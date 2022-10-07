Springfield High School students pack thousands of meals for children in South Africa

SPRINGFIELD — Hundreds of Springfield High School worked together Thursday to pack meals to help children in Lesotho, South Africa.

This is the fourth year the school has partnered with the Lesotho Nutrition Initiative to host a meal pack.

The goal each year is to pack 30,000 meals in one school day, according to a release.

“The LNI Meal Pack breaks up the traditional school day by allowing students to perform a humanitarian service right from their high school gym and makes a direct connection between their hometown and another country. The students are immediately able to see the impact that is made by dedicating just a couple hours of their day,” Springfield City School District Superintendent Bob Hill said.

The program was founded by a group of students and faculty at Wittenberg University who were concerned with childhood malnutrition in Lesotho.

©2022 Cox Media Group