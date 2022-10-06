ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Cushman: Protect Utah Outdoor Workers From Dangerous Environmental Conditions

Mass lockdowns during the pandemic deeply impacted the American workforce, especially as many frontline workers faced terrible working conditions while the rich grew richer. Now, in the aftermath, we’re seeing a growing push for workers’ rights around the United States. Even so, however, Utah remains one of the worst states to work in. Our state ranked 44th this year, with its notable lack of worker protections contributing to this low score.
How the University of Utah is Working to Protect the Great Salt Lake

What the New York Times called “Utah’s Environmental Nuclear Bomb,” and Outside Magazine called “desolate” yet “also divine,” the Great Salt Lake is a salinated body of water that currently expands over more than 1 million acres of land. According to Utah Geological Survey, the lake is currently reported as the 33rd largest lake in the world. It’s also terminal, meaning there is no water outlet from the lake. Still, the lake is shrinking, raising concerns not only over the lake’s ecology itself, but for public health and Utah’s economy.
