Yardbarker
Former Steelers QB Kordell Stewart on Kenny Pickett’s Impressive Debut: “He’s Ready” For Week 5
Former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kordell Stewart was most impressed with rookie Kenny Pickett’s ability to get the Steelers a 10-point lead over the New York Jets that disappeared at Acrisure Stadium on Sunday as the Steelers fell 24-20. “When you get your team up 20-10, now it’s time to...
Yardbarker
Falcons called for absurd roughing the passer penalty on Tom Brady
The Atlanta Falcons were completely screwed on an absurd roughing the passer penalty that was called on Grady Jarrett late in the team’s 21-15 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. Tampa Bay was leading 21-15 and trying to maintain the lead. They had a 3rd-and-5 at the...
Yardbarker
Former Steelers Duo Jerome Bettis and Ben Roethlisberger Pound Former Jacksonville Jaguars For 60k
The Pittsburgh Steelers met the Jacksonville Jaguars this weekend and thanks to Ben Roethlisberger and Jerome Bettis , they came away with a big victory for the black and gold. Roethlisberger and Bettis did not score any touchdowns or gain a single yard. It was not a replay on the NFL Network from a 2004 meeting. It was a match play golf event for the Constellation Furyk & Friends celebrity challenge for charity.
Yardbarker
Steelers “Physically Overmatched” According To PFT But Rookie Kenny Pickett’s Swagger Could Be Difference In Week 5 Matchup
The Pittsburgh Steelers have been AFC royalty since they hired Chuck Noll to start the 1969 season. Contrary to popular opinion, they have not always been great or even good since the NFL-AFL merger in 1970. The Steelers have been competitive most seasons and even in some of the down...
Yardbarker
Steelers Have To Be Honest And Admit Terry Bradshaw Was Right About Mike Tomlin in 2020
The Pittsburgh Steelers hired Mike Tomlin to replace Bill Cowher in 2007. He made the Super Bowl in two of his first five seasons as the head coach for the Steelers and went 1-1 in the big game. He is a brilliant speaker and is undefeated at press conferences. Players love him as a coach, but it may be time to admit the obvious. Terry Bradshaw was right; he is not a good tactician.
Insider: Broncos, QB Russell Wilson relationship 'could come off the rails'
On "Thursday Night Football" in Denver, the Broncos fell 12-9 in overtime to the Jonathan Taylor-less Indianapolis Colts, failing to score a touchdown. On Friday, Kyle Brandt of The NFL Network's "Good Morning Football" heavily criticized QB Russell Wilson for a lame primetime performance. "I don't know when Russell Wilson...
Yardbarker
Broncos QB Russell Wilson trolled over way he ended press conference
Russell Wilson coined a new catchphrase when the Denver Broncos acquired him in a blockbuster trade with the Seattle Seahawks, and the star quarterback is not about to let it fizzle out in the wake of his miserable start to the season. Leading up to the 2022 season, the Broncos...
Yardbarker
Steelers rookie Kenny Pickett told dad he would bring a Super Bowl to Pittsburgh
The Steelers NFL-best six Super Bowl titles (tied with the Patriots) came with Terry Bradshaw and Ben Roethlisberger at QB. Rookie QB Kenny Pickett expects to add another Lombardi Trophy to the Steelers' trophy case. After his post-draft tour of the Steelers' side of the facility, Pickett spoke with his...
Yardbarker
Rutgers HC Greg Schiano uses controversial strategy at end of loss to Nebraska
Rutgers head coach Greg Schiano is known to compete until the very final second and he doesn’t care what unwritten football rules he violates in the process. We saw that during his NFL career and again on Friday night during a 14-13 loss to Nebraska. With just 46 second...
Yardbarker
Report: Russell Wilson underwent procedure after loss to Colts
After hitting another rock-bottom in Week 5 against the Indianapolis Colts, Russell Wilson is taking action … medical action, that is. Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported this weekend that the Denver Broncos quarterback Wilson flew to Los Angeles on Friday to have a procedure on his throwing shoulder. The report adds that Wilson is dealing with a latissimus dorsi strain, an injury that is more commonly seen in baseball players. Wilson had a platelet-rich plasma (PRP) injection in L.A. but still intends to be on the field for Denver’s next game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Oct. 17.
