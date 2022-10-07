Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fatal crash kills man in Forsyth CountyJohn ThompsonForsyth County, GA
Forsyth County Blotter: Reported drug dealer arrested for murder of teen girlJohn ThompsonForsyth County, GA
This Huge Flea Market in Georgia is a Must-VisitJoe MertensPendergrass, GA
Man charged with murdering his mother in Forsyth County homeJohn ThompsonForsyth County, GA
Related
gwinnettprepsports.com
Hebron Christian freshman Layla Melton fourth at Jefferson Invitational in career-best time
JEFFERSON — Hebron Christian freshman Layla Melton, running just her fourth 5K, placed fourth in the varsity girls race at Friday’s Jefferson Invitational. Melton’s time was a career-best 20 minutes, 15.17 seconds.
dawgnation.com
Social media reacts to Georgia football win over Auburn: ‘Ah, well, it wasn’t perfect, so I’m going to be miserable’
ATHENS — At the end of the day, Georgia fans had plenty to be happy about. The Bulldogs pulled away from rival Auburn, cruising to a 42-10 victory over the visiting Tigers. It marks six straight wins over Auburn, who hasn’t won in Athens since 2005. Some of...
dawgnation.com
‘Realistic’ Kirby Smart: No apologies for 42-10 win, but plenty of criticism
ATHENS — Kirby Smart isn’t the walking, talking contradiction he might seem to be when he praises his Georgia football team one moment only to deal out harsh criticism the next. “I’m not apologizing for winning 42-10,” Smart said after Georgia exploded for three touchdowns in the fourth...
Red and Black
PHOTOS: Georgia vs. Auburn, pregame
Sidney Chansamone is a junior journalism and interdisciplinary art student at the University of Georgia. They have worked for The Red & Black since 2021 as a photo contributor, assistant design editor, photo editor and currently assistant photo editor.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Five reasons Auburn football can beat Georgia
Here are five reasons why the Tigers escape the Bulldogs with a win.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Bill Curry sends well wishes to former coaching rival Vince Dooley
The Georgia-Georgia Tech rivalry is known as “Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate,” but on Sunday, a former Yellow Jackets coach had a message of support for a Bulldogs legend. This weekend, it was announced that Vince Dooley is in the hospital dealing with a mild case of COVID-19. Bill Curry took to social media to offer his support and well wishes to his former coaching rival.
BREAKING: 1 in custody in Jefferson High football player’s killing at Gwinnett mall
A Jefferson High School student was found dead Wednesday evening after a shooting outside a mall in Gwinnett County, officials said.
WYFF4.com
Men accused of murdering Georgia football player arrested in Anderson
ANDERSON, S.C. — The Anderson County Sheriff's Office has taken two men accused of murder into custody. Zion Chandler Richardson, 19, and Bryan Kemare, 18, are being held at the Anderson County Detention Center under fugitive from justice warrants, the sheriff's office said. The men are accused of shooting...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Gwinnett County man charged with double shooting blocks from UGA campus
A Gwinnett County man has been charged in a shooting that left two people injured just blocks away from the University of Georgia campus Saturday morning, according to police.
Suspects arrested in South Carolina for the murder of Georgia football player
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Two arrests were made Thursday in Anderson County in connection to a Georgia high school football player’s murder. The Gwinnett Police Department has charged 19-year-old Zion Chandler Richardson and 18-year-old Kemare Bryan with felony murder, malice murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of certain felonies […]
Popculture
Academy Award and 'Girls Trip' Producer Will Packer Receives Major Honor in Atlanta (Exclusive)
Will Packer has been one of the top movie producers for the last 20 years. Due to his success in the film industry, the 48-year-old was recently honored in Atlanta. PopCulture.com attended the One Musicfest Honors Dinner in Downtown Atlanta where Packer was honored along with Quality Control Music founders Kevin "Coach K" Lee and Pierre "P" Thomas. When accepting his award as a 2022 One Musicfest honoree, Packer spent little time talking about himself and gave praise to Jason Carter, the founder of One Musicfest.
2 people including UGA student shot less than 1 mile from campus, suspect arrested
ATHENS, Ga. — Two people including a University of Georgia student are recovering after being shot early Saturday morning less than one mile from campus in Athens. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police told Channel 2 Action News around 2:12 a.m. officers were on...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox5atlanta.com
Bystander caught in gunfire is University of Georgia student, police say
ATHENS, Ga. - A University of Georgia student is lucky to be alive after getting caught in a shooting early Saturday morning. The Athens-Clarke County police said the shooting took place on Clayton Street, near Pulaski Street. At around 2:15 a.m. the student, who police believe was not the intended...
bulldawgillustrated.com
Stegmania is a HIT and Quavo’s performance is a SLAM DUNK
In an electric pre-season showcase, the Georgia Athletic Association and its men’s and women’s basketball teams showed up and showed out in front of a packed house for the return of Stegmania. Three-point competitions, dunk contests, and a performance from Athens native and hit rapper Quavo hyped up...
fox5atlanta.com
Woman ambushed, chased on Kennesaw Mountain trail: 'She did all the right things'
KENNESAW, Ga. - Superintendent of Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park is praising the quick thinking of a woman who was ambushed and chased by man wearing a ski mask while walking her dog earlier this week. Wednesday, Superintendent Gamman talked to FOX 5 about their investigation saying rangers have stepped...
Spectators recording, posting video of street racing in Gwinnett County could possibly land in jail
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Participating in and now even recording street racing could come with some stiff fines and penalties in Gwinnett County. Channel 2′s Audrey Washington was at the Gwinnett County Police Department discussing the goal to deter street racing and the large crowds that come to watch.
Atlanta’s 2022 homicide victims
The Atlanta Police Department has investigated more than 120 homicides so far this year. Here are some of those victims:...
Henry County man gets life in prison for Outback Steakhouse armed robbery
Horror struck a Henry County steakhouse in 2019 when three masked men stormed in with guns, forcing patrons to hide unde...
Fulton chair demands ‘the damn keys’ to Atlanta detention center
Fulton County Commission Chairman Robb Pitts has fired back at the Atlanta City Council’s refusal to move sooner on the ...
Fulton prosecutors look to delay Young Thug, Gunna trial
Fulton County prosecutors are asking a judge to postpone the racketeering trial for rappers Young Thug and Gunna because...
Comments / 0