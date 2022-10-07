ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Royersford, PA



Methacton wins low-scoring battle with Boyertown, 10-7

FAIRVIEW VILLAGE >> It was a test of how stalwart the defenses were Friday. It was a test on which Methacton got a higher grade than Boyertown. With scoring drives for both teams few and far between, the Warriors made their limited opportunities hold up for a 10-7 win to cap the school’s Homecoming Night festivities.
BOYERTOWN, PA


The Reporter/Times Herald/Montgomery Media Local Roundup (Oct. 7th): Methacton puts two doubles teams in PAC semifinals

PAC Doubles: Methacton placed a pair of teams in the semifinals on Friday. Defending PIAA 3A champs Hana Nouaime and Alice Liang lost just two games in two matches, defeating Boyertown’s Lauren Campbell/Lila Schmid 10-0 in second round and then dispatching Upper Perk’s Hope Thompson/Madelyn Dyer 6-1, 6-1 in the quarterfinals. The No. 3 seeds Morgan Coupe/Anika Suresh had a little more trouble, winning 10-3 in the first round against Pottsgrove’s Rachel Lilliendahl/Alaina Hathaway. Then the challenge came. Coupe and Suresh survived Perk Valley’s No. 6 seeds Smiki Satrusalya/Ananya Sudarshan 6-1, 5-7, 6-2 in a heated quarterfinal matchup. Nouaime and Liang will face the No. 4 seeds Spring-Ford’s Chloe Moore/Alexis Luo in the semis on Saturday, while Coupe and Suresh will face the No. 2 seeds Spring-Ford’s No. 1 team of Evelyn Mejia/Cady Krause.
NORRISTOWN, PA


Upper Dublin’s defense dominates in win over CR South

UPPER DUBLIN >> When Upper Dublin’s offense had an off night against Council Rock South Friday, its defense was there to pick up the slack. Not only did the Cardinals defense make sure the offense’s two touchdowns were enough to win, they outscored the Golden Hawks offense themselves.
DUBLIN, PA


Souderton Area attack in high gear in win over Warwick

FRANCONIA — There was plenty of zip in Souderton Area’s offensive execution – and plenty of points on the scoreboard – as Big Red rolled to a commanding 45-24 victory over visiting Warwick Friday night. Said quarterback Jared Zimmerman, who had a major hand in Souderton...
SOUDERTON, PA


Delco Roundup: Stearns sparks scoring splurge for Interboro

Arianna Stearns sparked a second-half surge by the Interboro field hockey team Thursday. Stearns scored two of her team’s five goals after halftime and the Bucs cruised to a 5-0 Del Val League win over Chichester. Felicia Pescatore and Alexa McDevitt each tallied a goal and an assist for...
PROSPECT PARK, PA


Delco Roundup: Milone’s three goals keep Notre Dame cruising

Academy of Notre Dame sailed to its fourth Inter-Ac League field hockey win against no losses Friday, as Saylor Milone’s three goals sparked a 5-1 road victory over Episcopal Academy. Charly Bruder got the scoring started for EA in the first quarter, but after that it was all Irish....
NEWTOWN SQUARE, PA


Updated: No plans to reschedule Downingtown West at Coatesville football

CALN- The much anticipated Ches-Mont National Division showdown between Downingtown West at Coatesville Friday night was canceled due to online threats that law enforcement deemed credible. According to Brian Chenger, athletic director at Coatesville, there are no current plans to reschedule the game. Early Friday morning, Coatesville interim superintendent Rick...
COATESVILLE, PA


Upper Moreland’s Broderick eyes strong finish, Wissahickon’s McLean eyes new beginning

AMBLER >> Stephen Broderick and Jalen McLean had something in common on Friday night. Broderick, the Upper Moreland senior, and McLean, the Wissahickon junior, may be at different points in their respective careers with their teams at different points of contention but the two were undeniably the center of attention for their squads as they faced off. The do-everything Broderick is hoping to end his career right and carry the Golden Bears on a playoff run while the emerging McLean is hoping to be the part of something new with the rebuilding Trojans.
AMBLER, PA


St. Joseph’s Prep puts it all together in win over rival La Salle

PHILADELPHIA >> After a sluggish first quarter that rained penalty flags, St. Joseph’s Prep found its groove and never got out of it, rolling to a 40-11 victory over rival La Salle at Franklin Field. The Hawks offense produced two 100-yard rushers in quarterback Samaj Jones and running back...
PHILADELPHIA, PA


Football Friday: Kamara, Interboro look to stay hot against Chi

Interboro running back Abu Kamara is on a pace to challenge the county single-season rushing record set last season by Ridley’s Tahir Mills, the Daily Times Player of the Year, with 2,519 yards. Kamara has rushed for 1,389 yards and 18 touchdowns through six games, an average of 228.2...
PROSPECT PARK, PA


With trio of battles on horizon, Great Valley sets self up for title run

WEST CHESTER >> Great Valley will not wow you with explosive plays or impress you with elite size or speed, but the Patriots have found a recipe for success this fall. A 28-6 road win against West Chester Henderson, Friday, secured the Patriots’ first winning season since 2017 and all but guarantees a spot in the District 1-5A playoffs.
WEST CHESTER, PA


Emmaus field hockey defends local and national rankings

Emmaus High School’s field hockey team was put to the test over the last week and passed with flying colors. The Green Hornets rallied for victories against Oak Knoll, 4-2, and Gwynedd Mercy, 3-2. Oak Knoll, which was ranked No. 2 in New Jersey by NJ.com entering its contest with Emmaus, was the NJSIAA Tournament of Champions runner-up in 2021. Gwynedd Mercy, which Emmaus upended in overtime, was the PIAA Class 2A runner-up last season.
EMMAUS, PA


O’Brien leads offensive onslaught as Plymouth-Whitemarsh routs William Tennent

Warrington>>> Four was the number of the night for the Plymouth-Whitemarsh Colonials in the first half. Four of their seven touchdown drives took four plays or less. Their offensive explosion helped them jump out to a 49-0 lead by the end of the half en route to a 57-7 win over the William Tennent Panthers at Eugene J. Grossi Athletic Complex.
WARMINSTER, PA


Football: Williams, Bonner defense swarm Neumann-Goretti for PCL Blue lead

PHILADELPHIA — Mylachi Williams is a freakish athlete with untapped potential. The Bonner & Prendergast junior causes quarterbacks to run for cover. Neumann-Goretti’s Mekhi Wharton discovered how difficult it is to evade Williams’ pass rush. A 6-5, 200-pound defensive end was a disruptive force Saturday. He had...
PHILADELPHIA, PA


Downingtown West-Coatesville game called off due to online threats

The scheduled Downingtown West at Coatesville football game tonight has been cancelled. Coatesville athletic director Brian Chenger indicated that the game will not be madeup. The reason for the postponement was based on online threats of violence that law enforcements believed were credible. This morning, Coatesville acting superintendent Rick Dunlap...
DOWNINGTOWN, PA

