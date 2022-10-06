ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Yardbarker

Falcons called for absurd roughing the passer penalty on Tom Brady

The Atlanta Falcons were completely screwed on an absurd roughing the passer penalty that was called on Grady Jarrett late in the team’s 21-15 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. Tampa Bay was leading 21-15 and trying to maintain the lead. They had a 3rd-and-5 at the...
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

Former Steelers Duo Jerome Bettis and Ben Roethlisberger Pound Former Jacksonville Jaguars For 60k

The Pittsburgh Steelers met the Jacksonville Jaguars this weekend and thanks to Ben Roethlisberger and Jerome Bettis , they came away with a big victory for the black and gold. Roethlisberger and Bettis did not score any touchdowns or gain a single yard. It was not a replay on the NFL Network from a 2004 meeting. It was a match play golf event for the Constellation Furyk & Friends celebrity challenge for charity.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Yardbarker

Steelers Have To Be Honest And Admit Terry Bradshaw Was Right About Mike Tomlin in 2020

The Pittsburgh Steelers hired Mike Tomlin to replace Bill Cowher in 2007. He made the Super Bowl in two of his first five seasons as the head coach for the Steelers and went 1-1 in the big game. He is a brilliant speaker and is undefeated at press conferences. Players love him as a coach, but it may be time to admit the obvious. Terry Bradshaw was right; he is not a good tactician.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Report: Russell Wilson underwent procedure after loss to Colts

After hitting another rock-bottom in Week 5 against the Indianapolis Colts, Russell Wilson is taking action … medical action, that is. Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported this weekend that the Denver Broncos quarterback Wilson flew to Los Angeles on Friday to have a procedure on his throwing shoulder. The report adds that Wilson is dealing with a latissimus dorsi strain, an injury that is more commonly seen in baseball players. Wilson had a platelet-rich plasma (PRP) injection in L.A. but still intends to be on the field for Denver’s next game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Oct. 17.
NFL
Yardbarker

Vikings make life tough, squeeze by Bears 29-22

The Minnesota Vikings made life as difficult as possible for themselves, giving the poor Chicago Bears a chance at an unlikely win before ultimately prevailing at U.S. Bank Stadium. The Vikings were cruising in the first half, with Justin Jefferson racking up huge yards and Dalvin Cook running in two...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

Michigan assistant coach Mike Hart carted off after collapsing on sideline

Detroit News' Angelique S. Chengelis reported Hart was taken to a local hospital. Hart was a standout running back at Michigan between 2004 and 2007, rushing for more than 5,000 yards in his four seasons with the team. He finished sixth in the 2006 Heisman Trophy voting. Following college, he was a sixth-round draft pick (No. 202 overall) by the Indianapolis Colts in the 2008 draft. He appeared in 28 games over parts of three seasons with the Colts, rushing for 264 yards on 71 carries in his NFL career.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Yardbarker

Former NFL QB Is Not Happy With Russell Wilson Slander

There’s a lot to criticize about Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson‘s performance in Week 5 against the Indianapolis Colts. He completed only 53.9 percent of his passes and threw multiple interceptions. He also forced the ball to Courtland Sutton when they could have opted for a run play.
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Steelers CB Arthur Maulet Calls Out Teammates In Locker Room Following Embarrassing 38-3 Loss

No one within the Pittsburgh Steelers organization would classify the horrible 38-3 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday as anything less than embarrassing. It was the franchise’s worst defeat since 1989 and there were very few positive things to takeaway after the matchup. As one would expect, the tensions were high in the locker room according to Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reporter, Ray Fittipaldo. An unexpected leader emerged as reporters could hear cornerback, Arthur Maulet vocally upset with the performance and even some of his teammates.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

NFL Week 5: What we learned — How bout them unders? Eagles remain unbeaten; Texans finally get first win

Despite not hitting last week, the under had hit nearly 60% of the time so far this season, and that number amazingly increased again in Week 5. And how about the Eagles and Texans? Philly entered Sunday as the NFL's only unbeaten team, and Houston entered the week as the NFL's only winless team, but did that change on Sunday? Atlanta entered Week five as the NFL's only undefeated team against the spread, but did the Falcons get another late cover this week? Let's find out!
NFL
Yardbarker

Steelers OL James Daniels Slammed Damar Hamlin To The Field After His 4th Quarter Cheap Shot On Kenny Pickett

The Pittsburgh Steelers organization got a possible glimpse at the future after rookie first round pick, Kenny Pickett started his first career NFL game on Sunday afternoon against the Buffalo Bills. It wasn’t very pretty by game’s end as the team suffered the worst loss since 1989 for the franchise. Overall, there was not much to be positive about after the matchup. One thing to takeaway from the contest that came up in the third quarter was when Pickett went to slide and Bills’ safety, Damar Hamlin seemed to hit him late after he gave himself up. Veteran offensive guard, James Daniels immediately stepped in to protect the leader of the offense.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

49ers star DE Nick Bosa ruled out with groin injury

Through the first four weeks of the NFL season, Nick Bosa has been the league’s most-dominant defender for a San Francisco 49ers defense that has been absolutely brilliant. Unfortunately, it now looks like Bosa will join other big-name 49ers players to be sidelined. Bosa suffered a groin injury during Sunday’s game against the Carolina Panthers and was almost immediately ruled out for the remainder of the action.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

Steelers Open to Coaching Changes After Bills Blowout

BUFFALO -- The Buffalo Bills had just hung more than 552 yards of offense and 38 points on his defense while the offense managed just three points and, as a result, Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin was not happy about it. Tomlin said he is considering changes everywhere following...
PITTSBURGH, PA

