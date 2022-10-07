Read full article on original website
Related
mynewsla.com
Little Change to Riverside County’s COVID Hospitalizations
The number of people hospitalized with a coronavirus infection in Riverside County has declined by one to 65, according to the latest state figures. Of those patients hospitalized as of Saturday, nine were being treated in intensive care, down from 11 the previous day. One month ago, 116 people were...
mynewsla.com
Average Riverside County Gas Price Records Largest Decrease Since July 14
The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Riverside County recorded its largest decrease since July 14 Saturday, dropping 3.6 cents to $6.311. The decrease was the third straight following a 16-day streak of increases totaling $1.064 that pushed the Riverside County average price to a record high, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service. It dropped three-tenths of a cent Thursday and 2.3 cents Friday.
mynewsla.com
Former U.S. Serviceman Goes Missing in Inglewood
Authorities Sunday circulated photos of a former U.S. serviceman who went missing in Inglewood and who may be a victim of foul play or abduction. Mickel Newton was last seen on Sept. 22, leaving his residence in a 2005 white Chrysler PT Cruiser, the Inglewood Police Department reported. Police said...
mynewsla.com
Hahn Seeking Report on Bus Crash That Killed Grandson of Actor Michael Landon
Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn said Friday she wants a “full accounting” from Metro about an August bus crash in Rancho Palos Verdes that took the life of 24-year-old Dylan Lupia, grandson of the late actor Michael Landon. “Dylan’s mother, Shawna Landon, says that the Metro bus...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mynewsla.com
Dozens Arrested in Mail Fraud Operation Involving Nearly $5 Million in Losses
Authorities Friday announced the arrests of 56 people across Southern California allegedly involved in a long-running mail- and check-fraud scheme that officials say bilked more than 700 victims out of nearly $5 million. Beginning in 2018, perpetrators “allegedly deposited altered checks stolen from the U.S. mail into numerous bank accounts,”...
mynewsla.com
Woman in Lexus Sought After Fatal Hit-and-Run Attack in Griffith Park
The search is continuing Sunday for the driver who struck and killed a man in the Griffith Park area of Los Angeles, possibly during an argument. The crash was reported as an assault with a deadly weapon at 2:30 p.m. Saturday in the 2400 block of Fern Dell Drive, according to Los Angeles Police Officer J. Chaves.
mynewsla.com
Documentary Production Firms Seeks LASD Records on Kobe Bryant Crash
A documentary production company is taking legal action against Los Angeles County and Sheriff Alex Villanueva to obtain video through the California Public Records Act regarding the 2020 helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and seven others. Among other issues, Real World Media LLC does investigative...
mynewsla.com
Las Vegas Stabbing Suspect Lived in LA Area
The man accused of killing two people and wounding six others in a stabbing spree on the Las Vegas Strip had been living in the Los Angeles area, and even spoke to a Telemundo 52 camera crew downtown just days before the attack. Yoni Barrios, 32, made his first court...
IN THIS ARTICLE
mynewsla.com
Body Of Garden Grove Man, 47, Recovered From Lake Havasu
The body of a Garden Grove man was recovered from Lake Havasu, Arizona Sunday after he had jumped from a boat to go swimming. The Mojave County sheriff’s office released a statement on its Facebook page saying that the body of 47-year-old Michael Phan was found in approximately 32 feet of water.
mynewsla.com
Woman Arrested in Hit-and-Run Death of Man in Griffith Park
Police Sunday arrested the woman who allegedly killed a 70-year-old man by running him over with his own car in a Griffith Park parking lot, then fled the scene. The crash was reported as an assault with a deadly weapon at 2:30 p.m. Saturday in the 2400 block of Fern Dell Drive, Los Angeles Police Officer J. Chaves told City News Service.
mynewsla.com
Drunk Driver Gets 15 to Life in Deadly Santa Ana Collision
A 31-year-old man was sentenced Friday to 15 years to life in prison for an alcohol-fueled crash that killed a veteran newspaper editor near his Santa Ana home two years ago. Louie Robert Villa was convicted in August of second-degree murder, driving under the influence of alcohol causing injury, and DUI with a blood-alcohol level above the legal limit of 0.08% causing injury, all felonies. Jurors, who deliberated for about an hour, found true sentencing enhancements for inflicting great bodily injury.
mynewsla.com
Rooms Sustain Water Damage From Sprinkler System at Riverside Nursing Home
A sprinkler system at a senior assisted living center in Riverside extinguished a couch fire Sunday but also flooded a hallway, causing water damage to approximately 10 rooms, authorities said. A resident suffered a minor injury, falling while trying to evacuate. Paramedics took that person to a hospital in stable...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
mynewsla.com
Councilman Seeks Dismissal of Claims by Firefighter Vaccine Foes
A Beverly Hills City Councilman is citing First Amendment grounds in arguing that he should be dismissed as a defendant in a lawsuit filed by one current and one former Beverly Hills firefighter who challenged the city’s decisions in enforcing Los Angeles County’s health-care worker COVID-19 vaccination mandate.
mynewsla.com
LA Council Approves $1.7M Toward Housing Those Displaced by Fireworks Blast
The Los Angeles City Council approved nearly $1.7 million in funding Friday to provide relocation assistance services for residents displaced by a fireworks explosion last year. The June 2021 controlled detonation by the Los Angeles Police Department on East 27th Street, near San Pedro Street, sent 17 residents and first...
mynewsla.com
Orange County Doctor to Plead Guilty to Illegally Prescribing Drugs
An Orange County physician is expected to plead guilty Friday to illegally distributing opioids, including some prescribed to a man convicted of running over and killing an off-duty Costa Mesa fire captain riding his bicycle in Mission Viejo. Dr. Dzung Anh Pham of Tustin, who owned Irvine Village Urgent Care,...
mynewsla.com
Leaked Audio From L.A. Council Members Also Revealed Redistricting Insights
A leaked audio recording Sunday of a conversation between three members of the Los Angeles City Council and a top county labor official — in which Council President Nury Martinez directed racist slurs at colleague Mike Bonin’s young son — also included revealing discussions around last year’s process of redrawing council district boundaries.
mynewsla.com
Man Fatally Wounded During Fight in North Hills
A fight that escalated into a stabbing between two men in North Hills Sunday morning has left one man fatally injured and another one in stable condition at a hospital, authorities said. The fight and subsequent stabbing occurred around 6 a.m. in the 9400 block of Sepulveda Boulevard, said Officer...
mynewsla.com
Ceremonial Groundbreakings Held For Dodgers Dreamfields in Inglewood
Ceremonial groundbreakings have been held for the two Dodger Dreamfields in Edward Vincent Jr. Park in Inglewood for baseball and softball players from 5 to 18 years old. Inglewood Mayor James T. Butts was among the dignitaries who attended the Saturday ceremony. The $1 million project includes upgraded irrigation, playing...
mynewsla.com
Man Struck by Hit-and-Run Vehicle Killed in Griffith Park
A man was killed Saturday when he was struck by a vehicle driven by a woman who fled the scene in the Griffith Park area of Los Angeles. The crash was reported as an assault with a deadly weapon about 2:30 p.m. in the 2400 block of Fern Dell Drive, according to Los Angeles Police Department Officer J. Chaves.
mynewsla.com
Man Found Shot to Death in Lynwood
A man was found shot to death Saturday in Lynwood. The shooting was reported at about 4:15 a.m. in the 10000 block of Long Beach Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. South Gate resident Eddie Cowie, 19, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the...
Comments / 0