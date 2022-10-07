ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Nury Martinez Attacked Mike Bonin, Son in Racist Comments from 2021

Los Angeles City Council President Nury Martinez is facing calls to resign Sunday over racist slurs she directed at colleague Mike Bonin's young son during a conversation in October 2021. Martinez and Councilman Kevin de LeÃ³n made racially charged remarks during a talk with Councilman Gil Cedillo and L.A....
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Leaked Audio From L.A. Council Members Also Revealed Redistricting Insights

A leaked audio recording Sunday of a conversation between three members of the Los Angeles City Council and a top county labor official — in which Council President Nury Martinez directed racist slurs at colleague Mike Bonin's young son — also included revealing discussions around last year's process of redrawing council district boundaries.
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

CicLAvia Returns to Downtown `Heart of LA'

Seven miles of streets in downtown Los Angeles were closed to vehicles Sunday for another CicLAvia event, in which city officials encourage residents to explore what different neighborhoods have to offer on foot or via other non-motorized modes of transport. CicLAvia-Heart of LA was taking place from 9 a.m. to...
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Trial Set to Begin Monday for Former Film Director Harvey Weinstein

Jury selection is set to begin Monday in the trial of former film producer Harvey Weinstein, who was extradited from New York to Los Angeles in connection with sex-related counts involving five women. Weinstein, now 70, was initially charged in January 2020 by Los Angeles County prosecutors with forcible rape,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Ceremonial Groundbreakings Held For Dodgers Dreamfields in Inglewood

Ceremonial groundbreakings have been held for the two Dodger Dreamfields in Edward Vincent Jr. Park in Inglewood for baseball and softball players from 5 to 18 years old. Inglewood Mayor James T. Butts was among the dignitaries who attended the Saturday ceremony. The $1 million project includes upgraded irrigation, playing...
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Industry Rodeo Faces Protests From Animal Advocates

The annual Industry Hills Charity Pro Rodeo, which organizers say has financially supported community causes for nearly four decades, will begin Saturday, to the continued dismay of local animal activists who deem rodeos an outdated form of animal cruelty that should be banned. The two-day rodeo will be at the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

LA Councilman Paul Koretz Seeks Changes to Animal Services Amid Criticism

Seeking to address issues of underfunding and staffing shortages affecting animal shelters in Los Angeles, Councilman Paul Koretz released a report Friday on the state of Los Angeles Animal Services and filed a series of motions requesting funding and adjustments to the department. The department has been the victim of...
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Documentary Production Firms Seeks LASD Records on Kobe Bryant Crash

A documentary production company is taking legal action against Los Angeles County and Sheriff Alex Villanueva to obtain video through the California Public Records Act regarding the 2020 helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and seven others. Among other issues, Real World Media LLC does investigative...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
mynewsla.com

LA Council Approves $1.7M Toward Housing Those Displaced by Fireworks Blast

The Los Angeles City Council approved nearly $1.7 million in funding Friday to provide relocation assistance services for residents displaced by a fireworks explosion last year. The June 2021 controlled detonation by the Los Angeles Police Department on East 27th Street, near San Pedro Street, sent 17 residents and first...
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Councilman Seeks Dismissal of Claims by Firefighter Vaccine Foes

A Beverly Hills City Councilman is citing First Amendment grounds in arguing that he should be dismissed as a defendant in a lawsuit filed by one current and one former Beverly Hills firefighter who challenged the city's decisions in enforcing Los Angeles County's health-care worker COVID-19 vaccination mandate.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
mynewsla.com

Former U.S. Serviceman Goes Missing in Inglewood

Authorities Sunday circulated photos of a former U.S. serviceman who went missing in Inglewood and who may be a victim of foul play or abduction. Mickel Newton was last seen on Sept. 22, leaving his residence in a 2005 white Chrysler PT Cruiser, the Inglewood Police Department reported. Police said...
INGLEWOOD, CA
mynewsla.com

Long Beach Marathon Won By LBSU Runner

A capacity field of 2,700 runners competed in Sunday's 38th annual Long Beach Marathon, including 17 who have completed in all 37 previous editions of the race. Raymon Ornelas won the men's race in a time of 2:31:06.18, ahead of Enrique Villa at 2:35:37.22 and John Cota at 2:36:27.64.
LONG BEACH, CA
mynewsla.com

LA Gets a New Rail Line: Metro K Line Open for Business

With much fanfare, Metro's K Line opened Friday, running from the Crenshaw district to Westchester and giving South Los Angeles its most extensive rail service since the 1950s. The line fulfills a dream that began when Tom Bradley was mayor from 1973-93 and sought to provide world-class transportation in...
LOS ANGELES, CA

