Stockbridge, MA

BUSINESS BRIEFS: NAACP elections; Lee Bank grants; Jacob’s Pillow new international advisor; Changes at Clark & Green, and Bek; Local artist in national mental health exhibit; Berkshire Money Management Open Office Hours

Berkshire Branch of the NAACP announces 2023 elections. Pittsfield — The NAACP, Berkshire County Branch announces its biennial branch elections. Those Branch members in good standing, those whose dues are paid and who have been members since May 1, 2022, that wish to apply for any of the elected positions may do so now until October 26, 2022. Applicants (members) must fill out the candidate consent form and include a brief description of their work with the branch or local community and why they want to hold an elected position.
GREAT BARRINGTON, MA
theberkshireedge.com

THEN & NOW: The Great Barrington Newsboy Statue

On October 10, 1895, a bronze-skinned newsboy began his watchful vigil as life passed by along a dirt road in Great Barrington. He still stands today in the same spot at the intersection of Newsboy Monument Lane and Route 23 on Maple Ave. The Newsboy Statue and fountains were a...
GREAT BARRINGTON, MA
homenewshere.com

Lifestyle: Enjoy October delights on The Bridge of Flowers

If you’re thinking about heading west for some leaf peeping this month, set out for a perfect day trip in Shelburne Falls for the best of natural beauty and deep-rooted history. Located just two hours from the Merrimack Valley on the Deerfield River, Shelburne Falls is a village and business district shared between the towns of Buckland and Shelburne.
SHELBURNE FALLS, MA
101.5 WPDH

Spine-Chilling Sight Found Outside of a Hudson Valley Home

Eeek, it's not something I'd like to run into. Lately it seems like there has been a lot of snake sightings in the Hudson Valley. I understand they are part of nature and most of them are not a threat to us, but it doesn't mean they can't be scary and unpleasant to look at. I recently came across one the other day and the way it moved and slithered gave me a big case of the heebie jeebies. Another snake was recently found in the Hudson Valley and the resident who took the picture has been trying to figure out what kind of snake it is. Maybe you can help,
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
iBerkshires.com

Pittsfield, Hinsdale Featured in HGTV's House Hunters

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Berkshire County was recently featured on the popular HGTV show "House Hunters." In season 221, Episode 3 of the show titled "Big City to the Berkshires," "A professional musician looks to escape Boston city life for the tranquil existence in the Berkshires; he's torn between a family home for his young daughter and a quirky place with style."
PITTSFIELD, MA
newyorkalmanack.com

The Creation of the Saratoga Battlefield Park: A Short History

Saturday, October 8th, 1927, was a great day for a burglar in Ballston Spa, NY. The Saratogian newspaper announced that “Ballston Spa closed down shop this noon and went to the Saratoga Battlefield celebration. Scores of Ballstonians, many of them taking part in the pageant, went to the historic battlefield this morning, but the great exodus did not take place until early this afternoon. Stores, mills, offices and shops closed at noon and throughout the forenoon there was a hustle and bustle of people getting ready to go to the celebration.”
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
101.5 WPDH

Hudson Valley Dentist Admits He Gave Kids Unnecessary Root Canals

A Hudson Valley pediatric dentist has admitted to subjecting children to painful dental procedures they didn't need, authorities claim it was a scheme to line their pockets. The dentist, as well as 13 dental practices in and around the Hudon Valley allegedly performed unnecessary pulpotomies on young patients. The procedure is similar to a root canal but is generally performed on baby teeth. In a statement, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger and Attorney General Letitia James called the dentist's actions "unconscionable" and "fraudulent."
KINGSTON, NY
WNAW 94.7

Here are Massachusetts’ 20 Most Popular 1960s Baby Names for Girls

Coming up with the perfect name for your baby can be a fun task and for others, it may be quite daunting. It's hard to believe that my daughter Hannah is already two and a half. She was born in Berkshire County, Pittsfield as a matter of fact, in 2020 right at the beginning of the pandemic. It was an interesting time to have a child but also definitely one of the greatest moments in my life. During those first few weeks of Hannah being at home with me and my wife, it was quite odd because family and friends weren't rushing right over to visit since the pandemic was fresh, new, and downright scary. Everybody was doing what they could to remain safe and protected from COVID-19.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
westernmassnews.com

Red Fire Farm calling for help to survive amid soaring operating costs

GRANBY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A western Massachusetts farm is in need of some financial aid and now, its owners are asking for the public’s help. Red Fire Farm is known for its various crops from vegetables and pumpkins to herbs and flowers. However, the business that covers around 200 acres combined in Granby and Montague is currently dealing with a financial burden. Co-owner Ryan Voiland told Western Mass News that after dealing with excessive rain in 2021 and a drought this year, the upcoming fall harvest is in need of some help.
GRANBY, MA
Q 105.7

Fisherman Found Dead In Battenkill River From Delmar

The Battenkill River runs nearly 60 miles long, originating in Vermont and emptying out into the Hudson River in New York. This time of year, the Battenkill, especially as it travels through Washington County, is one of the prettiest stretches of preeminent trout fishing territory in the country. On Thursday evening, the pristine waterway was marred by tragedy. A fisherman, now being reported from Delmar, was found dead in the river.
DELMAR, NY
theberkshireedge.com

Berkshire Region Real Estate Sales

5 Turners Avenue: Koczela FT and Ruby A. Koczela of Adams to Gary Duranko and Gail Duranko, $200,000 on 09/20/2022. 22 Prospect Street: Cloud City Properties LLC of Adams to JP Parent Co LLC, $330,000 on 09/19/2022. Alford. 47 East Road: Stefanie Waldburger of Alford to Joyce Demoose, $1,600,000 on...
TORRINGTON, CT
WTNH

Hartford man awarded $100 million in what is believed to be largest personal injury settlement in Connecticut history

HARTFORD, Conn. (WNTH) — A Hartford man who was left paralyzed after a work-related injury was awarded $100 million in what is believed to be the largest personal injury settlement in Connecticut history. In 2017, Juan “Mikey” Cruz was working at Phillips Lighting North America’s Locust Street warehouse when a 1,300-pound cube of lighting equipment […]
HARTFORD, CT

