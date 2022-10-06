The Pittsburgh Steelers organization got a possible glimpse at the future after rookie first round pick, Kenny Pickett started his first career NFL game on Sunday afternoon against the Buffalo Bills. It wasn’t very pretty by game’s end as the team suffered the worst loss since 1989 for the franchise. Overall, there was not much to be positive about after the matchup. One thing to takeaway from the contest that came up in the third quarter was when Pickett went to slide and Bills’ safety, Damar Hamlin seemed to hit him late after he gave himself up. Veteran offensive guard, James Daniels immediately stepped in to protect the leader of the offense.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 6 HOURS AGO