the country turned off Amazon early Thursday night.

Wilson and Matt Ryan, both Super Bowl quarterbacks in the past, played like saps in the present. Each had two interceptions, and Ryan was buried beneath the Broncos’ rush and behind an awful offensive line, and Wilson threw wide right and left wrong, and the Broncos couldn’t even score their sixth touchdown of the season. Under Hackett, Denver has the most pathetic offense in the NFL.

And in the Red Zone-Dead Zone-Dread Zone the Broncos continue to be last in the league – and going nowhere.

Now, does Hackett hire another coach to call the plays?

The first half was an indication of what was to come in the second half. Get this: The Broncos rushed 11 times for 38 yards, and Melvin “Flush’’ Gordon III fumbled again, but he already was ruled down. Gordon had seven carries for 12 yards, and, for the second week, Russell Wilson was becoming the Broncos’ leading rusher with three scrambles for 23 yards. In that half Mike Boone got the ball once for three yards.

Give us a break, Broncos.

Wilson completed just 9 of 17 passes for 69 yards in two quarters, and the Broncos failed to score a touchdown for the fifth game in the first quarter and didn’t manage a touchdown in their only trip to the Red Zone, and had just two measly field goals before intermission.

The offense continued to be feeble in the opening two quarters. Courtland Sutton was targeted only twice and was held to 11 yards. Jerry Jeudy caught one, also for 11 yards, and dropped one.

Misery loved the company of the Broncos and the Colts.

The Colts, especially quarterback Ryan, looked more pitiful than advertised. Ryan fumbled for the sixth time in the season, and was lucky that his own teammate recovered. And that was about the best part of the Colts’ effort.

Ryan did connect on more throws than Wilson – 12 – for 140 yards, and the Colts did tun for 47 yards on 12 runs, with the reappearance of Phillip Lindsay, who picked up 34 early.

This game was a mess between horses of a different color – bland.

And the Broncos were, as usual, ludicrous.

