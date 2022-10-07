ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose Sharks vs. Nashville Predators odds, picks and predictions

By Kevin Erickson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
The San Jose Sharks and Nashville Predators open the regular season at 02 Arena in Prague, Czech Republic Friday. Puck drop is scheduled for 2 p.m. ET (NHL Network). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Sharks vs. Predators, and make our expert NHL picks and predictions.

These 2 teams played 3 times in the regular season in 2021-22, and most of the outings were forgettable for the Sharks. San Jose lost all 3 meetings, picking up just 1 point in a 1-0 OT loss in Nashville April 12.

The Predators outscored the Sharks 12-1 in the 3 regular-season meetings, as Juuse Saros stopped all 45 shots he faced in the final 2 meetings for a pair of shutouts, including an 8-0 spanking March 5 at home.

Sharks vs. Predators nickname odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 12:30 a.m. ET.

  • Moneyline: Sharks +155 (bet $100 to win $155) | Predators -190 (bet $190 to win $100)
  • Puck line (PL)/Against the spread (ATS): Sharks +1.5 (-160) | Predators -1.5 (+125)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 5.5 (O: -140 | U: +112)

Sharks vs. Predators projected goalies

James Reimer (19-17-10, 2.90 GAA, .911 SV%, 1 SO in 2021-22) vs. Juuse Saros (38-25-3, 2.64 GAA, .918 SV%, 4 SO in 2021-22)

Optimus Reim made just 1 start against the Predators last season, and it was a good one. He allowed just 2 goals on 25 shots in a 3-1 loss in the Music City, as he received little offensive support.

Saros treated the Sharks rudely in 2021-22, posting a 3-0-0 record with a 0.33 GAA and .986 SV% with 2 shutouts.

Sharks vs. Predators picks and predictions

Prediction

Predators 3, Sharks 1

It’s a different venue, but the result will be the same. NASHVILLE (-190) is a little on the expensive side, and right at my personal limit for an ML bet.

Expect the Sharks to come out with a lot of energy, especially C Tomas Hertl, who will be playing in his hometown. However, as the game goes along, look for talent to take over.

The Preds are going to be a playoff team this season, while the Sharks will be in the mix for the top pick in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft.

NASHVILLE -1.5 (+125) is a better value play than the ML. Reimer saw the Preds just once last season – on the road – and he allowed the 2 goals, with one empty-netter in the end. It should be deja vu but this time in Prague as the Sharks offense is expected to be rather toothless again.

The BEST PLAY on the board is UNDER 5.5 (+112).

The last time we saw games overseas thanks to the 2019 NHL Global Series, the Over edged the Under 2-1 in 3 games. Plus, the Over is 6-1 in the past 7 overseas games since October 2017.

However, we haven’t had a dominant goalie like Saros in these games, especially against a team he has handled so well in the recent past.

