kmrskkok.com
Michael Richard Eul
Michael Richard Eul, age 67 of Grant Township, Minnesota, formerly of Morris, MN, passed away on Friday, September 30, 2022, surrounded by his loving wife Giuliana, and children following a sudden brain injury. Mass of Christian Burial for Mike Eul will be held Saturday, October 29, 2022, at 11:00 a.m....
kmrskkok.com
Cougars Look To Win Some Hardware On Final Day Of UMAC Championship
BECKER, Minn. – The University of Minnesota Morris women’s golf team had the lowest team round of the day on Friday, breaking a tie with the University of Northwestern and moving into first place after shooting a score of 359 that puts the Cougars at 726 through 36 holes of play. Individually, Justine Day had the day’s lowest round with an 84, taking a one-shot lead in the tournament as well.
kmrskkok.com
Raph, Cougar Women Each Atop Leaderboard After Day One At Championship
BECKER, Minn. – The University of Minnesota Morris women’s golf team, along with the University of Northwestern, have set the pace after one round of the UMAC Championship on Thursday. The Cougars and Eagles are tied for the lead in the eight-team field at 367, 25 shots ahead of third-place Crown College.
kduz.com
Willmar PD: Missing Woman Located
Authorities say a woman that was reported missing in Kandiyohi County has been located. The Willmar Police Department says 49-year-old Jennie Lahr was believed to be the driver in a crash that happened Tuesday near Lake Koronis. At that time, her car was found but she was not. Further details...
willmarradio.com
Garbage truck driver charged after fatal crash near Raymond
(Willmar MN-) Prosecutors say the driver of a garbage truck involved in a fatal crash this summer was distracted by a tablet computer. The criminal complaint says 47-year-old Rodolfo Gomez of Atwater was looking for directions on the tablet when he collided with a minivan driven by 56-year-old Nicolasa Bernabe-Lopez, killing her. The crash occurred July 26th at the intersection of 60th Street and 105th Avenue Southwest, five miles east of Raymond. Gomez is charged with 3 misdemeanors...careless driving, failure to yield, and using a wireless communication device while driving. He has a court date set for November 2nd.
