kvrr.com
West Fargo Beats Davies For the State Soccer Championship
WEST FARGO ND– The West Fargo Packers defense and goal keeping was outstanding to hold the Davies Eagles to just 1 goal Saturday. They Packers won in the 98th minute of the match after the game went to extra time tied at one. The Packers won 2-1.
KFYR-TV
Bison come from behind to stay perfect in MVFC play
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - After a slow start for North Dakota State, the Bison used a controlling second half to beat Indiana State on the road 31-26. One minute into the second quarter, the Sycamores took a 7-0 lead - their first lead over NDSU in a decade. At the half, Indiana State led 13-10.
kvrr.com
Davies Soccer On Brink of Back-to-Back Unbeaten Seasons
FARGO– The Davies Eagles are headed back to the State championship after taking down the Bismarck Legacy Sabres. Esteban Nunez has been selected to represent the Eastern side of North Dakota by the Coaches Association. Savey Jones shot his way into the record books after calling his shot the day before the tournament began. He came into Thursday tied with 33 goals on his career. He now sits at 36 heading into the State Championship versus West Fargo.
kvrr.com
Concordia Celebrates Homecoming with Victory
MOORHEAD MINN– The Concordia Cobbers defeated 36-7. Tags: Cobbers Football, Concordia Cobbers, Concordia Football.
kroxam.com
GRAND FORKS WOMAN INJURED IN TWO-VEHICLE ACCIDENT
On Saturday, October 8, at approximately 12:20 pm, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office responded to the intersection of 290th AVE SW and 170th. Street SW for a report of a two-vehicle injury crash. 38-year-old Susan Carlson of Grand Forks was traveling eastbound when her vehicle was struck by a...
valleynewslive.com
Retirement home for Detroit Lakes couple destroyed by Hurricane Ian
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Detroit Lakes couple made the trip down to Ft. Myers, FL, to survey the damage to their retirement home. Terry Schmidt said it was destroyed due to the impacts of Hurricane Ian. “We couldn’t even talk, we just drove through the park and...
viatravelers.com
23 Best Restaurants in Fargo, North Dakota
Visiting Fargo anytime soon? This is a seriously underrated city for foodies, so plan your trip accordingly because you don’t want to miss out on these delicious eateries, many of which are in the heart of historic downtown Fargo. We’ve compiled a list of the best restaurants in Fargo...
kvrr.com
State House Candidate Arrested for Simple Assault
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (KFGO) — A candidate for North Dakota District 24 House of Representatives has been charged with simple assault. Police Chief Phil Hatcher said 33-year-old Kaitlyn Huss was arrested for assault after officers were called to a Valley City bar shortly after 2:30 a.m. Friday. Huss is...
valleynewslive.com
5 people injured in two separate crashes at 25th St. & 13th Ave. intersection
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Five people were hurt this morning after two crashes at the intersection of 25th Street and 13th Avenue South. In the first crash, authorities say an SUV ran a red light before striking a pickup truck. The pickup then spun out into the intersection...
fargoinc.com
Men’s Hair: Brittany Cantleberry, Kaitlin Thompson, Kortney Roscoe, Macy Larson, Katie Schank & Darriel Kulla – The Leadership Team, Men’s Hair Co.
With 7 locations and 75 team members, Men’s Hair Co. is North Dakota’s largest salon/barbershop. They have the expertise to make everyone-no matter their age or grooming needs—look good. In addition to offering full-service haircuts that come with a shampoo, scalp massage, hot towel treatment, style and shoulder massage, Men’s Hair Co. offers pedicures, straight shaves, waxing, colors and beard trims.
kvrr.com
St. Joseph’s Catholic Church Holds Its 2022 Bazaar
MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) — St. Joseph’s Catholic Church aims to raise $26,000 at its annual bazaar fundraiser. Organizers say they look forward to connecting with the community at this event. There were activities for all ages, bingo, kids games, and a vendor fair with some local goodies. In...
valleynewslive.com
Woman hit by train in downtown Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Early Sunday morning a woman was struck by an Amtrak train in downtown Fargo. The incident happened around 3:45 a.m. at the North Broadway crossing. The 31-year-old woman was found with serious injuries and she remains in critical condition. Witnesses told authorities that the...
valleynewslive.com
The ‘FeDex Lady’ random act of kindness surprises Fargo boy
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A south Fargo family was celebrating their son’s 5th birthday when they got quite the surprise. A note was left under a package from the ‘FeDex Lady’ who left a gift for him. “Those are kinds of things you don’t expect...
fargoinc.com
Self Storage: Taylor, Ryan, Kelsey, Trevor, Jerrick & Jeremy, Five Star Storage
While Five Star Storage offers exceptional storage solutions throughout their 13 FMWF locations, the main service they are dedicated to providing is peace of mind. Knowing your possessions are in safe and capable hands translates to one less thing to worry about. Five Star Storage offers more than just your...
valleynewslive.com
One person hurt in two-vehicle crash in rural Polk County
POLK COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A Grand Forks woman was injured during a two-vehicle crash in rural Polk County, MN. The crash happened shortly after 12:15 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of 290th AVE SW and 170th ST SW. The woman was traveling east when her vehicle was...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Fargo Park District Finance Director Mark Lentz: Fargo Sports Complex expected to increase property taxes by 4.55 mills
(Fargo, ND) -- The Fargo Park District is moving forward with new plans to continue construction of the Fargo Sports Complex. Fargo Park District Finance Director Broc Lentz joined WDAY's The Coffee Club to speak on the upcoming "Phase Two" of the Fargo Sports Complex, following the approval of the district's 2023 budget. The new plans would add two new ice sheets, four basketball hard courts, two community rooms, an indoor play area with birthday rooms, and six indoor pickleball courts, in addition to their previous plans.
newsdakota.com
Fire Destroys Home In Rural Barnes County
ECKELSON, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – A family is without a home after a fire destroyed the structure Thursday afternoon in rural Barnes County. Rural Fire Chief Tim Lyter said the structure was fully engulfed in flames once crews arrived on the scene. Firefighters from the Valley City Rural Fire District...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Police searching South Fargo, surrounding area for suspect
(Fargo, ND) -- The search continues for a suspect wanted for making threats and several warrants in South Fargo. The Fargo Police Department tells WDAY Radio that at 4:58 p.m. Sunday officers responded to a report of threatening actions made via a telephone call related to a domestic dispute between two parties known to each another in the 2800 block of 23rd Avenue South.
kvrr.com
Authorities: Harwood House Fire No Accident
HARWOOD, N.D. — The investigation continues into a house fire early Friday in Harwood. Crews responded to the 500 block of Wally Street. The home was fully engulfed when they arrived and it suffered heavy damage. Smoke could be seen from a couple miles away. Based off the investigation,...
lptv.org
Highway 34 Construction Project Raises Concerns for Lake Country Scenic Byway
Recently, the Lake Country Scenic Byway, which stretches from Detroit Lakes to Park Rapids and all the way to Walker, has been a source of controversy due to a proposed construction project that would be taking place along Highway 34. The project will take place along 21 miles of Highway...