NFL・
Yardbarker
Vikings make life tough, squeeze by Bears 29-22
The Minnesota Vikings made life as difficult as possible for themselves, giving the poor Chicago Bears a chance at an unlikely win before ultimately prevailing at U.S. Bank Stadium. The Vikings were cruising in the first half, with Justin Jefferson racking up huge yards and Dalvin Cook running in two...
Yardbarker
Michigan assistant coach Mike Hart carted off after collapsing on sideline
Detroit News' Angelique S. Chengelis reported Hart was taken to a local hospital. Hart was a standout running back at Michigan between 2004 and 2007, rushing for more than 5,000 yards in his four seasons with the team. He finished sixth in the 2006 Heisman Trophy voting. Following college, he was a sixth-round draft pick (No. 202 overall) by the Indianapolis Colts in the 2008 draft. He appeared in 28 games over parts of three seasons with the Colts, rushing for 264 yards on 71 carries in his NFL career.
Yardbarker
Former coach Wade Phillips summed up Colts-Broncos game with perfect tweet
The Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos played a truly abysmal football game on Thursday night, and one highly regarded NFL coach was just as bored with it as the rest of us. Former NFL head coach and defensive coordinator Wade Phillips sent a perfect tweet during the second half of...
Yardbarker
Former NFL QB Is Not Happy With Russell Wilson Slander
There’s a lot to criticize about Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson‘s performance in Week 5 against the Indianapolis Colts. He completed only 53.9 percent of his passes and threw multiple interceptions. He also forced the ball to Courtland Sutton when they could have opted for a run play.
Yardbarker
Steelers CB Arthur Maulet Calls Out Teammates In Locker Room Following Embarrassing 38-3 Loss
No one within the Pittsburgh Steelers organization would classify the horrible 38-3 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday as anything less than embarrassing. It was the franchise’s worst defeat since 1989 and there were very few positive things to takeaway after the matchup. As one would expect, the tensions were high in the locker room according to Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reporter, Ray Fittipaldo. An unexpected leader emerged as reporters could hear cornerback, Arthur Maulet vocally upset with the performance and even some of his teammates.
NFL Week 5: What we learned — How bout them unders? Eagles remain unbeaten; Texans finally get first win
Despite not hitting last week, the under had hit nearly 60% of the time so far this season, and that number amazingly increased again in Week 5. And how about the Eagles and Texans? Philly entered Sunday as the NFL's only unbeaten team, and Houston entered the week as the NFL's only winless team, but did that change on Sunday? Atlanta entered Week five as the NFL's only undefeated team against the spread, but did the Falcons get another late cover this week? Let's find out!
NFL・
Yardbarker
Steelers OL James Daniels Slammed Damar Hamlin To The Field After His 4th Quarter Cheap Shot On Kenny Pickett
The Pittsburgh Steelers organization got a possible glimpse at the future after rookie first round pick, Kenny Pickett started his first career NFL game on Sunday afternoon against the Buffalo Bills. It wasn’t very pretty by game’s end as the team suffered the worst loss since 1989 for the franchise. Overall, there was not much to be positive about after the matchup. One thing to takeaway from the contest that came up in the third quarter was when Pickett went to slide and Bills’ safety, Damar Hamlin seemed to hit him late after he gave himself up. Veteran offensive guard, James Daniels immediately stepped in to protect the leader of the offense.
Yardbarker
49ers star DE Nick Bosa ruled out with groin injury
Through the first four weeks of the NFL season, Nick Bosa has been the league’s most-dominant defender for a San Francisco 49ers defense that has been absolutely brilliant. Unfortunately, it now looks like Bosa will join other big-name 49ers players to be sidelined. Bosa suffered a groin injury during Sunday’s game against the Carolina Panthers and was almost immediately ruled out for the remainder of the action.
Yardbarker
Steelers Open to Coaching Changes After Bills Blowout
BUFFALO -- The Buffalo Bills had just hung more than 552 yards of offense and 38 points on his defense while the offense managed just three points and, as a result, Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin was not happy about it. Tomlin said he is considering changes everywhere following...
Yardbarker
Giants early success setting up extremely difficult decisions for future
Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley being key players in the New York Giants’ shocking 4-1 start to the 2022 season are laying the groundwork for what could be decisions that define the franchise for many years ahead. The Giants kicked off Week 5 in the NFL with a matchup...
