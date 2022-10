WCCO Evening Digital Update: October 6, 2022 01:46

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. – A 69-year-old Brooklyn Center man died last month following a barefoot water skiing accident.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office says Paul Samuel Oman was injured on Twin Lakes in Brooklyn Center on Sept. 12.

He passed away from his injuries later that day at North Memorial Health hospital in Robbinsdale.