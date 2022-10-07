Read full article on original website
GRIDIRON GREATNESS-Week 7 (10-2-22)
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The past weekend of pigskin some of the biggest crowds of this, or any, football season turn out to watch preps push for the postseason and see the renewal of South Dakota’s biggest in-state college rivalry. We look back at some of...
Roosevelt wins shootout with Yankton
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Roosevelt Rough Riders picked up their second win of the season on Saturday night by defeating the Yankton Bucks, ranked second in Class 11AA, in a 34-29 shootout at Howard Wood Field. Click on the video viewer for highlights!
FOOTBALL FRIDAY TAILGATE TOUR-65th Battle Axe Game At Pipestone!
PIPESTONE, MN (Dakota News Now) - The Pipestone Arrows and Luverne Cardinals played for the Battle Axe for the 65th time and our Dakota News Now Football Friday Tailgate Tour made its way into Minnesota for the rivalry game in Pipestone!. Click on the video viewer above to get some...
Jackrabbits’ confident defense is dominating
BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Coming into South Dakota State’s 2022 football season all the buzz was around an offense filled with some of the top talent in the FCS. Yet it’s been the Jackrabbit defense that has stolen the show, never more so than yesterday when they shut down arch rival South Dakota during a 28-3 victory.
FOOTBALL FRIDAY-Week 7 (10-7-22)
Just six miles south of Sioux Falls you can find the Haunted Farm, where Paula Bell and her team have enjoyed providing scares and fun to thousands of guests over the past 8 years. Residents near CO2 pipeline rupture in Mississippi share their story. Updated: 18 hours ago. “From the...
Sioux Falls opens second half of the season with big win over SMSU
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The No. 17 University of Sioux Falls football team picked up their sixth win of the season securing their 28th consecutive winning season. USF leads all of Division II with 28 winning seasons and sits just 4th in all NCAA divisions for the most consecutive winning seasons.
Coyotes seek consistency in back half of their season
BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Yesterday’s 28-3 loss at arch rival South Dakota State marked the end of a gauntlet that was the toughest schedule in the FCS for the South Dakota football team. They are 1-4 after playing the current leader of the FBS’ Big 12 Conference (Kansas State) as well as the first, second and third ranked teams (NDSU, SDSU & Montana) in their own division.
West Central girls blank Vermillion to return to State A Championship
HARTFORD, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - West Central’s quest for a third straight State A Girls Soccer Championship, and sixth title in seven years, is one game away from coming to fruition. The two-time defending champions had no problem with Vermillion on Saturday afternoon in the state semifinals, winning...
JACKRABBIT STATE: SDSU dominates USD in Brookings
BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - One year after South Dakota stunned South Dakota State on a hail mary on the final play of regulation to win, there were no miracles this time for the Coyotes. The arch rival Jackrabbits left no room for it. Behind a punishing defense that...
OYO: Final Fall Yard Prep
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - In this season’s final edition of Owning Your Outdoors, Aaron and Doug are going over some last minute tips to get your lawn prepared for the rest of fall and the coming winter months. If your grass is still green, you’ll want...
A frosty Friday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We have Freeze Warnings over much of the Dakota News Now coverage area until 10 a.m. CDT. We’ll continue to see more sunshine on Friday across the area, but highs will only get into the lower 50s once again. We could see more frost and freeze conditions Friday night into Saturday morning, but the good news is we should start to warm up over the weekend. Most of us will have highs back in the 60s Saturday with mid to upper 60s returning Sunday.
Women’s Wave rally takes place in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -People gathered together today in Sioux Falls for a women’s wave rally. These rallies took place across the country today in support of abortion rights. The rally in Sioux Falls featured a variety of keynote speakers such as Rep. Erin Healy, the wife...
Roller coaster temperatures expected this week
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- The weekend overall has been pretty nice and as we head into the upcoming week, we’ll keep the dry conditions around but we’re going to have a swing in temperatures. Tonight we’ll have a mostly clear to mostly cloudy sky as...
More South Dakota students going hungry after federal free meal program ends
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Thousands of schoolchildren across South Dakota are facing new barriers to getting proper nutrition at school due to the end of a pandemic-era federal program that provided free meals to all students regardless of parental income. Parents in South Dakota, meanwhile, are facing...
Freaky Friday: Haunted Farm in Worthing South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Just six miles south of Sioux Falls you can find the Haunted Farm, where Paula Bell and her team have enjoyed providing scares and fun to thousands of guests over the past 8 years. “The laughter and the good times that are out...
NTSB releases preliminary report on Yankton gyrocopter crash
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The National Transportation Safety Board has released its preliminary report on a fatal crash near Yankton last month. The report shows that the gyrocopter crashed on private property shortly after take off from Chan Gurney Municipal Airport in Yankton on September 27. The...
Road closure timeline extended in Brookings due to utility work
Matters of State is our weekly in-depth look at politics impacting viewers in our region. Sanaa holds fundraiser for hurricane victims in Puerto Rico and Florida. Pilot Program adds 4 million dollars toward mortgages on South Dakota Reservations. “It can be existing homes. It can be new builds. To build...
