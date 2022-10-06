Innovating for the Future of Work — Solving Real Problems through Design with Purpose – The Six Five Summit Sessions

Analyst Take: Silicon Labs SiWx917 SoC is exactly what its partners need for developing low powered solutions for Wi-Fi IoT networking. Key problems that exist within the smart home today are the ever-increasing number of devices taxing the access point at once, along with interoperability among vendors when users are trying to add more devices to the network, which can be frustrating, to say the least. To help its partner ecosystem create devices that can help alleviate these problems, Silicon Labs’ SiWx917 is a system-on-chip (SoC) which offers a wealth of benefits designed to facilitate the new era of Internet of Things and deliver the solutions that customers need. Silicon Labs SiWx917 SoC can help deliver better connectivity, more compute power, excellent security, and helps enable faster artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) capabilities. The SiWx917 SoC also supports the Matter 1.0 standard that the Connectivity Standards Alliance (CSA) launched this week and supported by more than 280 member companies (including Amazon, Apple, Google Samsung, etc.), which is key.

