Oscar Heyman and M.S. Rau are both turning 110, and they’re celebrating in style. The famed New York City jeweler, known for outfitting the likes of Rihanna, Billy Porter and Elizabeth Taylor, has partnered with the high-end antiquities dealer to create a line of colorful custom jewelry in honor of their respective anniversaries. The “110 Collection” will include 12 one-of-a-kind pieces inspired by the jeweler’s historic, archival designs. Each dazzling creation will not be reproduced and will be sold exclusively through M.S. Rau. In a first for the jeweler, the bling will be accompanied by a hand-drawn rendering of the original...

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 21 MINUTES AGO