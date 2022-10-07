KING COUNTY, Wash. — A man was arrested after he allegedly threw a rock that killed another man in King County, Washington. According to court records obtained by KIRO, on September 19 just after 8 p.m., Puget Sound Regional firefighters along with Kent police were called to a Chevron gas station in an area after someone called 911 and said they saw an unconscious man outside of the gas station thinking that he could have possibly overdosed.

