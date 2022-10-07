Read full article on original website
20 influential Indigenous Americans you might not know about
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Most Americans have learned a one-sided version of history that excludes the full Indigenous American narrative. To help round out your education, Stacker has compiled a list of 20 influential Indigenous Americans you might not know about.
Listen now: Rising anxiety and social media, lessons from Hurricane Ian, covering a murder case and other podcasts
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Do you feel like you've been anxious with more frequency?. It's a topic The Ethical Life tackles, particularly regarding young people and the relationship between anxiety and social media. The lessons...
Large explosions heard in Kyiv following sound of incoming missiles
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Large explosions heard in Kyiv following sound of incoming missiles. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
AP News Summary at 1:22 p.m. EDT
Michael Flynn’s ReAwaken roadshow recruits ‘Army of God'. BATAVIA, N.Y. (AP) — The ReAwaken America Tour led by former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn has carried a message of a country under siege to tens of thousands of people across the US. The tour serves as a traveling roadshow and recruiting tool for an ascendant Christian nationalist movement that has grown in power and influence inside the Republican Party. The retired three-star Army general warned the tour's audience in Batavia, New York, in August that they were in the midst of a “spiritual war” and a “political war” and urged people to get involved. In the ReAwaken vision of America, Christianity should be at the center of American life and institutions, an idea that upends the constitutional ideal of a pluralist democracy. But it’s a message that is taking hold.
Interfaith Voices: Where are the better angels of our nature?
Socrates suggested that we should examine our lives to understand who we are, and only then can we move ahead and better ourselves. Perhaps the same thing can be suggested of our nation in times like these. Interfaith Voices often speaks to our individual spiritual experience, but can we separate our social values and actions from our personal pursuit of goodness or salvation?
