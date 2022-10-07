Read full article on original website
Suffolk Police searching for missing endangered 15-year-old
Black left his residence in the family vehicle. The vehicle is described as a 2020 black Nissan Palisade with Virginia Registration UDZ-7595.
Police investigate shooting on Ivy Home Rd. in Hampton
At the same time, officers were responding to a call of a walk-in shooting victim at a local hospital.
Portsmouth PD investigating walk-in shooting victim
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth police are investigating an overnight shooting that left one man injured Saturday. Police said they were notified of a gunshot victim arriving at a local hospital around 12:30 a.m. this morning. The man sustained a non life-threatening injury. There is no additional information to...
Suspect linked to at least 3 Norfolk business burglaries
The most recent crime was reported on Oct. 5 at the Family Dollar at 4536 E. Princess Anne Road. Police say the suspect broke into the store around 4 a.m. and stole several items.
VB family cited for debris, trash in yard after multi-car crash into home
A family member tells 10 On Your Side the citation came in the mail on Saturday but was dated for Thursday, not even 12 hours after the crash.
1 injured, 1 in custody following shooting on Lasalle Drive in Virginia Beach
According to Virginia Beach Police, the call for the shooting came in just after 3:50 p.m. in the 3800 block of Lasalle Drive.
Missing Suffolk woman found safe
Suffolk Police says missing 20-year-old last seen Saturday morning has been found safe.
Details emerge following plane crash at Newport News airport
WAVY News 10's Andy Fox reports. Details emerge following plane crash at Newport News …. WAVY News 10's Andy Fox reports. Man sentenced to 29 years in deadly 2019 shooting …. A man has been sentenced to 29 years in prison for his role in a 2019 shooting and robbery...
44-year-old man seriously hurt after Suffolk shooting
According to police, the victim notified them of the shooting around 12:30 a.m. this morning. It occurred near Route 58 and the exit ramp of Pitchkettle Road.
Pansy Party
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The Garden Guru, Mike Westphal, from McDonald Garden Center shares tips on creating beautiful Fall flower gardens with bold colorful combinations. This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by McDonald Garden Center.
Elevator at condemned Newport News apartment passes inspection
Officials say an elevator at the condemned apartment complex in Newport News has passed inspection.
Portsmouth man arrest on larceny charges in Williamsburg
According to a press release from the Williamsburg Police Department, 42-year-old Arley Vaughn Nemo III was arrested on October 6 in Newport News.
Dispute at Suffolk auto center leads to fatal shooting, victim identified
According to police, the shooting happened around 10:30 a.m. this morning at an auto care center in the 800 block of West Constance Road.
Firefighters respond to residential fire on Gordon Court in Hampton
According to dispatch, the call for the fire came in just after 2 p.m. in the 400 block of Gordon Court.
Man fatally shot at Colony Square Apartments in NN
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A man has died following an overnight shooting in Newport News. According to police, units responded to shots fired in the 1st block of Colony Square Court around 2:10 a.m. this morning. When units arrived at the Colony Square Apartments, they located a man...
One person dead following two-vehicle crash in Chesapeake
According to Chesapeake Police, the call for the crash came in just after 7:20 p.m. in the area of Pocaty Road and Fentress Airfield Road.
Franklin man arrested, accused of shooting woman in Southampton County
A man was taken into custody following a shooting in Southampton County that sent a woman to the hospital.
Man sentenced to 29 years in deadly 2019 shooting and robbery spree in Norfolk
According to a tweet from the Norfolk Circuit Court Clerks Office, Andre Brinkley was sentenced to 29 years for the murder of Helena Stiglets.
Man dies after shooting on Illinois Ave in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man died following an overnight shooting in the Estabrook neighborhood of Norfolk. According to police, the call for the shooting came in around 4:40 a.m. Saturday morning in the 3100 block of Illinois Avenue. A man sustained a fatal gunshot wound and was pronounced...
Driver charged after fatal crash on the James River Bridge
Details: https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/newport-news/multi-vehicle-crash-at-james-river-bridge-results-in-fatality-closes-southbound-lanes/. Driver charged after fatal crash on the James River …. VB woman travels to Fort Myers to help Floridians …. Read more: https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/virginia-beach/virginia-beach-woman-visits-hometown-of-fort-myers-to-help-fellow-floridians/. WAVY Digital Desk: Week in Review. Here is WAVY Digital Desk a Week in Review. It's been a busy news week in Hampton...
