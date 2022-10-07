The only person Master's can agree with, is himself and no one else...Sounds so very familiar, doesn't he? He knows nothing about being a Senator, or even what a Senator does...
Masters SAYS he KNOWS what Arizonans want?? NO, he doesn’t, unless it’s the MAGA movement he’s pandering to. How can this reckless and dangerous man have the audacity to claim HE WILL help make America free again when HE WANTS a TOTAL BAN on abortion? How can folks take serious someone who still denies results of our election? Masters is dangerous and NOT someone who would serve Arizona’s best interests. Women .. PLEASE vote Blue so we can exercise OUR FREEDOM to choose!!
"The unborn" are a convenient group of people to advocate for. They never make demands of you; they are morally uncomplicated, unlike orphans, they don't need money, education, or childcare; they allow you to feel good about yourself without any work at creating or maintaining relationships; and when they are born, you can forget about them, because they cease to be unborn. It's almost as if, by being born, they have died to you. You can love the unborn and advocate for them without substantially challenging your own wealth, power, or privilege, without re-imagining social structures, apologizing, or making reparations to anyone. They are, in short, the perfect people to love if you want to claim you love Jesus but actually dislike people who breathe.
