Sacramento, CA

Mountain Democrat

Players to help Presley

A Fill the Helmets benefit to support Presley Anderson, part of the Union Mine High School football family, will take place Saturday on Main Street Placerville from 4-7 p.m. In September Presley was diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer. She is the wife of Union Mine head football coach Kirk Anderson and players and coaches say she is a huge part of the Diamondback football program. The couple has four young children.
PLACERVILLE, CA
ABC10

Racial slurs found on whiteboard in Vista Del Lago visiting locker room

FOLSOM, Calif. — Racial slurs were found on a whiteboard in the Vista Del Lago visiting locker room after a football game Friday. After a high school football game between Del Campo and Vista Del Lago, Del Campo returned to the locker room to find racial slurs written on a whiteboard along with their items thrown around, according to Raj Rai, the San Juan Unified School District spokesperson.
FAIR OAKS, CA
SFGate

Rock & Roll (To The Right) | QB Caden Pinnick Has Del Oro Shredding

Golden Eagles Off To Best Start Since 2018 Behind Caden Pinnick, A Superb Leader And The Cousin Of Del Oro’s Last State-Winning QB •. For the first five seconds of Queen’s “Under Pressure,” you secretly hope it’s actually “Ice, Ice Baby.”. Sometimes it’s both....
LOOMIS, CA
Person
Paige Bueckers
jacobbarlow.com

Dutch Flat School

Dutch Flat was first settled by German brothers, Charles and Joseph Dornbach, and their wives, who built a log cabin on this site in the Spring of 1851. In 1859, the Dornbachs donated land for a schoolhouse to be built. The school operated continuously until 1962. Residents built three schoolhouses on this site. It now serves as the Dutch Flat Community Center.
DUTCH FLAT, CA
FOX40

Racist graffiti found in Vista del Lago High School locker room

FOLSOM, Calif. (KTXL) — Racist remarks were written in the Vista del Lago High School visiting locker room during their Friday football game against Del Campo, according to the Folsom Cordova Unified School District. According to the school district the suspects entered the locker room between half time and the end of the game, where […]
FOLSOM, CA
cohaitungchi.com

13 Top-Rated Hiking Trails near Sacramento, CA

You are reading: Places to hike in sacramento area | 13 Top-Rated Hiking Trails near Sacramento, CA. Excellent hiking trails and places to explore surround Sacramento. Several notable landscapes help define the capital city, including the American River flowing on the north side of town. Here, the Jedediah Smith Memorial Trail navigates the entire American River Parkway, stretching for 32 miles northeast to Folsom Lake.
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Family brings ‘a taste of Cuba’ to Sacramento

NORTH HIGHLANDS, Calif. (KTXL) — Preparing a delicious meal brings a big sense of pride for Hispanics everywhere. Through these dishes, you get a taste of their culture, and a family in Sacramento is sharing their Cuban culture through their restaurant, Sol Cubano. “We want customers to feel like they’re in Cuba, to experience what […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Narcan will soon be available at Sacramento schools

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento City Unified School District is updating its policy when it comes to giving students medication on campus. That update will include medication to treat an emergency drug overdose. Many parents told FOX40 News it is a good thing, especially with the ongoing opioid crisis. Parents and students can expect […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

Aftershock ready to rumble in Sacramento over next 4 days

More than three hours before the gates were set to open Thursday, dozens of music fans were already lining up for the return of what is billed as California's largest music festival. Aftershock 2022 is back in Sacramento for the 10th year. "We're so excited to be celebrating our 10th...
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

California updates tsunami hazard maps for 7 counties

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The California Geological Survey has released updated tsunami hazard maps for seven counties to help users determine whether they are in areas at risk for inundation and for planning. The revised interactive maps released Friday cover San Diego, Santa Cruz, Ventura, Marin, Sonoma, Solano and Napa...
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
ABC10

Where to eat in Sacramento after the Aftershock Festival

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The largest rock and heavy metal festival in the western U.S. continues this weekend as thousands of music lovers fill up Discovery Park. Fans attending Aftershock will be looking forward to headliners including Kiss, My Chemical Romance and Muse. This weekend is also an opportunity for...
SACRAMENTO, CA

