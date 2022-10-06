Azusa Pacific University’s highly ranked School of Business and Management (SBM) has received reaffirmation for accreditation by the International Accreditation Council for Business Education (IACBE). “Receiving IACBE accreditation provides great assurance to our students that we continually pursue excellence and self evaluation,” said Todd Pheifer, EdD, associate dean and...

AZUSA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO