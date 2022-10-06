OPEC Plus countries dealt a blow to the Biden Administration's hopes of keeping gas prices down, with just a few weeks to go before the midterm election. Some unwelcome news for the Biden administration just a few weeks before the midterms - a vote by OPEC+ countries to cut oil production in an effort to boost oil prices. Of course, higher oil prices means higher gas prices, adding to the anxiety many Americans feel these days about their own budgets and bottom lines. Joining me now to talk about what this all means politically is NPR White House correspondent Asma Khalid. Hi, Asma.

