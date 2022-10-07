Will Packer has been one of the top movie producers for the last 20 years. Due to his success in the film industry, the 48-year-old was recently honored in Atlanta. PopCulture.com attended the One Musicfest Honors Dinner in Downtown Atlanta where Packer was honored along with Quality Control Music founders Kevin "Coach K" Lee and Pierre "P" Thomas. When accepting his award as a 2022 One Musicfest honoree, Packer spent little time talking about himself and gave praise to Jason Carter, the founder of One Musicfest.

