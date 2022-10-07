Read full article on original website
CNET
Drone Footage Shows Killer Whales Hunting and Eating Great White Sharks
Frequent readers of CNET Science will remember Port and Starboard, the duo of killer whales from a story we published in June, which detailed research showing great white sharks were being hunted by the whales off the coast of South Africa. New aerial footage, released on Monday, shows one member of the murderous pair -- Starboard -- actually making a kill.
Watch Shocking Moment Shark Leaps onto Fishing Boat off Maine Coast
Endangered mako sharks are renowned for their acrobatic displays when they are caught on fishing lines.
Certified Moron Jumps From Boat Onto The Back Of A Moose, Puts Video On The Internet, Gets Arrested
What kind of idiot do you have to be to do something like this?. Back in 2015, a Canadian man had the bright idea to jump on a Moose swimming across a lake. As the moose was swimming along, the pulled the boat up right behind it, and our star idiot jumped onto its back.
WATCH: Boston Angler Is Absolutely Dumbfounded by Ocean Sunfish
To be fair, if you’ve never seen an ocean sunfish before, they can catch you by surprise. With bizarre fins and even stranger behavior, it can seem like a distressed marine animal… or maybe even an alien, which is why these two Bah-ston anglers absolutely flipped out when they found one bobbing below the water’s surface.
This Man Mapped Every Number-Two Bathroom Break on His Thru-Hike of the Appalachian Trail
Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. Brian Garner started a new job the very day I first emailed him. Garner, a 19-year-old thru-hiker, was training to spend his first season cooking and cleaning in the iconic alpine huts of New Hampshire’s White Mountains, so he didn’t yet understand his schedule. That afternoon, when he asked his boss for some free time to do an interview, she understandably balked—why was her new employee already doing another job interview? No, he assured her, he was only talking to a journalist about how and why, under the name brianfromshitboro, he’d recently mapped, reviewed, and numerically rated every bowel movement he’d had along the 2,194-mile Appalachian Trail using the social media app Poop Map. He’d even analyzed his efforts for hiking website The Trek. He watched as regret flooded her face.
Man Films Enormous Bull Elk ‘Screaming’ Right in His Face, And It’s Terrifying: VIDEO
A viral video of a bull elk is terrifying viewers. The man who recorded the video filmed the enormous animal “screaming” right in front of him. The man, Tanner Yellowhair, shared the video he took onto his Instagram account. He captioned the clip: “Nothing like a bull screaming in your face. Whose still out chasing big bulls?”
Dramatic footage shows orcas breaking an ice platform to trap and kill a seal, a rare technique used by only 100 whales
The whales made an artificial wave to break up the ice platform by swimming side by side, as shown in a new BBC documentary.
yankodesign.com
This floating cabin in British Columbia almost disappears into its hilly landscape
Ethereally floating above a lake in British Columbia, the Boundary Point Cabin was designed by Bohlin Cywinski Jackson as a vacation home for an extended family to gather and spend the summer every year. Perched on the hillside, over a rocky outcropping, the cabin features an intriguing wedge-like form, that allows it to harmoniously integrate with its landscape.
Herald-Journal
Real-life rocking horse receives care from Idaho Horseshoeing School in popular video
With his long, curled hooves, the Arabian horse looked like a living rocking horse. But in the span of around an hour, he had the flat hooves of a healthy horse. The transformation occurred thanks to the efforts of Riley Mickelsen, the owner of Idaho Horseshoeing School. The video showing...
iheart.com
Watch: Eerie Vanishing Figure Appears in Background of Camping IVideo
A YouTuber filming a camping instructional video was taken aback when he reviewed his footage and noticed a man briefly appears in the background of the scene before seemingly vanishing into thin air. The spooky incident reportedly occurred at a lake in Northern Ontario during the making of what was meant to be a demonstration of how to cook S'mores using a Swedish stove. In the video, as the outdoorsman prepares a spot outside of his cabin for filming and his dog wanders around in front of the camera, a man can be seen off in the distance walking towards the shore of the lake. However, before he completely moves out of frame, the mysterious stranger inexplicably fades into nothing and disappears from sight.
cohaitungchi.com
The Wave and Vermilion Cliffs National Monument
Bordered by Kaibab National Forest and Glen Canyon National Recreation Area, some of the most unusual geologic formations in the country are found in northern Arizona. It took millions of years for nature to make this magical place, anchored by an isolated maze of rock formations known as Vermilion Cliffs. In fact, the area is so removed from human activity, the cliffs were chosen as a site for the reintroduction of the California condor into the wild. Permits are required to set off on one of the most exclusive outdoor excursions in the country.
Fstoppers
Which of These Is the Perfect Camera Backpack?
Photography is not all just bodies and lenses. There's lots of other equipment that goes into creating the perfect setup. One of the most vital is your camera backpack, so if you want to find the perfect one for your needs, take a look here. As you get further into...
Retirees stunned after spotting a mysterious giant cat on their office CCTV walking through the sand dunes
A Western Australia couple has reignited the belief that cougars are hiding in the country after capturing a mystery big cat on CCTV. Wayne and Helen Gardiner spotted the feline from their home in Lancelin, about 125km north of Perth, and are determined what they saw was too big to be a feral cat.
Fstoppers
Counting Angels
The other day my wife pulled out the sewing basket to repair something. After she put it away I thought of the old saying:. "How many angels can dance on the head of a pin?" I don't have a macro lens, but I do have an extension tube. With minimal editing I came away with this.
Fstoppers
What Is the Appeal of the Leica M11?
Probably no camera brand is more polarizing than Leica, with some photographers being incredibly loyal to the brand and others seeing their cameras as overpriced niche products. So, what is it about their cameras that keep photographers coming back to them over and over? This interesting video takes a look at the Leica M11 and discusses why it is such an alluring camera.
thetrek.co
Margarita Killed a Frog
We awoke to slightly wet tents. I slept through most of the rain, so stepping out confirmed the moderate precipitation over night. We packed up quickly, used the very nice privy at this shelter, and moved to tackle the final range until the 100 mile wilderness—the Bigelows! Margaritaville, who always walked in front of me, killed a frog with her trekking poles. I’d regard this as pretty traumatic, as I watched her pole tip stab an innocent frog who’s body naturally started undulating. This trail can be dangerous—for the frogs at least.
Viral video shows the "astonishing" moment a shark jumped on board a fishing boat off the coast of Maine
Shark tagging isn't a new venture for Sea Ventures Charters in Maine. But last month, those on board the company's fishing boat had a "once-in-a-lifetime experience" – when a large mako shark jumped out of the water and plopped right on the deck. A now-viral video shows the moment...
50 Stunning Photos Show Acadia National Park’s Beauty in the Fall Season
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Maine is known to have tourists flocking in the summertime but we are also a hotspot destination for leaf peeping. Mountain peaks, vast fields, deep forests, beautiful lakes, and rocky shores make for the perfect scenic backdrops to bask in the best views of fall foliage.
Fstoppers
Emily in black
Em was on her way to Milan Fashion Week. She wanted a few extra looks to add to her portfolio. We spent an afternoon together getting her what she needed. This image was one of my favs. Hope you like it.
Fstoppers
How to Get the Picture: Off-Camera Flash Photography
I recently had the opportunity to be followed by Taylor Jackson on a shoot while at the Sony Kando event. It's not often I get to be followed and recorded while I'm on a shoot, so when Taylor reached out before Sony Kando to set this up, I was definitely interested. As a longtime viewer of his YouTube channel, I'm a fan of his humor mixed with educational content, and I was interested to see what his process was like, along with being excited to share some of my work and process with his audience.
