Chicago crime: Armed robbers strike 5 times overnight in Humboldt Park, police say
Police said the suspects demanded cell phones, wallets, money and said "Give me everything you got."
Man charged with throwing, punching dog in Lincoln Park
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man has been charged with animal cruelty, after he was caught on video throwing and punching a dog in broad daylight in the Lincoln Park neighborhood last week.The incident happened on Sept. 22 shortly before 6 p.m.Surveillance video from a building in the 1900 block of North Maud Avenue shows a man parking a van along the curb, opening the rear hatch, and grabbing a dog by its collar before hurling it into the street.The dog is seen walking away as the man appears to clean up the floor of the van using paper towel, a...
cwbchicago.com
Man is charged with participating in a violent armed robbery on a CTA train downtown
A man from Chicago has been charged with taking part in a violent armed robbery last month on a CTA train in the Loop. And prosecutors say he was carrying a handgun when police arrested him Sunday in the Loop. Chicago police released surveillance images of three suspects after the...
Chicago shooting: 15-year-old boy shot on sidewalk, seriously hurt in Chatham, police say
A 15-year-old boy was shot while standing on a South Side sidewalk, Chicago police said.
fox32chicago.com
Man, 22, shot in neck in South Side Chicago alley: police
CHICAGO - A 22-year-old man was shot in the neck Monday afternoon in Chicago's Roseland neighborhood. Around 2:30 p.m., police say the male victim was on foot in an alley in the 10200 block of South Princeton Avenue when an unknown offender approached him. The offender then pulled out a...
Business owners frustrated with crime after fatal shooting in the Loop
CHICAGO — The owners of an event space in the Loop are frustrated after a shooting left a man dead in the area outside of their venue early Sunday morning. According to police, a 38-year-old man and a 23-year-old man were in a physical altercation near the 400 block of South Wells Street around 1:36 […]
'They are traumatized': Armed robber targeting Chicago postal carriers for master keys, police warn
It's become a frightening pattern: mail delivery drivers robbed at gunpoint.
Chicago shootings: 15 shot, 2 fatally in weekend violence across city, police say
At least 15 people have been shot, two fatally, in weekend violence across Chicago, police said.
fox32chicago.com
CTA crime: Suspect charged with battery after inappropriately touching two women on CTA platform
CHICAGO - A suspect has been charged after inappropriately touching two women on the Roosevelt CTA Red Line platform Sunday. At about 12:05 p.m., a 25-year-old woman and a 39-year-old woman were standing on the CTA platform when a male approached them, police said. The offender then inappropriately touched both...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police search for suspects in North Side armed robberies
CHICAGO - Chicago police are looking for the suspects in three armed robberies on the North Side this week. During the robberies the victims were approached by the offenders who pointed a gun at them or at the back of their head and demanded personal property, such as a wallet, money or a phone.
cwbchicago.com
Shooting on Ohio Feeder ramp injures 3, according to initial information
Illinois State Police are investigating an overnight shooting on the Ohio Street feeder ramp in River North. Three people showed up at Northwestern Memorial Hospital for treatment after the shooting, according to initial reports. Chicago police officers and nearby residents reported hearing gunfire in the area around 2:07 a.m. A...
cwbchicago.com
Man shot while sitting in car in Uptown
Chicago police are investigating after a man was shot while sitting in a parked car in Uptown on Sunday night. The 24-year-old victim was reportedly not cooperating with CPD’s investigation. He was sitting in the passenger seat of his vehicle in the 1400 block of West Leland around 11...
Chicago shooting: Man shot, killed during fight in Loop, police say
Two men were fighting downtown when one pulled out a gun, Chicago police said.
Chicago Police investigate string of burglaries at fast food restaurants
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago Police are investigating a string of smash and grab restaurant burglaries. The first happened in Wicker Park near North and Campbell just before 4 a.m. Saturday. Police say an officers spotted the front window at a Subway sandwich shop smashed open. A large rock was spotted on the ground nearby. The register was damaged, and police say the burglar got away with all the cash inside it. A Pizza Hut next door was also damaged. It's not clear if anything was taken there. About 30 minutes later in Sauganash thieves smashed their way into a Jersey Mike's on Peterson Avenue. The Dunkin Donuts next door was damaged as well. It appears nothing was taken. Police cannot confirm the incidents are connected.
Man charged with murder for stabbing two women, one fatally
CHICAGO — A man was charged with murder and attempted murder for stabbing two women, one fatally, on September 23 in the Chicago area. Obie Cornelious, 49, was arrested on Thursday in the 1000 block of West Balmoral Avenue for the stabbing of two women. He fatally stabbed a 45-year-old woman and a 40-year-old woman […]
Chicago shooting: Man struck by stray bullet in West Humboldt Park apartment, police say
A man was struck by a stray bullet in a Northwest Side apartment, CPD said.
Chicago Journal
Unidentified man killed in Garfield Park, shot 16 times
CHICAGO - Police are investigating after a man was found dead in Garfield Park this morning after being shot 16 times to the body. There's not a lot of information to go on in the case but Police said around 7:50 a.m. this morning they found a man dead on the sidewalk on the 300 block of S. Springfield in the Garfield Park neighborhood on the city's west side.
fox32chicago.com
Masked men use Facebook Marketplace to rob victims: Chicago police
CHICAGO - Chicago police are investigating a slew of armed robberies in Chicago's Englewood area where the offenders use social media to lure the victims. Since July, police have seen nearly 20 robberies that involve social media resale apps like Facebook Marketplace and Offer Up. In each incident the victims...
Joliet motorcyclist ejected, killed in crash after man driving under the influence failed to yield: police
JOLIET, Ill. - A Joliet man was allegedly under the influence of alcohol when he crashed his car and killed a motorcyclist Sunday night. Amador Alipio, 53, was arrested for aggravated DUI – motor vehicle accident resulting in the death of another person, DUI – BAC over .08, obstructing justice and failure to yield.
Teen shot while driving in Far South Side alley: police
CHICAGO - An 18-year-old man was shot while driving through an alley on the Far South Side Saturday afternoon. Police say the victim was in an alley in the 9500 block of South Constance Avenue around 12:30 p.m. when he was shot at. The victim was hit in the right...
