Read full article on original website
Related
ALDS schedule, dates, venues: When Mariners-Astros playoff series will begin
SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners' historic season will continue. After an improbable comeback to sweep the Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday night at Rogers Centre, the Mariners advanced to the American League Division Series. Their opponent will be the division rival Houston Astros, the No. 2 seed in the...
Castillo sharp, Mariners blank Jays 4-0 in wild-card opener
TORONTO (AP) — The Seattle Mariners gave Luis Castillo a three-run lead before he threw his first pitch in Friday’s wild-card opener against the Toronto Blue Jays. It was all the support he would need, and more. Castillo and Andrés Muñoz combined on a shutout, Cal Raleigh hit...
Blue Jays CF Springer carted off field after scary collision
TORONTO, ON — TORONTO (AP) — Blue Jays center fielder George Springer was carted off the field after he collided with shortstop Bo Bichette in the eighth inning of a 10-9 playoff loss to the Seattle Mariners on Saturday. Springer is "doing OK," interim manager John Schneider said....
Here are live updates from Wild Card Game 2 of Mariners vs. Blue Jays
TORONTO, ON — The Seattle Mariners will look to sweep a two-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday. Seattle shut out the Toronto Blue Jays in Game 1 of the American League (AL) Wild Card series on Friday afternoon. The opening Wild Card round is a best-of-three-game...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Saints' Allen expects Dalton to start at QB vs. Seattle
METAIRIE, La. (AP) — Andy Dalton is expected to start at quarterback for New Orleans when the Saints host the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, while receiver Michael Thomas has been ruled out for a second straight game because of his foot injury. "I think it's going to be Andy,"...
Mariners' playoff clinch first in lifetime for many young fans
SEATTLE — With the Mariners ending a 21-year playoff drought, for young fans, this is the first they’ve experienced the team in the postseason in their lifetime, fans like 18-year-old Preston Campbell. Many of Campbell’s fondest childhood memories involve baseball. “Being able to play baseball my entire...
Seattle bars prep for upcoming Mariners ALDS games as playoff run continues
SEATTLE — We're just two days away from the Mariners' first game against the Houston Astros in the American League Division Series. Even though people won't be able to watch the team play at T-Mobile Park, many Seattle bars are eager to welcome fans to watch the game in their businesses.
Mariners sweep Blue Jays in 10-9 comeback win; Advance to ALDS vs. Astros
TORONTO, ON — TORONTO (AP) — Carlos Santana and J.P. Crawford delivered before Adam Frazier capped Seattle's historic comeback with one sweet swing. A little October fun for a new generation of Mariners. Frazier hit a tiebreaking RBI double in the ninth inning, and Seattle erased a seven-run...
KING 5
Seattle, WA
22K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
Seattle local newshttps://www.king5.com/
Comments / 0