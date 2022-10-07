ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burnsville, MN

1 killed in crash near Burnsville-Apple Valley border

By WCCO Staff
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uVUyu_0iPVQd8o00

WCCO Evening Digital Update: October 6, 2022 01:46

BURNSVILLE, Minn. – One person is dead following a crash Thursday night in Burnsville.

City officials say it happened on the 1500 block of County Road 42 near the city's border with Apple Valley.

CBS

Police are expected to provide more details about this crash at a later time.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Kat Kountry 105

Minnesota Man Killed in Barefoot Waterskiing Accident

Brooklyn Center, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office announced Thursday that a Brooklyn Center man was killed in a barefoot waterskiing accident last month. The report says 69-year-old Paul Oman was injured while skiing on Twin Lakes in Brooklyn Center. The fatal accident occurred on September 12.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Apple Valley, MN
Crime & Safety
City
Apple Valley, MN
City
Burnsville, MN
Apple Valley, MN
Accidents
Local
Minnesota Accidents
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
Burnsville, MN
Crime & Safety
Burnsville, MN
Accidents
CBS Minnesota

Found girl reunited with parents after Brooklyn Park police put out alert

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. -- Police say they have located the parents of a young girl they found in Brooklyn Park earlier Saturday evening.Officers were dispatched to the 7800 block of Zane Avenue North at 7:05 p.m. but were not able to locate the child's parents.After asking for the public's help locating the child's parents, police were able to reunite the child with her family.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis house fully engulfed in flames, spreads to neighboring residence

MINNEAPOLIS -- Fire crews spent Saturday night battling a house fire that the Minneapolis Fire Department says extended to the neighboring residence.MFD responded to the fire around 6:52 p.m. on the 4700 block of Xeres Avenue North. After the fire was extinguished, crews deemed the original home uninhabitable.One woman and a dog are receiving assistance from the Red Cross. No one was injured.The incident is under investigation.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Road#Traffic Accident#Burnsville Apple Valley#Cbs Police
CBS Minnesota

NEXT Drive: 4-vehicle crash backs up I-494 WB in south metro

EDINA, Minn. -- A four-car crash is causing a major backup in the south metro during the morning commute Thursday.The Minnesota Department of Transportation said the center lane of Interstate 494 westbound is closed near Highway 100, just south of Edina.No injuries were reported, but MnDOT said traffic is delayed nearly 15 minutes while crews work to clear the crash.This is a developing story. Check back with WCCO for more information.
EDINA, MN
cannonfallsbeacon.com

Cannon Falls police, Goodhue County sheriff reports

This past week's Cannon Falls Police Department and Gooodhue County Sheriff's Office reports:. Tools were reported stolen on Monday, Sept. 26, from a shed on the 200 block of Hoffman Street West. Motorcycle parts were reported stolen on Monday, Sept. 26, from a trailer on the 300 block of Timber...
CANNON FALLS, MN
KARE 11

Three people killed from overdoses in less than 24 hours in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS — Three people died from drug overdoses in Minneapolis in the span of less than a day, according to the city. Each of the deaths, which happened throughout the day Thursday, were separate incidents, the city said. On average, emergency responders are called to eight overdose incidents each day.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
CBS Minnesota

Police investigating shooting at apartment in Loring Park neighborhood

MINNEAPOLIS -- Police are investigating Friday night after getting called to a Loring Park apartment on a report of a shooting inside the building.Officers say they responded to the incident on 215 Oak Grove Street at approximately 8:55 p.m. They found a man with an injury to his hand but determined it was not gun-related.Police found evidence of gunfire in the hallway and say preliminary information indicates an altercation least to gunfire.Shots were fired through a door and wall in the apartment complex.No one was been arrested and the incident remains under investigation.
knsiradio.com

Sartell Woman Killed in Highway 10 Crash

(KNSI) — A 94-year-old Sartell woman has died after a crash on Highway 10. The Minnesota State Patrol’s preliminary crash report says just after 8:00 Tuesday night, 93-year-old James Towler was driving eastbound on 42nd Street, approaching the intersection with Highway 10 in Haven Township. Towler was crossing eastbound traffic on Highway 10 when his car was hit by a semi driven by 29-year-old Wycliffe Makori of Crystal.
SARTELL, MN
Bring Me The News

Celebrated barefoot water skier died in accident on Brooklyn Center lake

A world-record holding barefoot water skier died last month in an accident on a lake near his home in the Twin Cities. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner said Paul S. Oman, 69, of Brooklyn Center, died Sept. 12 at a local hospital following the accident on Twin Lakes. Oman's cause of death is listed as "injuries sustained while barefoot water skiing."
CBS Minnesota

Man charged in 3 shootings, 1 fatal, near downtown Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS -- Charges have been filed against a 24-year-old man in three separate shootings, one of which was fatal.The fatal shooting occurred Sept. 22 near East 19th Street and Nicollet Avenue, at about 9:30 a.m. Police arrived to find a concerned citizen attempting to perform chest compressions on the victim, but he died on the scene. Investigators said he had been shot in the back.According to the criminal complaint, surveillance from a nearby convenience store showed the person who shot the victim, who was later identified as 24-year-old Michael Green of St. Paul.An employee at the store told police that...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Minnesotans suspected in Wisconsin catalytic converter theft arrested after 125 MPH police chase

MENOMONIE, Wis. – Authorities say two Minnesotans led police on a high-speed chase in western Wisconsin after they were seen stealing a catalytic converter.The Dunn County Sheriff's Office says police in Menomonie were called to a theft in progress on Stout Street early Wednesday morning.Deputies spotted the suspects' vehicle leaving the city and tried to pull them over, leading to a chase that reached speeds of more than 125 mph. Deputies soon backed off near the Pepin County line.Wisconsin state troopers saw the vehicle soon after and gave chase, with the suspects eventually crashing near Interstate 94 and Highway 128.Two men were arrested: a 49-year-old from St. Paul and a 45-year-old from Owatonna. Neither men were hurt in the crash.They are expected to be charged with multiple crimes, including theft of major vehicle parts, possession of burglary tools and meth possession.The sheriff's office is asking for anyone with more information on this case to leave an anonymous tip by calling 1-855-TIP-DUNN.
CBS Minnesota

CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis, MN
96K+
Followers
24K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

WCCO-TV is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country.

 https://www.cbsnews.com/minnesota/

Comments / 0

Community Policy