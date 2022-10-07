ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Kearney Hub

Public can learn about Central, Dawson power's merger

HOLDREGE — The public will have multiple opportunities to ask questions and learn about the proposed merger of Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District and Dawson Public Power District, according to a CNPPID press release. Open houses will take place Oct. 12 in Holdrege, Oct. 13 in Lexington,...
HOLDREGE, NE
News Channel Nebraska

One injured in North Platte shooting, one arrested

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. -- A 19-year-old man was taken to the hospital after being reportedly shot in North Platte. The North Platte Police Department said officers and the North Platte Fire Department were dispatched to the area of 4th St. and Eastman on Saturday around 11:30 p.m. for a reported shooting.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
knopnews2.com

Maywood-Hayes Center hosts Bertrand

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The Maywood-Hayes Center Wolves hosted Bertrand Friday evening in Maywood for senior night. The Wolves powered a 28-16 behind a Haydn Farr run late in the first half, but Bertrand answered back with a QB keeper from Owen Kaps. On the first possession of the third quarter though the Wolves solidified their lead on a busted play as the snap went over the head of Hayden Kramer, he gathered up the ball and still found Farr while evading the Viking defenders for the touchdown. Maywood-Hayes Center would take the win in this one 49-30.
MAYWOOD, NE
knopnews2.com

Perkins County hosts Maxwell

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The Perkins County Plainsmen hosted the Maxwell Wildcats Friday afternoon in Grant. This one was a tight one throughout, Maxwell tied the game up late in the fourth behind an Easton Messersmith touchdown run. Perkins County would answer though as Ethan Sihm takes a 27 yard carry to the house and give the Plainsmen the lead back. Maxwell would be unable to convert 4th and long on their final drive as Messersmith was sacked, and Perkins County takes the victory 24-18.
MAXWELL, NE
knopnews2.com

Wallace football hosts Paxton

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The Wallace WIldcats hosted the Paxton Tigers on Friday evening in 6-man action. The Wildcat defense showed up early as they got the stop on fourth down with Paxton threatening to score. Then, it was Carson Glunz, as he took the pitch 69 yards for the score and put Wallace up 8-0. Paxton would answer back as Joe Eakins hauled in a huge catch that put Paxton back in the red-zone and they would score on the next play to make the score 8-6. Wallace would take the win though 48-34.
WALLACE, NE
knopnews2.com

Hershey hosts Valentine

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The 1-5 Hershey Panthers welcome the 3-3 Valentine Badgers for their week seven match-up. In their previous game, the Panthers lost on the road 54-6 at Chase County. The Badgers come to town also off a loss. Valentine fell to Gordon-Rushville 33-13 in week five.
HERSHEY, NE
knopnews2.com

Friday Night Sports Hero: Camryn Johnson

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Camryn Johnson has become a fixture on the Broken Bow Girl’s Golf Team, as she’s helped them to two Class C State Titles. To add to Johnson’s accolades, she’s also a State Medalist, holds the school record for lowest round, and is the only girl in the program’s history to hold the Southwest Conference Individual Title.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
North Platte Post

Lincoln County's Most Wanted

3 warrants: FTP (3); Theft, consolidate offenses, theft-shoplifting, unauthorized use of transaction devise, failure to appear or comply with citation. 2 warrants: FTP (2), Theft, obstruct a peace officer. Christen E. Olsen-Avila. Age: 48. 1 warrant: FTP; Failure to appear or comply with citation. Gregory N. Romero. Age: 37. 1...
LINCOLN COUNTY, NE

