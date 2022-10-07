ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

Comments / 0

Related
WAVY News 10

Portsmouth PD investigating walk-in shooting victim

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth police are investigating an overnight shooting that left one man injured Saturday. Police said they were notified of a gunshot victim arriving at a local hospital around 12:30 a.m. this morning. The man sustained a non life-threatening injury. There is no additional information to...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WAVY News 10

Suspect linked to at least 3 Norfolk business burglaries

The most recent crime was reported on Oct. 5 at the Family Dollar at 4536 E. Princess Anne Road. Police say the suspect broke into the store around 4 a.m. and stole several items. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/norfolk/suspect-linked-to-at-least-3-norfolk-business-burglaries/. Suspect linked to at least 3 Norfolk business burglaries. The most recent crime was reported...
NORFOLK, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
City
Newport News, VA
City
Madison, VA
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
Norfolk, VA
Crime & Safety
City
Portsmouth, VA
City
Norfolk, VA
WAVY News 10

Details emerge following plane crash at Newport News airport

WAVY News 10's Andy Fox reports. Details emerge following plane crash at Newport News …. WAVY News 10's Andy Fox reports. Man sentenced to 29 years in deadly 2019 shooting …. A man has been sentenced to 29 years in prison for his role in a 2019 shooting and robbery...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michelle Wolf
Person
Andy Fox
WAVY News 10

44-year-old man seriously hurt after Suffolk shooting

According to police, the victim notified them of the shooting around 12:30 a.m. this morning. It occurred near Route 58 and the exit ramp of Pitchkettle Road. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/44-year-old-man-critically-injured-after-suffolk-shooting/. 44-year-old man seriously hurt after Suffolk shooting. According to police, the victim notified them of the shooting around 12:30 a.m. this morning....
SUFFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Pansy Party

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The Garden Guru, Mike Westphal, from McDonald Garden Center shares tips on creating beautiful Fall flower gardens with bold colorful combinations. This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by McDonald Garden Center.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Norfolk Police#Historic Norfolk Church#Dc Bureau#Dmv#Virginia State Police#Operation Crash Reduction#Floridians
WAVY News 10

Man fatally shot at Colony Square Apartments in NN

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A man has died following an overnight shooting in Newport News. According to police, units responded to shots fired in the 1st block of Colony Square Court around 2:10 a.m. this morning. When units arrived at the Colony Square Apartments, they located a man...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
NewsBreak
Uber
NewsBreak
Facebook
WAVY News 10

Man dies after shooting on Illinois Ave in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man died following an overnight shooting in the Estabrook neighborhood of Norfolk. According to police, the call for the shooting came in around 4:40 a.m. Saturday morning in the 3100 block of Illinois Avenue. A man sustained a fatal gunshot wound and was pronounced...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Driver charged after fatal crash on the James River Bridge

Details: https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/newport-news/multi-vehicle-crash-at-james-river-bridge-results-in-fatality-closes-southbound-lanes/. Driver charged after fatal crash on the James River …. Details: https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/newport-news/multi-vehicle-crash-at-james-river-bridge-results-in-fatality-closes-southbound-lanes/. VB woman travels to Fort Myers to help Floridians …. Read more: https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/virginia-beach/virginia-beach-woman-visits-hometown-of-fort-myers-to-help-fellow-floridians/. WAVY Digital Desk: Week in Review. Here is WAVY Digital Desk a Week in Review. It's been a busy news week in Hampton...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy