Lynnwood, WA

Chronicle

Hiker Falls to Death Through Waterfall in North Bend

A young hiker fell through a waterfall to his death Saturday morning while on the Denny Creek Trail in North Bend. The King County Sheriff's Office declined to give the hiker's age, saying only that a "juvenile male" fell through Keekwulee Falls, which has two sections, with a combined drop of around 125 feet.
NORTH BEND, WA
KING 5

Police responding to reported shootout at Tacoma Mall

TACOMA, Wash. — Police are responding to a reported shootout between two groups of people near the Tacoma Mall just before 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Tacoma Police said Saturday evening. Two groups of people exchanged gunfire and then fled the scene, Tacoma Police say. Police said no injuries have been...
TACOMA, WA
Lynnwood, WA
q13fox.com

Crews work to recover body of 17-year-old who fell over Keekwulee Falls near Snoqualmie

KING COUNTY, Wash. - Crews are working to recover the body of a teenager who fell over Keekwulee Falls on Saturday. According to Eastside Fire & Rescue (EFR), they received a 911 call about a fallen hiker just before 8:00 a.m. EFR crews along with the Snoqualmie Fire Department, Bellevue Medics, King County Search and Rescue, started a recovery mission at around 9:45 a.m.
SNOQUALMIE, WA
q13fox.com

Remains of 7 of 10 killed in Whidbey Island floatplane crash now identified

ISLAND COUNTY, Wash. - The remains of seven of the 10 people who died in a floatplane crash in Washington state’s Puget Sound have now been identified, officials said Friday. Island County Emergency Management deputy director Eric Brooks confirmed Friday that two additional victims had been identified. Patirica Hicks...
KIRO 7 Seattle

Violent home invasion leaves Kirkland neighborhood rattled

KIRKLAND, Wash. — A Kirkland neighborhood is on edge after an attempted home invasion burglary ended in gunfire while two children were inside. The hunt is on for whoever broke into a Kirkland home early Sunday morning as a family of four slept. At least one suspect was confronted by the homeowner and fled, but not before firing at the house.
KIRKLAND, WA
capitolhillseattle.com

One reported dead in E Fir shooting

A man was reported dead in an early Friday morning shooting in an alley off E Fir. Seattle Police said they had responded to a shooting and that at least one person was wounded. Multiple 911 callers reported gunfire around 4:30 AM and officers arriving at the scene found the...
SEATTLE, WA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Man arrested after allegedly throwing rock, killing another man in Washington

KING COUNTY, Wash. — A man was arrested after he allegedly threw a rock that killed another man in King County, Washington. According to court records obtained by KIRO, on September 19 just after 8 p.m., Puget Sound Regional firefighters along with Kent police were called to a Chevron gas station in an area after someone called 911 and said they saw an unconscious man outside of the gas station thinking that he could have possibly overdosed.
KOMO News

Seattle 5-year-old announced missing, taken by parent

SEATTLE, Wash. — 5-year-old, Sky Sanchez has been announced missing by Seattle PD. She was last seen with braided hair, a pink shirt, a blue skirt, and pink shoes. She was reportedly taken by a parent that was having a supervised visit from the 2800 block of E Madison St.
SEATTLE, WA
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
My Clallam County

Remains found on beach near Sequim ID’d as plane crash victim

PORT ANGELES – The Clallam County Coroner’s Office has received confirmation from the Washington State Patrol Crime Lab of the identity of the female remains discovered near Dungeness Spit on September 16. The decedent has been identified as 66-year-old Patricia Ann Hicks of Spokane Valley, Washington. Hicks was...
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
KING 5

KING 5

Seattle, WA
