ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, OH

Springfield High School students pack thousands of meals for children in South Africa

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03COOj_0iPVWW7r00

SPRINGFIELD — Hundreds of Springfield High School worked together Thursday to pack meals to help children in Lesotho, South Africa.

This is the fourth year the school has partnered with the Lesotho Nutrition Initiative to host a meal pack.

The goal each year is to pack 30,000 meals in one school day, according to a release.

“The LNI Meal Pack breaks up the traditional school day by allowing students to perform a humanitarian service right from their high school gym and makes a direct connection between their hometown and another country. The students are immediately able to see the impact that is made by dedicating just a couple hours of their day,” Springfield City School District Superintendent Bob Hill said.

The program was founded by a group of students and faculty at Wittenberg University who were concerned with childhood malnutrition in Lesotho.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Education
Springfield, OH
Society
Local
Ohio Society
Springfield, OH
Education
City
Springfield, OH
dayton.com

Enon Apple Butter Festival defines autumn season, community feel

Saturday morning saw much of the area blanketed by autumn’s first frost. In the Village of Enon, it was countered by wood-burning fires heating copper kettles used to create the signature item for the 43rd annual Enon Apple Butter Festival. Although the chill persisted upon opening, crowds bundled in...
ENON, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Hill
hollandsfj.us

Springfield School District recognizes former employees

For the past two years, through writings and visual images, Springfield Schools has shared with community partners the “competencies” that the district aspires for each Springfield graduate. The district welcomed back more than 70 retirees on September 30, and each of these individuals played a significant role. These...
SPRINGFIELD, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ne Springfield#Linus K12#Linus High School#Malnutrition#Nutrition#Springfield High School#Wittenberg University#Cox Media Group
WHIO Dayton

Governor DeWine making 2 stops in Miami Valley today

COLUMBUS — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine will be making two Miami Valley stops Monday morning, according to a news release. >>Governor DeWine orders flags lowered Sunday to honor fallen firefighters. He will be in Xenia and Dayton. DeWine will tour the Greene County Career Center on Innovation Drive in...
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Ohio Task Force 1 heads back to Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – On Sunday morning, Ohio Task Force 1 (OH-TF1) officially demobilized operations after assisting in Florida along the Gulf Coast after Hurricane Ian made landfall as a Category 4 storm in September. A release by OH-TF1 says the 84-member Urban Search and Rescue team is headed back to Ohio after demobilizing Sunday, […]
DAYTON, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Education
Place
Africa
NewsBreak
Society
Country
South Africa
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Springfield High School Marching Band ‘wakes up’ the Rock Hall

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — The Springfield High School ‘Spartan’ Marching Band brought their signature sound to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame to kick off the weekend. Fox 8’s Kenny Crumpton paid homage to longtime band director Ernie Cole who is retiring after this season and the band showcases songs from their current repertoire.
SPRINGFIELD, OH
hollandsfj.us

SHS Homecoming royalty crowned at halftime Sept. 30

A week of spirit activities concluded September 30 with the annual Springfield High School Homecoming parade and game. Students celebrated with a shorter parade around the football field loop. Although the SHS spirit section remained in high spirits, they were unable to rally the Blue Devils, who fell to Napoleon...
SPRINGFIELD, OH
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
97K+
Followers
131K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy