Indianapolis, IN

Colts edge Broncos in overtime in offensively inept game. Here are the winners and losers.

By Tyler Dragon, USA TODAY
 3 days ago

Matt Ryan spent 14 years in Atlanta and Russell Wilson played his first 10 seasons in Seattle. Both quarterbacks are still trying to get acclimated with their new teams — and it showed Thursday night as both offenses struggled in what was a dull primetime game that had Denver Broncos fans exiting before time expired .

In a field goal extravaganza, Wilson threw an interception in the end zone with a little over two minutes remaining in the fourth quarter. Off the turnover, Ryan and the Indianapolis Colts went on a 10-play, 67-yard drive that was capped off by a game-tying field goal that forced overtime.

The Colts won the coin toss in overtime and elected to receive. Indianapolis went on an eight-play, 45-yard drive and converted a field goal to take a 12-9 lead. Wilson and the Broncos took over possession and got all the way down to the red zone. On fourth and 1 from Indianapolis’ 5-yard line, the Broncos decided to go for it, but Wilson’s throw was denied by Colts CB Stephon Gilmore, which won the game for Indy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EJUKO_0iPVJHAX00
Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (11) is tackled by Denver Broncos cornerbacks Ronald Darby (23) and K'Waun Williams (21). Isaiah J. Downing, USA TODAY Sports

Here are the winners and losers from the Colts’ 12-9 overtime win :

WINNERS

Kickers

Colts kicker Chase McLaughlin and Broncos kicker Brandon McManus made seven of eight field goals. McLaughlin was a perfect four of four. He drilled a 52-yard field goal and the game-winning field 48-yard attempt.

Defense

Neither defense was great, but they were let off the hook by the ineptitude of both offenses.

Gilmore proved he’s still one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL. He intercepted Wilson in the fourth quarter and had the game-sealing pass breakup in overtime. Neither defense allowed a touchdown. The Colts and Broncos went 0-6 in the red zone.

Broncos safety Caden Sterns intercepted Ryan twice. The Broncos were able to convert a field goal after Sterns’ second interception late in the third quarter. Both of Sterns’ picks were on errant throws by Ryan.

The safety had two interceptions all of last season. He matched that in one game.

Alec Pierce

The rookie out of Cincinnati was Ryan’s favorite target. Pierce produced eight catches for 81 yards. He was targeted nine times. Ryan doesn't have chemistry with many Indy pass catchers, but he does with the rookie.

Jonathan Taylor

Taylor should ask Colts owner Jim Irsay for a raise because Indianapolis’ offense was atrocious without him.

Taylor, who was out due to an ankle injury , entered Week 5 ranked sixth in the NFL in rushing with 328 yards. He was the league’s rushing champion in 2021.

Seattle Seahawks

Everyone thought the loss of Wilson would be a significant blow to the Seahawks. But Geno Smith is actually performing at a higher level than his predecessor. Smith’s 77.3 completion percentage entering Week 5 is the highest completion percentage by a quarterback in his first four games of a season in NFL history (minimum 125 attempts).

After Week 4, Smith had an advantage over Wilson in touchdown passes (6), passing yards (1,037) and the superior passer rating (108).

LOSERS

Offense

Coming into Thursday night, the Colts ranked last in the NFL in points per game and the Broncos ranked 30th.

The Colts came into the night having scored just 10 first quarter points all season. Indy was held scoreless in the first quarter. The Broncos weren’t much better. Denver managed a field goal in the first quarter.

The first quarter typified the entire game. The offenses combined to go 6-31 on third down, 0-6 in the red zone and had four giveaways.

Both offenses struggled to sustain drives. Offense has been a lost art for the Colts and Broncos this season, and it was again on Thursday night.

Russell Wilson and Matt Ryan

Ryan and Wilson were out of sorts and had no rhythm. The veteran quarterbacks tossed two interceptions apiece.

Ryan looked like a statue in the pocket for most of the game and Wilson was playing as if he was lost in the offense.

Wilson was 21-of-39 passing for 274 yards and had two interceptions, resulting in a 54.9 passer rating. He was booed again at home by Broncos fans.

Ryan finished 26-of-41 passing for 251 yards and tossed two interceptions, resulting in a 60.1 passer rating. Ryan at least led the Colts on a game-winning drive in overtime.

Bonus

Frightening scene with Nyheim Hines

Hines got the start at running back because Taylor was inactive. Unfortunately, Hines’ evening was brief. The running back was hurt on Indianapolis’ first series. Hines was hit hard as he attempted to catch a short pass from Ryan. Hines got up woozy and stumbled as teammates tried to help him to his feet. It was eerie similar to what transpired with Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa during Week 3 against the Buffalo Bills .

The Colts later ruled Hines out and put him in concussion protocol .

Follow USA TODAY Sports' Tyler Dragon on Twitter @TheTylerDragon .

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Colts edge Broncos in overtime in offensively inept game. Here are the winners and losers.

Comments / 0

