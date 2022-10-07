Read full article on original website
North Coast Journal
Tavern 1888 Opens in Eagle House
After 13 months of renovation and preparation, Tavern 1888 has "soft opened" in the Eagle House in Old Town Eureka (139 Second St.). The official grand opening is set for Friday, Oct. 14 and Jennifer Metz, co-owner of the Inn at 2nd & C and Phatsy Kline's Parlor Lounge, says, "We're excited to make it official." The former home of Gallagher's seats 60, says Metz, between the dining room and the bar/lounge area.
kymkemp.com
[UPDATE 5:21 p.m.: Captured!] Humboldt County Searching for Stabbing Suspect in McKinleyville Area, Residents Asked to Not Open Their Doors to Strangers
Since before 4 p.m., Humboldt County Sheriff deputies have been searching for a suspect in a stabbing in the McKinleyville area. The white male in his fifties has short gray hair and was last seen wearing a grey shirt and light blue jeans. Two tweets from the Sheriff’s Office at...
lostcoastoutpost.com
THE HUMBOLDT HUSTLE: For These Entrepreneurs, a Mobile Bar Operating Out of a Horse Trailer Has Been Both a Business and a Path From Solitude to Community
The Pony Keg Mobile Bar was a 1970s horse trailer. At least until the day co-owners and operators, Kara Bennett and Hailee Nolte purchased it from a Craigslist seller in Sacramento. Today, it is pink, repurposed and filled with a collection of decorative mementos that make it quintessential Humboldt. “It’s...
lostcoastoutpost.com
Bomb Threat Prompts Lockdown at Mad River Community Hospital Saturday Morning
Mad River Community Hospital in Arcata was under a short lockdown late Saturday morning after someone called in a bomb threat, David Neal, chief executive of the hospital, confirmed with the Outpost this afternoon. The threat occurred at about 11:55 a.m., Neal said, when the hospital received a call from...
kymkemp.com
Man Arrested in Eureka After Allegation of Domestic Violence
Please note the incident occurred at the Shell Station on Myrtle–not the Chevron as inaccurately stated by our reporter. [Video by Ryan Hutson]. A little before 1 p.m., Eureka Police responded to the Shell station on Myrtle Avenue in Eureka for the report of a domestic violence incident. When...
lostcoastoutpost.com
THE CANNABIS CONVERSATION: Farewell, Humboldt
It is with some sadness I share that I’ve left Humboldt. After 43 years in the area, I moved to SoCal to serve as Grow Manager for Glass House Farms. I’ll be working on exciting collaborations in the area of genetics and am excited to farm at scale.
kymkemp.com
Local Volunteer Firefighter Sustains Serious Head Injury – Can You Help?
A local, volunteer firefighter is fighting for his life after a devastating accident that occurred while cutting firewood. Brian French has been a volunteer firefighter with the Southern Trinity Volunteer Fire Department for 8 years. Brian, a local man born in Garberville now living in Mad River, was hit by a snag that caused a major head injury, skull fracture and brain bleed. He was airlifted to Santa Rosa where he underwent brain surgery but remains sedated due to seizures.
krcrtv.com
Humboldt County still above the $6 gas average
EUREKA, Calif. — While gas continues to have a slight decrease across the state, it still remains above the $6 per gallon average. According to the AAA gas map for the state, the state remains at an average of $6.39 a gallon. Humboldt County is no different. The county...
lostcoastoutpost.com
Suspect in Mad River Hospital Bomb Threat Known for ‘Behavioral Health’ Issues, Arcata Police Say; No Actual Threat to Hospital
On 10/8/2022 at about 11:57am, officers from the Arcata Police Department responded to Mad River Community Hospital on the report of a bomb threat. While responding to secure the hospital, which had been placed on a lockdown per their protocol, Arcata Communications was able to quickly identify the caller. The caller is known to the Arcata Police Department from previous contacts with them which have consisted of behavioral health assistance. Due to these prior contacts with Arcata Police Officers, it was quickly determined that there was no threat to the hospital or community.
actionnewsnow.com
Trinity County Sheriff’s Office experiencing system outage Saturday
TRINITY COUNTY, Calif. - The Trinity County Sheriff’s Office says that they are experiencing a system outage as of Saturday. All 911 calls are currently being routed through Shascom. TCSC says that for non-emergencies call the Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center at 530-623-8126 or 530-623-8127. You can also email them...
krcrtv.com
Suspect arrested after assaulting police with paintballs in Hoopa
HOOPA, Calif. — A man was arrested in Hoopa on Oct. 2 after assaulting a police officer with paintballs and barricading himself in his home, according to the Hoopa Valley Tribal Police. The following is from a press release from the HVTP. On October 2, 2022, Officers responded to...
mendofever.com
Bureau of Land Management Lifts Fire Restrictions in Mendocino, Humboldt, Del Norte, and Other Northwest Counties
The following is a press release issued by the Bureau of Land Management:. The Bureau of Land Management has eased some fire restrictions on public lands managed by its Arcata and Redding field offices in Humboldt, Mendocino, Del Norte, Trinity, Shasta, Butte, Tehama and Siskiyou counties. The terminated fire prevention orders can be found here and here.
kymkemp.com
14-Year-Old Arrested in Connection With Arcata Schools Lockdown Today
On Wednesday, October 5, 2022, at approximately 11:00am, the Arcata Police Department responded to Arcata High School to investigate school threats posted to social media. School staff and investigators identified a 14-year-old Arcata High student as the subject who posted the threat. APD took the juvenile into custody, off-campus, without incident. He was booked into the Humboldt County Juvenile Hall for a violation of Penal Code section 422-Criminal Threats.
lostcoastoutpost.com
‘It’s Gonna Look Like a Ghost Town’: Garberville Business Owners Sound the Alarm as Weed Industry Tanks
Garberville business owners appeared before the Humboldt County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday to “sound the alarm” over a precipitous decline in revenues, a drop they attributed to existential struggles in the region’s renowned cannabis industry. “I personally have seen a 40 percent drop in sales year-to-date,”...
Courthouse News Service
Humboldt County sued over marijuana grow dragnet
(CN) — Landowners in Humboldt County claim the county imposes harsh fines and offers no opportunity to answer its trumped up marijuana growing charges. According to the class action filed Wednesday in federal court, Humboldt County fines landowners hundreds of thousands of dollars — and in the case of one couple, over $1 million — for allegedly cultivating marijuana without a permit and is doing so without an investigation or the opportunity for landowners to defend themselves.
kymkemp.com
Heads Up Motorists: Caltrans Announces Upcoming Roadwork Throughout District 1
U.S. 101 (8.3/8.6) – Bridge work on the Hunter and Panther bridges will continue. One-way traffic control will be in effect from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Motorists should anticipate 10-minute delays. LC#C101KB. U.S. 101 (21.2/22.7) – Construction in the Last Chance Grade area will continue. One-way traffic control...
