Arizona State

Ultimate One ⚓️
3d ago

The only person Master's can agree with, is himself and no one else...Sounds so very familiar, doesn't he? He knows nothing about being a Senator, or even what a Senator does...

Francisca48
2d ago

Masters SAYS he KNOWS what Arizonans want?? NO, he doesn’t, unless it’s the MAGA movement he’s pandering to. How can this reckless and dangerous man have the audacity to claim HE WILL help make America free again when HE WANTS a TOTAL BAN on abortion? How can folks take serious someone who still denies results of our election? Masters is dangerous and NOT someone who would serve Arizona’s best interests. Women .. PLEASE vote Blue so we can exercise OUR FREEDOM to choose!!

Vicky Graham
3d ago

"The unborn" are a convenient group of people to advocate for. They never make demands of you; they are morally uncomplicated, unlike orphans, they don't need money, education, or childcare; they allow you to feel good about yourself without any work at creating or maintaining relationships; and when they are born, you can forget about them, because they cease to be unborn. It's almost as if, by being born, they have died to you. You can love the unborn and advocate for them without substantially challenging your own wealth, power, or privilege, without re-imagining social structures, apologizing, or making reparations to anyone. They are, in short, the perfect people to love if you want to claim you love Jesus but actually dislike people who breathe.

Salon

The white, conservative Southern women who asked me to keep their abortions secret

The day one of my closest childhood friends got married, she asked me to keep two secrets: The first was her high school abortion. "It was so long ago," she said in a terrified whisper, "I can't tell him; it doesn't even matter anymore." She was peeking down the hall, where everything was draped in rented white satin—a traditional, Southern wedding, officiated by an odious Calvinist preacher. She frowned at her family, who were busy decorating. "Nobody except you understood."
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Reason.com

Marco Rubio, Who Last Month Said Abortion Regulation Should Be Left to the States, Endorses a Federal Ban

Many Republicans were dismayed by the federal abortion ban that Sen. Lindsey Graham (R–S.C.) unveiled this week, viewing it as politically unwise and constitutionally suspect. But yesterday Sen. Marco Rubio (R–Fla.), who is running for reelection this year, announced that he is co-sponsoring Graham's bill, which would prohibit abortion at 15 weeks of gestation or later. Rubio's support for the bill blatantly contradicts the position he was taking just a few weeks ago, when he said abortion regulation should be left to the states, and his avowed support for federalism more generally.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Salon

Trump-backed PA GOP candidate Doug Mastriano pushed to charge women who get abortions with murder

Pennsylvania Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano speaks during a campaign rally at The Fuge on May 14, 2022 in Warminster, Pennsylvania. (Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images) A newly unearthed 2019 interview with Trump-backed Pennsylvania gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano reveals that he advocated charging women with murder if they get abortions. NBC...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
City
Congress, AZ
Local
Arizona Elections
State
Arizona State
City
Phoenix, AZ
Local
Arizona Government
Fox News

'The View' host slams Sen. Graham's abortion bill: 'There is no such thing' as late-term abortion

"The View" co-host Sara Haines claimed there is "no such thing as people having late-term abortions" during Wednesday’s episode of the daytime talk show. Haines would go on to declare that the GOP claim that the Democratic Party supports abortions in the late stage of pregnancy is a "myth" designed to achieve a political outcome. She ultimately admitted that 1.3% of abortions are late-term abortions but employed that statistic to double down on her original point.
CONGRESS & COURTS
CNN

Opinion: This Texas Republican is the perfect metaphor for his party's stand on abortion

Republicans are running from abortion -- sometimes literally," writes Jill Filipovic. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton reportedly fled his home to avoid being served with a subpoena in a case filed by abortion rights groups seeking to expand access in his state, where abortion is almost entirely criminalized. It's a metaphor for Republican politicians on abortion rights: "Many of them are running away from the very scenario they created and the very laws they've promoted
TEXAS STATE
Person
Mark Kelly
CBS News

Transcript: Kari Lake, Arizona gubernatorial candidate, on "Face the Nation," Oct. 9, 2022

