mynewsla.com
Nury Martinez Attacked Mike Bonin, Son in Racist Comments from 2021
Los Angeles City Council President Nury Martinez is facing calls to resign Sunday over racist slurs she directed at colleague Mike Bonin’s young son during a conversation in October 2021. Martinez and Councilman Kevin de LeÃ³n made racially charged remarks during a talk with Councilman Gil Cedillo and L.A....
mynewsla.com
Nury Martinez Faces Calls to Resign for Racist Comments About Mike Bonin’s Son
Los Angeles City Council President Nury Martinez is facing calls to resign, including from protesters outside her Sun Valley home Sunday, over racist slurs she directed at colleague Mike Bonin’s 2-year-old son during a conversation in October 2021. Martinez and Councilman Kevin de LeÃ³n made racially charged remarks during...
mynewsla.com
Leaked Audio From L.A. Council Members Also Revealed Redistricting Insights
A leaked audio recording Sunday of a conversation between three members of the Los Angeles City Council and a top county labor official — in which Council President Nury Martinez directed racist slurs at colleague Mike Bonin’s young son — also included revealing discussions around last year’s process of redrawing council district boundaries.
mynewsla.com
Bass Apologizes for Accusing Caruso of Paying for Latino Group’s Endorsement
Rep. Karen Bass has apologized for remarks she made during Thursday’s Los Angeles mayoral debate accusing her opponent, developer Rick Caruso, of paying to receive an endorsement from the Avance Democratic Club, a local Latino political group. “Accountability and transparency starts with me, and when I make a mistake,...
mynewsla.com
CicLAvia Returns to Downtown `Heart of LA’
Seven miles of streets in downtown Los Angeles were closed to vehicles Sunday for another CicLAvia event, in which city officials encourage residents to explore what different neighborhoods have to offer on foot or via other non-motorized modes of transport. CicLAvia-Heart of LA was taking place from 9 a.m. to...
mynewsla.com
Trial Set to Begin Monday for Former Film Director Harvey Weinstein
Jury selection is set to begin Monday in the trial of former film producer Harvey Weinstein, who was extradited from New York to Los Angeles in connection with sex-related counts involving five women. Weinstein, now 70, was initially charged in January 2020 by Los Angeles County prosecutors with forcible rape,...
mynewsla.com
LA City Council Votes to Explore Creating Citywide Office of Unarmed Response
Los Angeles could soon have an Office of Unarmed Response and Safety to streamline efforts to respond to non-violent situations with a services-led approach rather than armed police officers now that the City Council has voted to explore creating such an office. The effort, led by Councilman Mitch O’Farrell, would...
mynewsla.com
Ceremonial Groundbreakings Held For Dodgers Dreamfields in Inglewood
Ceremonial groundbreakings have been held for the two Dodger Dreamfields in Edward Vincent Jr. Park in Inglewood for baseball and softball players from 5 to 18 years old. Inglewood Mayor James T. Butts was among the dignitaries who attended the Saturday ceremony. The $1 million project includes upgraded irrigation, playing...
mynewsla.com
LA Councilman O’Farrell Wants to Put Solar Panels Over Los Angeles Aqueduct
A motion to place solar panels over the 370-mile Los Angeles Aqueduct in an attempt to reduce evaporation and add capacity for renewable energy for residents was introduced Friday by City Councilman Mitch O’Farrell. Around one-tenth of the water in the aqueduct is lost from evaporation each year due...
mynewsla.com
Jackie Lacey Says She Did Not Know Late Husband Would Point Gun at Protesters
Former Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey states in new court papers that she did not know her late husband planned to point a gun at Black Lives Matter demonstrators outside the family home in 2020. The confrontation occurred when members of the group showed up at the couple’s...
mynewsla.com
Industry Rodeo Faces Protests From Animal Advocates
The annual Industry Hills Charity Pro Rodeo, which organizers say has financially supported community causes for nearly four decades, will begin Saturday, to the continued dismay of local animal activists who deem rodeos an outdated form of animal cruelty that should be banned. The two-day rodeo will be at the...
mynewsla.com
LA Councilman Paul Koretz Seeks Changes to Animal Services Amid Criticism
Seeking to address issues of underfunding and staffing shortages affecting animal shelters in Los Angeles, Councilman Paul Koretz released a report Friday on the state of Los Angeles Animal Services and filed a series of motions requesting funding and adjustments to the department. The department has been the victim of...
mynewsla.com
Documentary Production Firms Seeks LASD Records on Kobe Bryant Crash
A documentary production company is taking legal action against Los Angeles County and Sheriff Alex Villanueva to obtain video through the California Public Records Act regarding the 2020 helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and seven others. Among other issues, Real World Media LLC does investigative...
mynewsla.com
LA Council Approves $1.7M Toward Housing Those Displaced by Fireworks Blast
The Los Angeles City Council approved nearly $1.7 million in funding Friday to provide relocation assistance services for residents displaced by a fireworks explosion last year. The June 2021 controlled detonation by the Los Angeles Police Department on East 27th Street, near San Pedro Street, sent 17 residents and first...
mynewsla.com
Councilman Seeks Dismissal of Claims by Firefighter Vaccine Foes
A Beverly Hills City Councilman is citing First Amendment grounds in arguing that he should be dismissed as a defendant in a lawsuit filed by one current and one former Beverly Hills firefighter who challenged the city’s decisions in enforcing Los Angeles County’s health-care worker COVID-19 vaccination mandate.
mynewsla.com
Former U.S. Serviceman Goes Missing in Inglewood
Authorities Sunday circulated photos of a former U.S. serviceman who went missing in Inglewood and who may be a victim of foul play or abduction. Mickel Newton was last seen on Sept. 22, leaving his residence in a 2005 white Chrysler PT Cruiser, the Inglewood Police Department reported. Police said...
mynewsla.com
Man Sues Settles With Promoters Over Assault After Deadmau5 Palladium Concert
A man who alleges he was punched in the face at the Hollywood Palladium after a 2019 concert featuring Canadian electronic music producer Deadmau5 by a man passing out fliers for future events has reached a settlement with companies that promote events at the venue. Attorneys for plaintiff Thomas Schwarz...
mynewsla.com
Long Beach Marathon Won By LBSU Runner
A capacity field of 2,700 runners competed in Sunday’s 38th annual Long Beach Marathon, including 17 who have completed in all 37 previous editions of the race. Raymon Ornelas won the men’s race in a time of 2:31:06.18, ahead of Enrique Villa at 2:35:37.22 and John Cota at 2:36:27.64.
mynewsla.com
Dozens Arrested in Mail Fraud Operation Involving Nearly $5 Million in Losses
Authorities Friday announced the arrests of 56 people across Southern California allegedly involved in a long-running mail- and check-fraud scheme that officials say bilked more than 700 victims out of nearly $5 million. Beginning in 2018, perpetrators “allegedly deposited altered checks stolen from the U.S. mail into numerous bank accounts,”...
mynewsla.com
LA Gets a New Rail Line: Metro K Line Open for Business
With much fanfare, Metro’s K Line opened Friday, running from the Crenshaw district to Westchester and giving South Los Angeles its most extensive rail service since the 1950s. The line fulfills a dream that began when Tom Bradley was mayor from 1973-93 and sought to provide world-class transportation in...
