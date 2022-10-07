ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson, GA

Red and Black

PHOTOS: Georgia vs. Auburn, pregame

Sidney Chansamone is a junior journalism and interdisciplinary art student at the University of Georgia. They have worked for The Red & Black since 2021 as a photo contributor, assistant design editor, photo editor and currently assistant photo editor.
ATHENS, GA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Bill Curry sends well wishes to former coaching rival Vince Dooley

The Georgia-Georgia Tech rivalry is known as “Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate,” but on Sunday, a former Yellow Jackets coach had a message of support for a Bulldogs legend. This weekend, it was announced that Vince Dooley is in the hospital dealing with a mild case of COVID-19. Bill Curry took to social media to offer his support and well wishes to his former coaching rival.
ATHENS, GA
WYFF4.com

Men accused of murdering Georgia football player arrested in Anderson

ANDERSON, S.C. — The Anderson County Sheriff's Office has taken two men accused of murder into custody. Zion Chandler Richardson, 19, and Bryan Kemare, 18, are being held at the Anderson County Detention Center under fugitive from justice warrants, the sheriff's office said. The men are accused of shooting...
LAWRENCEVILLE, GA
#Linus School Sports#Football Games#Jordan Field#American Football#Highschoolsports
WRBL News 3

Suspects arrested in South Carolina for the murder of Georgia football player

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Two arrests were made Thursday in Anderson County in connection to a Georgia high school football player’s murder. The Gwinnett Police Department has charged 19-year-old Zion Chandler Richardson and 18-year-old Kemare Bryan with felony murder, malice murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of certain felonies […]
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
Popculture

Academy Award and 'Girls Trip' Producer Will Packer Receives Major Honor in Atlanta (Exclusive)

Will Packer has been one of the top movie producers for the last 20 years. Due to his success in the film industry, the 48-year-old was recently honored in Atlanta. PopCulture.com attended the One Musicfest Honors Dinner in Downtown Atlanta where Packer was honored along with Quality Control Music founders Kevin "Coach K" Lee and Pierre "P" Thomas. When accepting his award as a 2022 One Musicfest honoree, Packer spent little time talking about himself and gave praise to Jason Carter, the founder of One Musicfest.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Bystander caught in gunfire is University of Georgia student, police say

ATHENS, Ga. - A University of Georgia student is lucky to be alive after getting caught in a shooting early Saturday morning. The Athens-Clarke County police said the shooting took place on Clayton Street, near Pulaski Street. At around 2:15 a.m. the student, who police believe was not the intended...
ATHENS, GA
bulldawgillustrated.com

Stegmania is a HIT and Quavo's performance is a SLAM DUNK

In an electric pre-season showcase, the Georgia Athletic Association and its men’s and women’s basketball teams showed up and showed out in front of a packed house for the return of Stegmania. Three-point competitions, dunk contests, and a performance from Athens native and hit rapper Quavo hyped up...
ATLANTA, GA

