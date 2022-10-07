1 killed in crash near Burnsville-Apple Valley border

ROSEVILLE, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Roseville, Minnesota police officer who was shot last April, when a gunman opened fire in a quiet neighborhood near Lake Owasso, was honored for his heroism this weekend. Officer Ryan Duxbury survived his injuries as he was shot while responding to the shots fired...
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. – Police say a girl with special needs who went missing from a Bloomington Walmart store Sunday morning has been found.The Bloomington Police Department said Monday morning that the girl, named Lily, is safe. Police thanked the public for their assistance in finding her.
They say texting while driving or any other form of distracted driving is as dangerous, if not more, than drunk driving. Yet I witness it all the time on my travels up north and back every weekend. Driving too slowly, weaving in and out of their lane, etc. According to...
A group of people attempting to enter the Coon Rapids homecoming game Thursday night was apprehended by police thanks to a tipster, according to the principal of Coon Rapids High School. In a letter sent to families obtained by 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS, Principal John Peña says a small group of...
Three kids were arrested for a gun-pointing incident near Cambridge-Isanti High School on Friday. According to Cambridge police, the incident was reported at 8:07 a.m. in the area of Cypress St. N and 6th Ave. Responding officers spotted a "suspect vehicle" and conducted a "high-risk stop" in the parking lot...
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. -- Police say they have located the parents of a young girl they found in Brooklyn Park earlier Saturday evening.Officers were dispatched to the 7800 block of Zane Avenue North at 7:05 p.m. but were not able to locate the child's parents.After asking for the public's help locating the child's parents, police were able to reunite the child with her family.
MINNEAPOLIS -- Fire crews spent Saturday night battling a house fire that the Minneapolis Fire Department says extended to the neighboring residence.MFD responded to the fire around 6:52 p.m. on the 4700 block of Xeres Avenue North. After the fire was extinguished, crews deemed the original home uninhabitable.One woman and a dog are receiving assistance from the Red Cross. No one was injured.The incident is under investigation.
EDINA, Minn. -- A four-car crash is causing a major backup in the south metro during the morning commute Thursday.The Minnesota Department of Transportation said the center lane of Interstate 494 westbound is closed near Highway 100, just south of Edina.No injuries were reported, but MnDOT said traffic is delayed nearly 15 minutes while crews work to clear the crash.This is a developing story. Check back with WCCO for more information.
This past week's Cannon Falls Police Department and Gooodhue County Sheriff's Office reports:. Tools were reported stolen on Monday, Sept. 26, from a shed on the 200 block of Hoffman Street West. Motorcycle parts were reported stolen on Monday, Sept. 26, from a trailer on the 300 block of Timber...
MINNEAPOLIS — Three people died from drug overdoses in Minneapolis in the span of less than a day, according to the city. Each of the deaths, which happened throughout the day Thursday, were separate incidents, the city said. On average, emergency responders are called to eight overdose incidents each day.
MINNEAPOLIS -- Police are investigating Friday night after getting called to a Loring Park apartment on a report of a shooting inside the building.Officers say they responded to the incident on 215 Oak Grove Street at approximately 8:55 p.m. They found a man with an injury to his hand but determined it was not gun-related.Police found evidence of gunfire in the hallway and say preliminary information indicates an altercation least to gunfire.Shots were fired through a door and wall in the apartment complex.No one was been arrested and the incident remains under investigation.
(KNSI) — A 94-year-old Sartell woman has died after a crash on Highway 10. The Minnesota State Patrol’s preliminary crash report says just after 8:00 Tuesday night, 93-year-old James Towler was driving eastbound on 42nd Street, approaching the intersection with Highway 10 in Haven Township. Towler was crossing eastbound traffic on Highway 10 when his car was hit by a semi driven by 29-year-old Wycliffe Makori of Crystal.
Police have launched an investigation after a body was found in a residential street near Elko New Market. The discovery was reported at 7:51 a.m. Friday, with the dead body of a male found in the 11000 block of 275th Street East in New Market Township. "Our investigators will be...
A world-record holding barefoot water skier died last month in an accident on a lake near his home in the Twin Cities. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner said Paul S. Oman, 69, of Brooklyn Center, died Sept. 12 at a local hospital following the accident on Twin Lakes. Oman's cause of death is listed as "injuries sustained while barefoot water skiing."
MINNEAPOLIS -- Charges have been filed against a 24-year-old man in three separate shootings, one of which was fatal.The fatal shooting occurred Sept. 22 near East 19th Street and Nicollet Avenue, at about 9:30 a.m. Police arrived to find a concerned citizen attempting to perform chest compressions on the victim, but he died on the scene. Investigators said he had been shot in the back.According to the criminal complaint, surveillance from a nearby convenience store showed the person who shot the victim, who was later identified as 24-year-old Michael Green of St. Paul.An employee at the store told police that...
MENOMONIE, Wis. – Authorities say two Minnesotans led police on a high-speed chase in western Wisconsin after they were seen stealing a catalytic converter.The Dunn County Sheriff's Office says police in Menomonie were called to a theft in progress on Stout Street early Wednesday morning.Deputies spotted the suspects' vehicle leaving the city and tried to pull them over, leading to a chase that reached speeds of more than 125 mph. Deputies soon backed off near the Pepin County line.Wisconsin state troopers saw the vehicle soon after and gave chase, with the suspects eventually crashing near Interstate 94 and Highway 128.Two men were arrested: a 49-year-old from St. Paul and a 45-year-old from Owatonna. Neither men were hurt in the crash.They are expected to be charged with multiple crimes, including theft of major vehicle parts, possession of burglary tools and meth possession.The sheriff's office is asking for anyone with more information on this case to leave an anonymous tip by calling 1-855-TIP-DUNN.
A man is in a serious condition in a hospital after a reported explosion near Hastings. The Dakota County Sheriff's Office says it was called to the possible explosion at 3:09 p.m., and learned on the way that the victim was "self-transporting" himself to a hospital. Responders managed to intercept...
