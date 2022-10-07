Read full article on original website
Hurricane Ian killed at least 125 people. Here are some of the victims
Mitch Pacyna loved entertaining so much that he earned the nickname "The Mayor of Fort Myers Beach," because of his welcoming nature, his daughter said.
Why Saudi Arabia defied the US over OPEC oil supply cut
Saudi officials insist that the kingdom must put its own economic interests ahead of domestic US political considerations. Still, US politicians are framing Saudi Arabia's move as a hostile act against that benefits Russia by filling its coffers with petrodollars as it wages war on Ukraine.
Superyacht linked to Russian billionaire mysteriously shows up in Hong Kong
A superyacht named the Nord and linked to a sanctioned Russian oligarch has dropped anchor in Hong Kong, amid efforts by the West to seize the luxury assets of Russian elites in allied ports as the war in Ukraine drags on.
China warns the U.S. of 'grave consequences' - including nuclear war with Russia - if Ukraine is allowed to join NATO and more troops are stationed in Eastern Europe
China warned the U.S. could face 'grave consequences,' including nuclear war, if Ukraine were allowed to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO). 'All European countries will tremble under the shadow of a possible nuclear war,' Beijing warned in a Sunday editorial in the state-owned Global Times. 'In that case,...
Russian officials call for Putin to be toppled as Moscow suffers ‘significant’ military setback in Ukraine
Angered by their country’s war in Ukraine, some Russian officials have taken the brave step of publicly calling for Vladimir Putin’s resignation. District councils in the long-serving leader’s home city of St Petersburg are among those who have urged the country to oust the 69-year-old. As Ukraine...
Retired general David Petraeus predicts the US would destroy Russia's military in Ukraine and sink its naval fleet if it used nuclear weapons
Retired general David Petraeus said Russia is "desperate" after a string of setbacks in Ukraine. He said that the US and NATO would retaliate if Russia used nuclear weapons. "You have to show that this cannot be accepted in any way," he told ABC News. Retired four-star general David Petraeus...
Russian Activist ‘Raped by Riot Police’ After Reading Anti-War Poem
A Russian activist was allegedly beaten and raped by Moscow police after he was arrested for reading poetry that criticised the Kremlin’s puppet governments in Ukraine. Artyom Kamardin remains in custody after being hospitalised with concussion, bruises, scratches and chest wounds, according to his lawyer Leonid Solovyev. On Tuesday...
Russia Willing To End Conflict In Ukraine As Soon As Possible: Erdogan
At a time when the Russian invasion of Ukraine is expected to be at the top of the agenda as world leaders gather in New York for the U.N. General Assembly without much to end the war, the Turkish President has said that Moscow is willing to end the conflict in Ukraine as soon as possible.
I’m a Ukrainian refugee – my host family want to kick me out… I’m desperate and have nowhere to go
A DOG-loving Ukrainian refugee is facing homelessness after being kicked out by her host family with nowhere to go. Anfisa Vlasova and her four Yorkshire Terriers moved in with a couple and their two dogs after fleeing war torn eastern city Kharkiv in May. But after the minimum required six-month...
Two brothers arrested in connection with the kidnapping and killing of 4 California family members
Two brothers are now under arrest in connection with this week's kidnapping and killings of four California family members -- with one brother held on suspicion of murder and the other accused of being an accessory, authorities said Friday.
Taiwan will treat Chinese military flights into its airspace as 'first strike,' defense minister says
Chinese fighter jets or drones that intrude into Taiwan's territorial airspace will be regarded as a "first strike," Taiwan's Defense Minister warned Wednesday, as the island seeks to step-up its defenses in response to Beijing's military pressure.
Here’s What Putin’s Nuclear Disaster Would Really Look Like
Vitaly Fedchenko is a widely recognized authority on fissionable things that go boom in the night and a mighty important fellow in the business of thwarting the apocalypse.Indeed, the throw-weight of this nuclear engineer’s expertise on Russian President Vladimir Putin’s arsenal of Armageddon is perhaps best illustrated by the blast radius of his job title at the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute: Senior Researcher for Strategic Forces Technology, Nuclear Energy, Nuclear Reactors, Nuclear Fuel Cycle, Nuclear Materials and Fuel, Uranium and Plutonium, Nuclear Warheads, Nuclear Forensics and Verification in the Weapons of Mass Destruction Program.“A nuclear blast is a nuclear...
Russian soldiers said they were 'fooled like little kids' and 'no one told us we were going to war,' audio obtained by The New York Times shows
Russian soldiers calling home from the frontlines in Ukraine complained about being misled and how poor the war was going, audio recordings show.
A Russian man who was called up to fight in Ukraine shot an official at a local enlistment office, reports say
A Russian man shot the head of a local military draft committee in Siberia on Monday, reports said. A video of the incident shared online shows an official collapsing on stage after a shot rings out. The gunman was detained and the official is in critical condition, the reports said.
US spy planes appear to be monitoring a Russian enclave in Europe, possibly looking for signs of nuclear weapons activity
Flight-trackers have spotted US surveillance plans flying near Kaliningrad, a Russian territory in Europe separate from the rest of the country.
Video Shows Russian Fighter Jet Fall From Sky as 4 Planes Destroyed—Ukraine
A video purportedly showing a Russian fighter jet fall from the sky has been widely shared online after Ukrainian forces claimed to have shot down four planes in a single day. The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine claimed that on Saturday, September 24, two Russian Su-25 jets had been destroyed alongside an Su-30 and Su-34.
The West Won’t Like Russia’s Next Move in Ukraine
NATO leaders and the Western news media need to realize that they may be celebrating the prelude to a prolonged, extremely bloody war or even an impending nuclear catastrophe. NATO officials and the Western news media have not concealed their glee that Ukraine’s counteroffensive has forced a precipitous withdrawal of Russian troops from a sizable chunk of territory near the eastern city of Kharkiv. The attack did appear to catch the Kremlin by surprise. Russian leaders expected the main counteroffensive to come in the south, and the bulk of Kyiv’s efforts do appear to be focused on that region. Nevertheless, the loss in the east is a significant military setback—and an even greater embarrassment—to Russia’s military command and the Putin government.
Putin's wrath unleashed: Terrifying moment 'Ukrainian power plant is destroyed by Russian missile' is caught on camera, showing devastating shockwave
A shocking new video is believed to show a massive explosion at a Ukrainian power plant after a Russian missile strike which plunged the region into darkness. The video shows the blast at Kharkiv's CHPP-5 power plant, which is followed by a devastating shockwave that ripples out in all directions, rattling the house the person filming is standing in.
Ship captain allegedly drugged two students at sea, raped one of them
On a cargo ship sailing across the ocean, a captain allegedly drugged the drinks of two students training on board. Once they were incapacitated, he raped one cadet and attempted to sexually assault the other, according to a previously unreported complaint from the US Coast Guard.
