Menomonie, WI

Minnesotans suspected in Wisconsin catalytic converter theft arrested after 125 MPH police chase

By WCCO Staff
 3 days ago

U of M researchers looking to reduce catalytic converter thefts awarded $10.6 million grant

MENOMONIE, Wis. – Authorities say two Minnesotans led police on a high-speed chase in western Wisconsin after they were seen stealing a catalytic converter.

The Dunn County Sheriff's Office says police in Menomonie were called to a theft in progress on Stout Street early Wednesday morning.

Deputies spotted the suspects' vehicle leaving the city and tried to pull them over, leading to a chase that reached speeds of more than 125 mph. Deputies soon backed off near the Pepin County line.

Wisconsin state troopers saw the vehicle soon after and gave chase, with the suspects eventually crashing near Interstate 94 and Highway 128.

Two men were arrested: a 49-year-old from St. Paul and a 45-year-old from Owatonna. Neither men were hurt in the crash.

They are expected to be charged with multiple crimes, including theft of major vehicle parts, possession of burglary tools and meth possession.

The sheriff's office is asking for anyone with more information on this case to leave an anonymous tip by calling 1-855-TIP-DUNN.

Comments / 21

red sparrow
3d ago

Shouldn’t that also be a federal crime when you cross the state? I hope they get sentenced the fullest extent, keep those Minnesota drug heads out of Wisconsin. Maybe they heard about the lax judicial system in Wisconsin and decided to go there. People from Wisconsin can thank Governor evers and Barnes for all this!!!!

Reply(5)
14
Gladhe8her
3d ago

Unfortunately with Wisconsins bail reform put into place by part time Tony and Barnes tgey will get a $500 signature bond and released from jail the same day.

Reply
7
Guest
2d ago

45and49 years old. What a couple losers put those crooks in a hard labor camp. And also go after the crooks who buy stolen property.

Reply(1)
3
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Thefts#Catalytic Converters#Minnesotans#Mph#U Of M
