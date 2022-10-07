ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foreign Policy

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

Why Saudi Arabia defied the US over OPEC oil supply cut

Saudi officials insist that the kingdom must put its own economic interests ahead of domestic US political considerations. Still, US politicians are framing Saudi Arabia's move as a hostile act against that benefits Russia by filling its coffers with petrodollars as it wages war on Ukraine.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Daily Mail

China warns the U.S. of 'grave consequences' - including nuclear war with Russia - if Ukraine is allowed to join NATO and more troops are stationed in Eastern Europe

China warned the U.S. could face 'grave consequences,' including nuclear war, if Ukraine were allowed to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO). 'All European countries will tremble under the shadow of a possible nuclear war,' Beijing warned in a Sunday editorial in the state-owned Global Times. 'In that case,...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Vice

Russian Activist ‘Raped by Riot Police’ After Reading Anti-War Poem

A Russian activist was allegedly beaten and raped by Moscow police after he was arrested for reading poetry that criticised the Kremlin’s puppet governments in Ukraine. Artyom Kamardin remains in custody after being hospitalised with concussion, bruises, scratches and chest wounds, according to his lawyer Leonid Solovyev. On Tuesday...
PUBLIC SAFETY
International Business Times

Russia Willing To End Conflict In Ukraine As Soon As Possible: Erdogan

At a time when the Russian invasion of Ukraine is expected to be at the top of the agenda as world leaders gather in New York for the U.N. General Assembly without much to end the war, the Turkish President has said that Moscow is willing to end the conflict in Ukraine as soon as possible.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aung San Suu Kyi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Myanmar#Treasury Department#Military Junta#Military Helicopter#Russian#Southeast Asian#State#The Us Treasury#Reuters#Americans
TheDailyBeast

Here’s What Putin’s Nuclear Disaster Would Really Look Like

Vitaly Fedchenko is a widely recognized authority on fissionable things that go boom in the night and a mighty important fellow in the business of thwarting the apocalypse.Indeed, the throw-weight of this nuclear engineer’s expertise on Russian President Vladimir Putin’s arsenal of Armageddon is perhaps best illustrated by the blast radius of his job title at the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute: Senior Researcher for Strategic Forces Technology, Nuclear Energy, Nuclear Reactors, Nuclear Fuel Cycle, Nuclear Materials and Fuel, Uranium and Plutonium, Nuclear Warheads, Nuclear Forensics and Verification in the Weapons of Mass Destruction Program.“A nuclear blast is a nuclear...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Foreign Policy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of the Treasury
Country
Russia
nationalinterest.org

The West Won’t Like Russia’s Next Move in Ukraine

NATO leaders and the Western news media need to realize that they may be celebrating the prelude to a prolonged, extremely bloody war or even an impending nuclear catastrophe. NATO officials and the Western news media have not concealed their glee that Ukraine’s counteroffensive has forced a precipitous withdrawal of Russian troops from a sizable chunk of territory near the eastern city of Kharkiv. The attack did appear to catch the Kremlin by surprise. Russian leaders expected the main counteroffensive to come in the south, and the bulk of Kyiv’s efforts do appear to be focused on that region. Nevertheless, the loss in the east is a significant military setback—and an even greater embarrassment—to Russia’s military command and the Putin government.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Putin's wrath unleashed: Terrifying moment 'Ukrainian power plant is destroyed by Russian missile' is caught on camera, showing devastating shockwave

A shocking new video is believed to show a massive explosion at a Ukrainian power plant after a Russian missile strike which plunged the region into darkness. The video shows the blast at Kharkiv's CHPP-5 power plant, which is followed by a devastating shockwave that ripples out in all directions, rattling the house the person filming is standing in.
WORLD
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
170K+
Post
1004M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy