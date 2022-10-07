ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Comments / 0

Related
KING 5

Castillo sharp, Mariners blank Jays 4-0 in wild-card opener

TORONTO (AP) — The Seattle Mariners gave Luis Castillo a three-run lead before he threw his first pitch in Friday’s wild-card opener against the Toronto Blue Jays. It was all the support he would need, and more. Castillo and Andrés Muñoz combined on a shutout, Cal Raleigh hit...
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

Blue Jays CF Springer carted off field after scary collision

TORONTO, ON — TORONTO (AP) — Blue Jays center fielder George Springer was carted off the field after he collided with shortstop Bo Bichette in the eighth inning of a 10-9 playoff loss to the Seattle Mariners on Saturday. Springer is "doing OK," interim manager John Schneider said....
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Sports
Seattle, WA
Sports
KING 5

Saints' Allen expects Dalton to start at QB vs. Seattle

METAIRIE, La. (AP) — Andy Dalton is expected to start at quarterback for New Orleans when the Saints host the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, while receiver Michael Thomas has been ruled out for a second straight game because of his foot injury. "I think it's going to be Andy,"...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
KING 5

Mariners' playoff clinch first in lifetime for many young fans

SEATTLE — With the Mariners ending a 21-year playoff drought, for young fans, this is the first they’ve experienced the team in the postseason in their lifetime, fans like 18-year-old Preston Campbell. Many of Campbell’s fondest childhood memories involve baseball. “Being able to play baseball my entire...
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

KING 5

Seattle, WA
22K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Seattle local news

 https://www.king5.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy