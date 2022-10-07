Read full article on original website
KSNB Local4
Grand Island Tourism executive has ties to area burned in Bovee Fire
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Bovee fire destroyed thousands of acres of land in Thomas and Blaine counties after it started nearly a week ago. Among the area that was burned was the State 4-H Campgrounds. Sixteen of the 17 buildings on the camp’s premises were near total losses...
Kearney Hub
Public can learn about Central, Dawson power's merger
HOLDREGE — The public will have multiple opportunities to ask questions and learn about the proposed merger of Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District and Dawson Public Power District, according to a CNPPID press release. Open houses will take place Oct. 12 in Holdrege, Oct. 13 in Lexington,...
News Channel Nebraska
One injured in North Platte shooting, one arrested
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. -- A 19-year-old man was taken to the hospital after being reportedly shot in North Platte. The North Platte Police Department said officers and the North Platte Fire Department were dispatched to the area of 4th St. and Eastman on Saturday around 11:30 p.m. for a reported shooting.
knopnews2.com
Maywood-Hayes Center hosts Bertrand
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The Maywood-Hayes Center Wolves hosted Bertrand Friday evening in Maywood for senior night. The Wolves powered a 28-16 behind a Haydn Farr run late in the first half, but Bertrand answered back with a QB keeper from Owen Kaps. On the first possession of the third quarter though the Wolves solidified their lead on a busted play as the snap went over the head of Hayden Kramer, he gathered up the ball and still found Farr while evading the Viking defenders for the touchdown. Maywood-Hayes Center would take the win in this one 49-30.
knopnews2.com
Perkins County hosts Maxwell
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The Perkins County Plainsmen hosted the Maxwell Wildcats Friday afternoon in Grant. This one was a tight one throughout, Maxwell tied the game up late in the fourth behind an Easton Messersmith touchdown run. Perkins County would answer though as Ethan Sihm takes a 27 yard carry to the house and give the Plainsmen the lead back. Maxwell would be unable to convert 4th and long on their final drive as Messersmith was sacked, and Perkins County takes the victory 24-18.
knopnews2.com
Wallace football hosts Paxton
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The Wallace WIldcats hosted the Paxton Tigers on Friday evening in 6-man action. The Wildcat defense showed up early as they got the stop on fourth down with Paxton threatening to score. Then, it was Carson Glunz, as he took the pitch 69 yards for the score and put Wallace up 8-0. Paxton would answer back as Joe Eakins hauled in a huge catch that put Paxton back in the red-zone and they would score on the next play to make the score 8-6. Wallace would take the win though 48-34.
knopnews2.com
Hershey hosts Valentine
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The 1-5 Hershey Panthers welcome the 3-3 Valentine Badgers for their week seven match-up. In their previous game, the Panthers lost on the road 54-6 at Chase County. The Badgers come to town also off a loss. Valentine fell to Gordon-Rushville 33-13 in week five.
knopnews2.com
Friday Night Sports Hero: Camryn Johnson
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Camryn Johnson has become a fixture on the Broken Bow Girl’s Golf Team, as she’s helped them to two Class C State Titles. To add to Johnson’s accolades, she’s also a State Medalist, holds the school record for lowest round, and is the only girl in the program’s history to hold the Southwest Conference Individual Title.
doniphanherald.com
ATV that caught fire sparked wildfire that destroyed Nebraska State 4-H Camp, officials say
An all-terrain vehicle that caught fire on a recreational trail in the Nebraska National Forest on Sunday sparked the Bovee Fire that has burned nearly 19,000 acres near Halsey, officials said Thursday. The Nebraska National Forest & Grassland Service said the fire investigation continues. But officials at a community meeting...
Lincoln County's Most Wanted
3 warrants: FTP (3); Theft, consolidate offenses, theft-shoplifting, unauthorized use of transaction devise, failure to appear or comply with citation. 2 warrants: FTP (2), Theft, obstruct a peace officer. Christen E. Olsen-Avila. Age: 48. 1 warrant: FTP; Failure to appear or comply with citation. Gregory N. Romero. Age: 37. 1...