The following is a transcript of an interview with Kari Lake, Republican candidate for governor in Arizona, that aired on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022 on "Face the Nation." MAJOR GARRETT: Now to the race for governor of Arizona. Our latest poll shows Democrat Katie Hobbs and Republican Kari Lake tied at 49%. The two candidates have not scheduled a debate but they are here to answer our questions. Each candidate will have about eight and a half minutes, we intend to cover the same issues with each candidate. issues identified by our own polling as of leading concern to Arizona voters. Our ability to cover this ground, of course, will be influenced in no small measure by the length of the candidates answers. First Republican Carrie Lake, who joins us from Phoenix. Good morning, and welcome to FACE THE NATION.
ARIZONA STATE
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Mark Finchem just got caught telling a whopper and his response is ... totally on brand

With just two days to go until the vast majority of Arizona voters get their early ballots in the mail, Republican Mark Finchem continues his quest to end the wildly popular program. Finchem thinks the decades-old mail-in ballot system, ushered in and made popular by Republicans, is a seething petri dish of deceit – a highway to hell traveled by mythical mules who are out to steal your vote. ...
ARIZONA STATE
#Us Senate#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#Abortion Law#Election State#Politics State#Politics Federal#Democratic#Republican#Arizonans
KTAR.com

Here’s what you need to know about Donald Trump rally in Mesa for Kari Lake, others

PHOENIX – Former President Donald Trump is heading to the East Valley on Sunday, hosting a free rally for his preferred Arizona candidates. Trump’s announcement said last week the event will be held at Legacy Sports Park, 6321 S. Ellsworth Road. The address coincides with the location of Bell Bank Park, the sprawling sports complex that opened next to Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport in January of this year. Legacy Sports Park was the working name of the facility until Bell Bank obtained naming rights.
MESA, AZ
Daily Montanan

Republicans in Congress say they’d keep federal abortion funding in cases of rape, incest

WASHINGTON —  A nearly 50-year-old federal law backed by Republicans allows the use of federal dollars for abortions in cases of rape, incest or the life of the pregnant person. That so-called Hyde Amendment, which is folded into spending bills, is less stringent than new or planned abortion bans in some GOP-led states, where governors […] The post Republicans in Congress say they’d keep federal abortion funding in cases of rape, incest appeared first on Daily Montanan.
CONGRESS & COURTS
BET

Georgia Senate Candidate Herschel Walker Blames Democrats For Abortion Controversy

Herschel Walker, the Republican candidate for the U.S. Senate in Georgia, is pointing fingers at Democrats after being accused of paying for an abortion. In an Oct. 6 press conference, the former NFL player said to reporters, “I know why you’re here. You’re here because the Democrats are desperate to hold onto this seat here. They’re desperate to make this race about my family.”
GEORGIA STATE
Salon

Herschel Walker's abortion scandal won't alienate Christian right voters — here's why

Monday evening, Roger Sollenberger of the Daily Beast (and formerly of Salon) published a blockbuster scoop: Herschel Walker, former NFL running back and current Georgia Senate candidate for the GOP, allegedly asked for and paid for a girlfriend to get an abortion in 2009. Walker has taken a hard line against abortion, wanting it banned in all cases, even to save the life of the pregnant person. The woman, who understandably wants to remain anonymous, substantiated her claim with a receipt from the abortion clinic, a check from Walker, a get-well card he gave her, and the testimony of the friend who took care of her after the abortion.
NFL
AZFamily

Former President Trump hosts rally in Mesa for Arizona GOP candidates

Former President Donald Trump stopped by the Valley Sunday evening as part of his “Save America” rally, alongside several Arizona Republican candidates. Family of man shot and killed after throwing rocks at police officers holds protest. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Many gathered in downtown Phoenix at Eastlake...
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

Trump campaign still owes Arizona cities thousands in past event fees

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Former President Donald Trump will be back on the campaign trail in Arizona on Oct. 9, supporting Republican candidates ahead of early voting. However, when he takes the stage in Mesa, he will be doing so in a city where his campaign still owes tens of thousands of dollars for a past event.
MESA, AZ

