Eugene, OR

247Sports

Oregon State's Top Performers at Stanford

Oregon State’s first Pac-12 win of the 2022 football season came in miraculous fashion Saturday night in the Bay Area when the Beavers scored a last-minute touchdown to jump in front and secure a 28-27 victory over Stanford. Every week at BeaverBlitz, we take a look at the team's...
CORVALLIS, OR
azdesertswarm.com

What Jedd Fisch said after Arizona’s home loss to No. 12 Oregon

Arizona’s first sellout crowd in more than seven years went home disappointed on Saturday night, as the Wildcats were thumped 49-22 by No. 12 Oregon. “We we didn’t stop them, we turned it over, and that’s usually a recipe for not winning the game,” UA coach Jedd Fisch said afterward.
EUGENE, OR
kezi.com

Ducks dominate Arizona in the desert

TUCSON, Ariz--- The Ducks went to the desert on Saturday and took care of business. No. 12 Oregon beat Arizona, 49-22, and improved to 5-1 and 3-1 in Pac 12 play. Oregon was once again led by quarterback Bo Nix. Nix finished 20-25 for 265 yards. He didn't throw any passing touchdowns, but rushed for three.
EUGENE, OR
buildingthedam.com

JUCO Defensive Back William Lee Decommits From Oregon State

While most attention will be focused on the action on the field today, the Beavers have suffered a loss off the field. This afternoon Defensive Back William Lee announced he had decided to decommit from Oregon State. Lee currently attends Iowa Western Community College, and was expected to join the...
CORVALLIS, OR
247Sports

New Oregon OL commit Bryce Boulton breaks down his decision

Palm Desert (Calif.) offensive lineman Bryce Boulton just announced he’ll play his college ball at Oregon. The public commitment has been a long time coming. He actually committed silently to the Ducks back in July when he visited for Oregon's big Saturday Night Live event. "I committed at that...
EUGENE, OR
KTVB

Magnitude 4.4 earthquake reported in western Oregon

LINN COUNTY, Ore. — The United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported a magnitude 4.4 earthquake in Linn County Friday morning. It happened around 5:52 a.m. about 9.3 miles from Lacomb, Oregon, which is southeast of Salem. A preliminary report from USGS initially said the earthquake had a magnitude of...
LINN COUNTY, OR
KGW

Air quality worsens in Willamette Valley due to wildfire smoke

PORTLAND, Ore. — Wildfire smoke drove down air quality throughout the Willamette Valley on Sunday, including the Portland metro area. Much of the valley had "moderate" air quality as of Sunday afternoon, including Portland, Beaverton and Clackamas, according to AirNow.gov, in addition to several towns in eastern Oregon. Further...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

4.4 magnitude earthquake reported in Linn County

LINN COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A magnitude 4.4 earthquake rattled northwest Oregon early Friday morning. The earthquake occurred at about 5:52 a.m. about nine miles east southeast of Lacomb, in Linn County. It was first reported as a 4.2 earthquake. FOX 12 spoke with Mike Broderick who lives in Sublimity....
LINN COUNTY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

OREGON STATE POLICE ARREST MAN FOLLOWING MENACING REPORT

Oregon State Police arrested a man following an alleged menacing incident on Wednesday night. The OSP report said at 8:45 p.m. a trooper responded to the area of Highway 138 just east of Glide after a caller said a man had menaced a victim with a knife. The 37-year old was cited for menacing and detained due to three failure to appear warrants. He was held on $20,000 bail.
GLIDE, OR
focushillsboro.com

Angela Mcanalty, The Only Female Prisoner On Oregon’s Death Row, Was Given A Life Sentence

The lone woman on death row in Oregon has now been given a new sentence of life in prison. On August 3, 2020, the Lane County Circuit Court approved a settlement agreement in which McAnulty agreed to give up her appeals against her murder conviction, and Lane County prosecutors agreed to withdraw their appeal of a 2019 decision that overturned the death sentence imposed on her in February 2011.
LANE COUNTY, OR
goeasternoregon.com

Earthquake in Linn County

Surveillance footage from Lacomb Grocery during the Oct. 7, 2022, earthquake. It measured 4.4 on the moment magnitude scale. Oregon governor, other West Coast leaders charge forward to go carbon-free. Gov. Kate Brown and three other regional leaders have recommitted the West Coast to action to ease climate change and...
LINN COUNTY, OR
kezi.com

Springfield Saddle Shop owner looking to hand over the reins

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- One Springfield man is looking to retire from his saddle shop, and he’s ready to hand over the reins to someone new. Jack Flint owns the Springfield Saddle Shop on Franklin Boulevard in the Glenwood area, and he says he’s getting burned out after years in the business. Flint says he’s looking to give away the business for free to someone local, with business savvy and a passion and desire for tack shop work. He says he’d still like to work in the store for the new owner so he can continue leatherworking.
SPRINGFIELD, OR
kezi.com

Eugene's rat situation is reportedly improving, experts share advice to keep it that way

EUGENE, Ore. -- Pest control experts are reporting a noticeable improvement in the number of rat sightings in Eugene compared to the last couple of years. "This time last year, we were already experiencing a 40% increase in our calls for rodents from that previous year, so as of right now, we are nowhere near that," said Rhonda Shifflet with Bug Zapper Pest Control.
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

Wrong-way driver crash closes Beltline Sunday morning

EUGENE, Ore. — A wrong-way driver crash closed the area of Beltline WB west of Delta for several hours in the early hours of Sunday morning. Eugene Police Department says several 911 callers reported the driver traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes of Beltline. The wrong-way driver crashed head-on into another vehicle just west of Division Avenue.
EUGENE, OR

