Taylor Swift Reveals Full ‘Midnights’ Track List, Including a Lana Del Rey Featured Appearance on ‘Snow on the Beach’

Read full article on original website
Related
Kelly Ripa Thought She Was Pregnant But Turns Out It Was Something Else
Kelly Ripa has been teasing some interesting stories from her new book called Live Wire: Long-Winded Short Stories. She shared about the time during the COVID-19 pandemic when she thought she was pregnant. It would have been quite a surprise since her children are 25, 21, and 19 years old.
SFGate
Fox Nation Set To Probe ‘Girl Scout Murders’ Following Aftermath of Hulu Documentary
Fox Nation is reopening the 1977 case of three young Girl Scouts who were murdered during a camping trip outside Tulsa, OK, just months after Hulu examined it in a documentary miniseries. Fox Nation’s “Girl Scout Murders” will examine new revelations about the case that have recently surfaced due to...
27 Halloween Pictures From The Past That Are Equal Parts Fascinating And Creepy
If any of these children came to my door trick-or-treating, I would simply throw the whole bowl of candy at them, run back into my house, and lock all of the doors for the rest of the night.
Comments / 0