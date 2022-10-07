Read full article on original website
Oregon Zoo, Museum, Gardens at Washington Park & More
Portland Japanese Flowerbed in Washington Park, Portland. Portland offers a plethora of lovely parks and gardens, but no one is as dense with attractions as Washington Park. Within the park grounds, the celebrated International Rose Test Garden is located near the impressive Portland Japanese Garden. Each displays an extra horticultural expertise and are green thumb favourites.
An Exciting Giant Pumpkin Race Across an Oregon Lake Is Happening in October
Have you ever seen a giant pumpkin and thought to yourself, that thing’s so big I could just climb inside it? As it turns out people have been coming to Oregon since 2004 to climb inside gigantic pumpkins each October and paddle them in a one-of-a-kind race across a lake. The West Coast Giant Pumpkin Regatta is one fall event you don’t want to miss this year in Oregon!
Woman found dead at downtown Portland park
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A woman was found dead in downtown Portland on Sunday morning, the Portland Police Bureau said. PPB said at about 7:15 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to a welfare check at Lownsdale Park on Southwest Salmon Street. When they arrived, they found a woman dead. She has not been identified.
Portland’s Jewish Music Fest to bring music, food and fun
Tickets for Jewish Music Fest include access to the family-friendly activities, food and drinks from the catering company, and preferred seating for the concert.
Portland rapper Cool Nutz inducted in Oregon Music Hall of Fame
You may not be familiar with the name Terrance Scott. But if you’ve followed Portland music at any point in the last 30 years, you know his pseudonym, Cool Nutz. In honor of his three-decade career of propping up the city’s music scene, primarily as a performer, producer and promoter, Scott is being inducted into the Oregon Music Hall of Fame this weekend.
Opa! Greek Festival Dances Again in Northeast Portland After Two Years Away
For the first time in two years, there was dancing in the streets outside Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral. The Portland Greek Festival returned Sept. 30 through Oct. 2 following a pandemic hiatus, bringing back all of its traditions, including a food lineup of baklava, gyros, souvlaki and the always popular spit-roasted lamb.
October record Oregon warmth expected to finish up weekend
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – All things come to an end…except what seems to be this warm October. Record warmth will last through the weekend as temperatures jump to the 80s for another day. This weekend will go down as one of the warmest in October. Many locations picked up a record high on Saturday, with many in sight again on Sunday. Portland hit 87 on Saturday, which topped the record of 82 (1971).
Readers respond: Portland needs help now
I tuned into the debate last month. (“3 candidates for governor differ sharply in Bend debate,” Sept. 28) I disagree with Christine Drazan’s pro-life views, and I disagree with Betsy Johnson on gun rights, but Drazan and Johnson are clearly tuned into the major discontent that people are feeling right now. I hear Tina Kotek talking in “policy wonk” speech about 10-year plans. I want to hear Kotek say, “I hear you. Things are really bad right now. This is what I am going to do on Day 1 to make Oregon more livable.”
8 Oregon outdoor excursions perfect for this balmy start to fall
Let’s call it a summer encore. While some Portlanders may feel a bit unnerved about this unseasonably warm and dry start to fall, we might as well take advantage of the weather by extending our favorite summer activities into the dark season. As any seasoned Pacific Northwesterner can tell...
Record warmth: Several locations around Portland set daily record highs
PORTLAND, Ore. — UPDATE: Full list of daily highs posted, previous story had temperatures from 3:00 p.m. The extended summer weather has broken a handful of daily high-temperature records around the Portland area Saturday. FORECAST | Warmer temperatures remain in the forecast. According to the National Weather Service Portland...
10 Reasons Why It’s FUNtober in Lake Oswego
STORYWALK® AT LUSCHER FARM. Lake Oswego Parks and Recreation has partnered with the Lake Oswego Public Library to bring you and your little ones a festive StoryWalk® at Luscher Farm. StoryWalks® combine literacy, the outdoors, healthy activity, and family time. This month the featured story is The Scarecrow by Beth Ferry, illustrated by the Fan Brothers. It’s a perfect excuse to visit the Luscher Farm scarecrows. Then just follow the numbered signs while you read the story together. Be sure to sign the guest book at the end! 125 Rosemont Road.
Air quality worsens in Willamette Valley due to wildfire smoke
PORTLAND, Ore. — Wildfire smoke drove down air quality throughout the Willamette Valley on Sunday, including the Portland metro area. Much of the valley had "moderate" air quality as of Sunday afternoon, including Portland, Beaverton and Clackamas, according to AirNow.gov, in addition to several towns in eastern Oregon. Further...
‘More than corporate logo’: Portland deli vandalized by swastika
Vandals spray-painted a swastika on the sign outside a Northeast Portland deli, the most recent vandalism targeting the Jewish-owned business.
PDX Nutrition Opens on NE Glisan
PDX Nutrition will open at 6824 NE Glisan Street in the former DB Dessert Company location. The cafe is hosting a soft opening on Monday the 10th, beginning at 8 a.m. This supplement-focused shop marks the 20th such location started by owner Hiram Silva. The NE Glisan location is the first in Portland, but other restaurants are anticipated in the coming years.
Portland could break temperature records this weekend with temperature in the low 80s
Portland could see record high temperatures this weekend as the extended summer weather stretches into mid-October. The National Weather Service predicted a high of 83 degrees at Portland International Airport on Saturday, which would break a record high of 82 degrees set in 1971. Tomorrow could see a high of...
Try Portland’s new double-decker drinking experience
The bar, which opened in April this year, is named after the owner’s grandmothers: Rachel and Rose.
This Absolutely Alluring Floating Home is on the Market in Portland, Oregon, for Under $300K
Address: 1615 North Jantzen Ave., Portland, Oregon. From the vibrant teal exterior to the sunset orange front door, this floating home is eye-catching in the best way. Docked right along the Columbia River, this charming home lives on scenic Hayden Island in Portland, Oregon. At a glance, the multi-angled roof lines and asymmetrical windows marry with the wood siding to give the home a look that is modern, funky, and rustic all at once. When the sun sets, seeing the windows aglow with warm light beckons you inside.
Wildfire near Larch Mountain burns 70 acres Sunday night
CLARK COUNTY, Wash. — A fire burning on the southwest side of Larch Mountain, north of Washougal, Wash., has burned almost 70 acres as of Sunday night, the Washington Department of Natural Resources said. Crews first responded to the fire at 4:37 p.m. Sunday afternoon. Now named the Nakia...
Indigenous Peoples Day in Oregon: What’s open, what’s closed
In the spring of 2021, Oregon formally designated Indigenous Peoples Day as a state holiday to be celebrated on the second Monday of October. This year, Indigenous Peoples Day falls on Oct. 10, which is also the federal holiday Columbus Day. Here’s a list of what’s closed and what services...
Portland police investigate suspicious death in Lownsdale Square Sunday morning
PORTLAND, Ore. — The death of a woman found at Lownsdale Square Sunday morning can be described as "suspicious," the Portland Police Bureau said. Central Precinct officers responded at 7:17 a.m. to check on the welfare of a woman who was on the ground in the park, located at 350 SW Salmon Street.
