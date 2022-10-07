Read full article on original website
Police investigating fatal early morning shooting in Tacoma
TACOMA, Wash. — Tacoma police are investigating the death of a 51-year-old man as a homicide. Just after 2 a.m. Sunday, police responded to the 200 block of South 80th Street after multiple 911 callers reported shots fired in the area. Upon arriving at the scene, officers found an...
Woman Confesses To Setting Seattle Apartment Building On Fire: Police
Firefighters said flames quickly spread to the fourth floor of the building.
Hiker Falls to Death Through Waterfall in North Bend
A young hiker fell through a waterfall to his death Saturday morning while on the Denny Creek Trail in North Bend. The King County Sheriff's Office declined to give the hiker's age, saying only that a "juvenile male" fell through Keekwulee Falls, which has two sections, with a combined drop of around 125 feet.
Police responding to reported shootout at Tacoma Mall
TACOMA, Wash. — Police are responding to a reported shootout between two groups of people near the Tacoma Mall just before 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Tacoma Police said Saturday evening. Two groups of people exchanged gunfire and then fled the scene, Tacoma Police say. Police said no injuries have been...
Crews work to recover body of 17-year-old who fell over Keekwulee Falls near Snoqualmie
KING COUNTY, Wash. - Crews are working to recover the body of a teenager who fell over Keekwulee Falls on Saturday. According to Eastside Fire & Rescue (EFR), they received a 911 call about a fallen hiker just before 8:00 a.m. EFR crews along with the Snoqualmie Fire Department, Bellevue Medics, King County Search and Rescue, started a recovery mission at around 9:45 a.m.
Hiker dies after falling over waterfall near Snoqualmie Pass
NORTH BEND, Wash. — An investigation is underway after a hiker fell through a waterfall along the Denny Creek Trail and died. According to Eastside Fire & Rescue, the victim was hiking on Denny Creek Trail near Snoqualmie Pass on Saturday morning when they fell over the Keekwulee Falls.
Remains of 7 of 10 killed in Whidbey Island floatplane crash now identified
ISLAND COUNTY, Wash. - The remains of seven of the 10 people who died in a floatplane crash in Washington state’s Puget Sound have now been identified, officials said Friday. Island County Emergency Management deputy director Eric Brooks confirmed Friday that two additional victims had been identified. Patirica Hicks...
Violent home invasion leaves Kirkland neighborhood rattled
KIRKLAND, Wash. — A Kirkland neighborhood is on edge after an attempted home invasion burglary ended in gunfire while two children were inside. The hunt is on for whoever broke into a Kirkland home early Sunday morning as a family of four slept. At least one suspect was confronted by the homeowner and fled, but not before firing at the house.
One reported dead in E Fir shooting
A man was reported dead in an early Friday morning shooting in an alley off E Fir. Seattle Police said they had responded to a shooting and that at least one person was wounded. Multiple 911 callers reported gunfire around 4:30 AM and officers arriving at the scene found the...
Man arrested after allegedly throwing rock, killing another man in Washington
KING COUNTY, Wash. — A man was arrested after he allegedly threw a rock that killed another man in King County, Washington. According to court records obtained by KIRO, on September 19 just after 8 p.m., Puget Sound Regional firefighters along with Kent police were called to a Chevron gas station in an area after someone called 911 and said they saw an unconscious man outside of the gas station thinking that he could have possibly overdosed.
Seattle 5-year-old announced missing, taken by parent
SEATTLE, Wash. — 5-year-old, Sky Sanchez has been announced missing by Seattle PD. She was last seen with braided hair, a pink shirt, a blue skirt, and pink shoes. She was reportedly taken by a parent that was having a supervised visit from the 2800 block of E Madison St.
Tacoma Mall parking lot shooting chaos caught on camera, stores locked down
TACOMA, Wash. - Cell phone video captured the chaotic moments after a shooting at the Tacoma Mall sent customers running for safety and forced many of the stores into lockdown. Witnesses say the shots were fired near the food court area of the mall Saturday evening. FOX 13 News talked...
Human remains found on Dungeness Spit identified as floatplane crash victim
SEATTLE — The human remains found in the Dungeness National Wildlife Refuge on Sept. 16 have been identified as one of the victims of the floatplane crash off Whidbey Island. On Sept. 16, Clallam County Sheriff's Department responded to the wildlife refuge after beachgoers found what was believed to...
4 men, white van sought in connection with a shooting at a Renton minimart
RENTON, Wash. — Renton police are continuing to investigate a shooting that resulted in two men being injured Monday night at a minimart. Officers were called at 8:47 p.m. to the 200 block of Rainier Avenue after receiving multiple reports of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a...
Man taken to Harborview Medical Center after being struck by vehicle
Snohomish County, Wash. — Around 9:45 p.m. on Thursday, a vehicle crashed into a male pedestrian on SR 99 just south of Lincoln Way, according to law enforcement officials. The man was taken to Harborview Medical Center, and there is no word on his condition. According to officials, this...
Remains found on beach near Sequim ID’d as plane crash victim
PORT ANGELES – The Clallam County Coroner’s Office has received confirmation from the Washington State Patrol Crime Lab of the identity of the female remains discovered near Dungeness Spit on September 16. The decedent has been identified as 66-year-old Patricia Ann Hicks of Spokane Valley, Washington. Hicks was...
Seattle police seek help in identifying man who entered home near UW, assaulted female student
Seattle police detectives are looking for a man who was seen on surveillance video prowling around a home near the University of Washington before entering the home and assaulting a resident, the police department announced. Officers received a call from residents of the house in the 4700 block of 18th...
Seattle police seek public’s help in identifying man seen prowling around UW sorority house
Seattle police detectives are looking for a man who was seen on surveillance video prowling around a University of Washington sorority house Sunday morning, the police department announced. Officers received a call from residents of the sorority house in the 4700 block of 18th Avenue Northwest after they were awakened...
Seattle police searching for 5-year-old girl taken by parent during supervised visit
Seattle police are searching for a missing 5-year-old girl who was taken by a parent during a supervised visit on Sunday. Sky Sanchez has braided hair and was last seen wearing a pink shirt, blue skirt and pink shoes. The supervised meeting took place in the 2800 block of East...
Port Angeles man sentenced for 3-day rampage that shut down section of ONP
Tacoma – A 42-year-old Port Angeles man was sentenced Friday in U.S. District Court in Tacoma to three years of probation for interfering with a federal communications system during an armed stand-off in Olympic National Park. Caleb Chapman’s actions for 3 days in 2021 resulted in the evacuation and...
