Probe of deputy mayor continues amid concerns from Bowser
Mayor Muriel Bowser said Friday her deputy mayor is under investigation for his role in an assault case and about his actual residency but admitted she has "some concerns" about his behavior.
Women’s March in DC brings thousands together ahead of midterms
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Thousands of people came together in D.C. and across the country on Saturday for the Women’s March. This year’s theme was “Women’s Wave,” focusing on reproductive rights ahead of the midterm elections. Women and men marched through the streets of D.C., from Folger Park to Union Square in front of […]
Women’s March returns to DC ahead of midterm elections
Organizers say they are marching for reproductive rights just one month before the midterm elections.
Washington, D.C.'s Most Dangerous Neighborhoods
The Nation's Capital has some of the most iconic landmarks and institutions in the United States. But Washington, D.C. also has its share of problems, including some dangerous neighborhoods.
fox5dc.com
Mayor Bowser 'concerned' over DC's deputy mayor
D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser told FOX 5 on Friday that she has “some concerns” about the interaction between D.C.'s deputy mayor of public safety and justice and an Arlington Gold's Gym trainer. FOX 5's Sierra Fox has the latest on the controversy surrounding the prominent D.C. official.
WJLA
Teacher Holly Seibold wins Democratic Caucus for vacant Virginia House District 35 seat
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Voting concluded vote tabulations in its House District 35 Democratic Caucus Saturday and voters chose Holly Seibold as the Democratic nominee to fill the vacancy. The seat is open following Mark Keam’s appointment to the Biden-Harris Administration. In announcing the results, Fairfax County...
WTOP
Women’s March to be held in DC Saturday
The Women’s March will hold events nationwide this weekend, including a Saturday march in D.C. to fight for reproductive rights — exactly one month before the midterm elections on Nov. 8. Organizers and participants to gather at 11 a.m. at Folger Park on D Street in Southeast, between...
baltimorebrew.com
Wes Moore pays his Baltimore water bill
The Democratic candidate for governor, who says he was not aware of his $21,200 debt, settles with the city. City records show that Wes Moore, the Democratic Party candidate for Maryland governor, and his wife have paid their delinquent water bill to Baltimore City. The Moores now have a $0.00...
WTOP
From WTOP’s Election Desk: All eyes on Va. House race; Senate races tightening nationwide
Welcome back to WTOP’s weekly election update! WTOP’s team of reporters will keep you informed on the latest through November on primary and election races in the District, Maryland, Virginia and nationwide. Local elections | Nick Iannelli. DC ballots are coming. Registered voters in the District should keep...
royalexaminer.com
Top Prince William election official says he’s quitting amid dispute with local GOP
The top election official in one of Virginia’s biggest counties announced Friday that he’s quitting his job later this year due to stress and called out what he described as a “bullshit” ploy by local Republicans to try to undermine his office by installing their own people in jobs overseeing polling places.
WTOP
Silverman calls for change after DC agency fails to provide safe or sanitary public housing
A D.C. council member is promising to fix the District’s Housing Authority after a federal report laid out a series of critical issues with the agency, most notably its failure to provide safe and sanitary housing,. The Department of Housing and Urban Development released its findings of an investigation...
Washington Examiner
Washington hospitals lost almost $2B in six months amidst staffing shortages
(The Center Square) – A staffing shortage is being cited as the biggest reason why hospitals across the state lost approximately $1.75 billion in the first six months of 2022. The Washington State Hospital Association put out alarming statistics for the current year at a press briefing. While the...
thedcpost.com
Best Falafel Places in Washington DC: Make Sure You Try Them
Looking to enjoy some fast food but still want to eat healthy and stick to veggies? Then, falafel would be your best bet. You are lucky that the nation’s capital boasts some fabulous options for you to try this special delight of the Middle Eastern cuisine. Here are the best falafel places in Washington DC.
fox5dc.com
Because Of You: Aja Forever Foundation
In this week's "Because Of You" segment, FOX 5's Gwen Tolbart has the story of Kimberly McLeod of Clinton, Maryland who uses a life-changing event to turn her pain into purpose, founding the Aja Forever Foundation, to help others. To learn more about the foundation visit www.ajaforeverfoundation.org.
thedcpost.com
Top Saunas in District: Let Heat Detox Your Body
As chilly weathers near, the idea of taking a sauna is starting to seem tempting again. We have put together a list of the best saunas in Washington DC for those living in the area. Georgetown Massage and Bodywork. Address: 1726 Wisconsin Ave NW, Washington DC. Phone: (202) 827-8064. Website:...
Washington Metro to begin issuing hefty fines to curb fare evasion
Passengers who attempt to ride public transit in Washington, D.C., without paying could be slapped with hefty fines to address $40 million in lost revenue, the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority announced this week.
Rock The Park DC WKNDR 2022 Takes Over Downtown Washington This Weekend
Rock The Park DC WKNDR is now in its second year and features a list of national and local talent, including Kenny Dope and DJ Jazzy Jeff. The post Rock The Park DC WKNDR 2022 Takes Over Downtown Washington This Weekend appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
DC deputy mayor charged after caught-on-camera alleged assault, Bowser dodges questions over video
Washington, D.C. Deputy Mayor for Public Safety and Justice Christopher Geldart has been placed on leave and is charged with assault over a caught-on-camera incident in a gym lot.
fox5dc.com
Bethesda Row Arts festival returns for 24th year
BETHESDA, Md. - The Bethesda Row Arts Festival returned to downtown Bethesda, Maryland over the weekend. The event, which was being held for the 24th year, featured works of art from more than 165 artists from around the country. The works included paintings, photography, jewelry and sculptures. Of the 165...
Georgetown Voice
Georgetown reinforces the gender binary, and so does its housing system
Content warning: Discussion of transphobia. Every Hoya deserves to feel at home on the Hilltop. But for many nonbinary and transgender students at Georgetown, gender-affirming living spaces can be hard to access. As it currently stands, Georgetown’s housing system is archaic, inaccessible, and puts transgender and nonbinary students at risk of physical and emotional harm. If Georgetown wants to be inclusive of all students, the university must adopt gender-inclusive housing policies, allowing students to live with others regardless of sex or gender identity.
