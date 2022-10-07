Read full article on original website
247Sports
Oregon State's Top Performers at Stanford
Oregon State’s first Pac-12 win of the 2022 football season came in miraculous fashion Saturday night in the Bay Area when the Beavers scored a last-minute touchdown to jump in front and secure a 28-27 victory over Stanford. Every week at BeaverBlitz, we take a look at the team's...
azdesertswarm.com
What Jedd Fisch said after Arizona’s home loss to No. 12 Oregon
Arizona’s first sellout crowd in more than seven years went home disappointed on Saturday night, as the Wildcats were thumped 49-22 by No. 12 Oregon. “We we didn’t stop them, we turned it over, and that’s usually a recipe for not winning the game,” UA coach Jedd Fisch said afterward.
247Sports
Photos from Oregon's road demolition of Arizona
Oregon picked up its fifth win of the 2022 season with a 49-22 victory over Arizona on Saturday night. USA Today photographer Mark J. Rebilas was on hand to capture the action.
kezi.com
Ducks dominate Arizona in the desert
TUCSON, Ariz--- The Ducks went to the desert on Saturday and took care of business. No. 12 Oregon beat Arizona, 49-22, and improved to 5-1 and 3-1 in Pac 12 play. Oregon was once again led by quarterback Bo Nix. Nix finished 20-25 for 265 yards. He didn't throw any passing touchdowns, but rushed for three.
buildingthedam.com
JUCO Defensive Back William Lee Decommits From Oregon State
While most attention will be focused on the action on the field today, the Beavers have suffered a loss off the field. This afternoon Defensive Back William Lee announced he had decided to decommit from Oregon State. Lee currently attends Iowa Western Community College, and was expected to join the...
247Sports
New Oregon OL commit Bryce Boulton breaks down his decision
Palm Desert (Calif.) offensive lineman Bryce Boulton just announced he’ll play his college ball at Oregon. The public commitment has been a long time coming. He actually committed silently to the Ducks back in July when he visited for Oregon's big Saturday Night Live event. "I committed at that...
The 4 largest recorded earthquakes to strike around the Willamette Valley
Friday’s 4.4 magnitude earthquake in Linn County was a reminder that, although rare, the Willamette Valley and surrounding areas are capable of producing some powerful quakes.
KTVB
Magnitude 4.4 earthquake reported in western Oregon
LINN COUNTY, Ore. — The United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported a magnitude 4.4 earthquake in Linn County Friday morning. It happened around 5:52 a.m. about 9.3 miles from Lacomb, Oregon, which is southeast of Salem. A preliminary report from USGS initially said the earthquake had a magnitude of...
Air quality worsens in Willamette Valley due to wildfire smoke
PORTLAND, Ore. — Wildfire smoke drove down air quality throughout the Willamette Valley on Sunday, including the Portland metro area. Much of the valley had "moderate" air quality as of Sunday afternoon, including Portland, Beaverton and Clackamas, according to AirNow.gov, in addition to several towns in eastern Oregon. Further...
Earthquake is reminder to prepare for the Big One, experts warn
Friday’s 4.4 earthquake in Linn County is an excellent reminder for Pacific Northwest residents to prepare for the potential 9.0 “megathrust” earthquake that could occur along the Cascadia subduction zone in our lifetime.
kptv.com
4.4 magnitude earthquake reported in Linn County
LINN COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A magnitude 4.4 earthquake rattled northwest Oregon early Friday morning. The earthquake occurred at about 5:52 a.m. about nine miles east southeast of Lacomb, in Linn County. It was first reported as a 4.2 earthquake. FOX 12 spoke with Mike Broderick who lives in Sublimity....
kezi.com
At least one injured after semi-truck crash outside Corvallis, Oregon State Police say
CORVALLIS, Ore. -- Multiple vehicles are damaged and at least one person has injuries after a semi-truck crashed into several vehicles just outside Corvallis, according to Oregon State Police. OSP said that at about 8:44 a.m. on October 6, troopers responded to a multiple vehicle crash on Highway 34 just...
kqennewsradio.com
OREGON STATE POLICE ARREST MAN FOLLOWING MENACING REPORT
Oregon State Police arrested a man following an alleged menacing incident on Wednesday night. The OSP report said at 8:45 p.m. a trooper responded to the area of Highway 138 just east of Glide after a caller said a man had menaced a victim with a knife. The 37-year old was cited for menacing and detained due to three failure to appear warrants. He was held on $20,000 bail.
focushillsboro.com
Angela Mcanalty, The Only Female Prisoner On Oregon’s Death Row, Was Given A Life Sentence
The lone woman on death row in Oregon has now been given a new sentence of life in prison. On August 3, 2020, the Lane County Circuit Court approved a settlement agreement in which McAnulty agreed to give up her appeals against her murder conviction, and Lane County prosecutors agreed to withdraw their appeal of a 2019 decision that overturned the death sentence imposed on her in February 2011.
goeasternoregon.com
Earthquake in Linn County
Surveillance footage from Lacomb Grocery during the Oct. 7, 2022, earthquake. It measured 4.4 on the moment magnitude scale. Oregon governor, other West Coast leaders charge forward to go carbon-free. Gov. Kate Brown and three other regional leaders have recommitted the West Coast to action to ease climate change and...
kezi.com
Springfield Saddle Shop owner looking to hand over the reins
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- One Springfield man is looking to retire from his saddle shop, and he’s ready to hand over the reins to someone new. Jack Flint owns the Springfield Saddle Shop on Franklin Boulevard in the Glenwood area, and he says he’s getting burned out after years in the business. Flint says he’s looking to give away the business for free to someone local, with business savvy and a passion and desire for tack shop work. He says he’d still like to work in the store for the new owner so he can continue leatherworking.
Early morning earthquake rattles Linn County, wakes people up
Several people reported feeling an earthquake early Friday morning that officials say rumbled near Lacomb in Linn County.
kezi.com
Eugene's rat situation is reportedly improving, experts share advice to keep it that way
EUGENE, Ore. -- Pest control experts are reporting a noticeable improvement in the number of rat sightings in Eugene compared to the last couple of years. "This time last year, we were already experiencing a 40% increase in our calls for rodents from that previous year, so as of right now, we are nowhere near that," said Rhonda Shifflet with Bug Zapper Pest Control.
kezi.com
Corvallis man arrested in Prineville for stalking, attempted kidnapping and other crimes
PRINEVILLE, Ore.-- A Corvallis man is in Crook County Jail facing multiple charges after police say he tried to kidnap a 12-year-old girl and stalk multiple women. Prineville Police said this began on October 1 when 58-year-old Ian Goldberg tried to get the 12-year-old girl into his car. This happened...
KVAL
Wrong-way driver crash closes Beltline Sunday morning
EUGENE, Ore. — A wrong-way driver crash closed the area of Beltline WB west of Delta for several hours in the early hours of Sunday morning. Eugene Police Department says several 911 callers reported the driver traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes of Beltline. The wrong-way driver crashed head-on into another vehicle just west of Division Avenue.
