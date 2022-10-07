ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 8

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Chicago

Man charged with throwing, punching dog in Lincoln Park

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man has been charged with animal cruelty, after he was caught on video throwing and punching a dog in broad daylight in the Lincoln Park neighborhood last week.The incident happened on Sept. 22 shortly before 6 p.m.Surveillance video from a building in the 1900 block of North Maud Avenue shows a man parking a van along the curb, opening the rear hatch, and grabbing a dog by its collar before hurling it into the street.The dog is seen walking away as the man appears to clean up the floor of the van using paper towel, a...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
fox32chicago.com

Man, 22, shot in neck in South Side Chicago alley: police

CHICAGO - A 22-year-old man was shot in the neck Monday afternoon in Chicago's Roseland neighborhood. Around 2:30 p.m., police say the male victim was on foot in an alley in the 10200 block of South Princeton Avenue when an unknown offender approached him. The offender then pulled out a...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Shooting#Robbery#Rogers Park#Cha#Violent Crime
fox32chicago.com

Chicago police search for suspects in North Side armed robberies

CHICAGO - Chicago police are looking for the suspects in three armed robberies on the North Side this week. During the robberies the victims were approached by the offenders who pointed a gun at them or at the back of their head and demanded personal property, such as a wallet, money or a phone.
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Shooting on Ohio Feeder ramp injures 3, according to initial information

Illinois State Police are investigating an overnight shooting on the Ohio Street feeder ramp in River North. Three people showed up at Northwestern Memorial Hospital for treatment after the shooting, according to initial reports. Chicago police officers and nearby residents reported hearing gunfire in the area around 2:07 a.m. A...
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Man shot while sitting in car in Uptown

Chicago police are investigating after a man was shot while sitting in a parked car in Uptown on Sunday night. The 24-year-old victim was reportedly not cooperating with CPD’s investigation. He was sitting in the passenger seat of his vehicle in the 1400 block of West Leland around 11...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
CBS Chicago

Chicago Police investigate string of burglaries at fast food restaurants

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago Police are investigating a string of smash and grab restaurant burglaries. The first happened in Wicker Park near North and Campbell just before 4 a.m. Saturday. Police say an officers spotted the front window at a Subway sandwich shop smashed open. A large rock was spotted on the ground nearby. The register was damaged, and police say the burglar got away with all the cash inside it. A Pizza Hut next door was also damaged. It's not clear if anything was taken there. About 30 minutes later in Sauganash thieves smashed their way into a Jersey Mike's on Peterson Avenue. The Dunkin Donuts next door was damaged as well. It appears nothing was taken. Police cannot confirm the incidents are connected. 
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Man charged with murder for stabbing two women, one fatally

CHICAGO — A man was charged with murder and attempted murder for stabbing two women, one fatally, on September 23 in the Chicago area. Obie Cornelious, 49, was arrested on Thursday in the 1000 block of West Balmoral Avenue for the stabbing of two women. He fatally stabbed a 45-year-old woman and a 40-year-old woman […]
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Journal

Unidentified man killed in Garfield Park, shot 16 times

CHICAGO - Police are investigating after a man was found dead in Garfield Park this morning after being shot 16 times to the body. There's not a lot of information to go on in the case but Police said around 7:50 a.m. this morning they found a man dead on the sidewalk on the 300 block of S. Springfield in the Garfield Park neighborhood on the city's west side.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Masked men use Facebook Marketplace to rob victims: Chicago police

CHICAGO - Chicago police are investigating a slew of armed robberies in Chicago's Englewood area where the offenders use social media to lure the victims. Since July, police have seen nearly 20 robberies that involve social media resale apps like Facebook Marketplace and Offer Up. In each incident the victims...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy