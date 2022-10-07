ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

DC News Now

Women’s March in DC brings thousands together ahead of midterms

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Thousands of people came together in D.C. and across the country on Saturday for the Women’s March. This year’s theme was “Women’s Wave,” focusing on reproductive rights ahead of the midterm elections. Women and men marched through the streets of D.C., from Folger Park to Union Square in front of […]
WASHINGTON, DC
Washington, DC
Washington, DC
Washington State
Washington, DC
fox5dc.com

Mayor Bowser 'concerned' over DC's deputy mayor

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser told FOX 5 on Friday that she has “some concerns” about the interaction between D.C.'s deputy mayor of public safety and justice and an Arlington Gold's Gym trainer. FOX 5's Sierra Fox has the latest on the controversy surrounding the prominent D.C. official.
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

Women’s March to be held in DC Saturday

The Women’s March will hold events nationwide this weekend, including a Saturday march in D.C. to fight for reproductive rights — exactly one month before the midterm elections on Nov. 8. Organizers and participants to gather at 11 a.m. at Folger Park on D Street in Southeast, between...
WASHINGTON, DC
baltimorebrew.com

Wes Moore pays his Baltimore water bill

The Democratic candidate for governor, who says he was not aware of his $21,200 debt, settles with the city. City records show that Wes Moore, the Democratic Party candidate for Maryland governor, and his wife have paid their delinquent water bill to Baltimore City. The Moores now have a $0.00...
BALTIMORE, MD
#Politics Local#Election Local#Dc Council#Republican#The Washington Post
Republican Party
Politics
Elections
thedcpost.com

Best Falafel Places in Washington DC: Make Sure You Try Them

Looking to enjoy some fast food but still want to eat healthy and stick to veggies? Then, falafel would be your best bet. You are lucky that the nation’s capital boasts some fabulous options for you to try this special delight of the Middle Eastern cuisine. Here are the best falafel places in Washington DC.
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Because Of You: Aja Forever Foundation

In this week's "Because Of You" segment, FOX 5's Gwen Tolbart has the story of Kimberly McLeod of Clinton, Maryland who uses a life-changing event to turn her pain into purpose, founding the Aja Forever Foundation, to help others. To learn more about the foundation visit www.ajaforeverfoundation.org.
CLINTON, MD
thedcpost.com

Top Saunas in District: Let Heat Detox Your Body

As chilly weathers near, the idea of taking a sauna is starting to seem tempting again. We have put together a list of the best saunas in Washington DC for those living in the area. Georgetown Massage and Bodywork. Address: 1726 Wisconsin Ave NW, Washington DC. Phone: (202) 827-8064. Website:...
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Bethesda Row Arts festival returns for 24th year

BETHESDA, Md. - The Bethesda Row Arts Festival returned to downtown Bethesda, Maryland over the weekend. The event, which was being held for the 24th year, featured works of art from more than 165 artists from around the country. The works included paintings, photography, jewelry and sculptures. Of the 165...
BETHESDA, MD
Georgetown Voice

Georgetown reinforces the gender binary, and so does its housing system

Content warning: Discussion of transphobia. Every Hoya deserves to feel at home on the Hilltop. But for many nonbinary and transgender students at Georgetown, gender-affirming living spaces can be hard to access. As it currently stands, Georgetown’s housing system is archaic, inaccessible, and puts transgender and nonbinary students at risk of physical and emotional harm. If Georgetown wants to be inclusive of all students, the university must adopt gender-inclusive housing policies, allowing students to live with others regardless of sex or gender identity.
WASHINGTON, DC

