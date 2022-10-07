Read full article on original website
Tom Brady 'unnecessarily' thrown down by Grady Jarrett, per NFL ref
With the Falcons trying to make an improbable comeback at Tampa on Sunday, a key penalty undid Atlanta's rally. With Atlanta trying to mount a 21-point, fourth-quarter rally on the road against the Buccaneers, defensive lineman Grady Jarrett was called for a critical roughing the passer penalty on a third-down sack of Tom Brady with 3:03 remaining.
Denver Broncos QB Russell Wilson underwent shoulder procedure on Friday
Is Russell Wilson's slow start a result of a shoulder injury? He received an injection in his throwing shoulder but should be ready for Week 6.
Midges swarm Browns field, stands during game with Chargers
CLEVELAND (AP) — Those October nuisances, the midges, are back. This time, they're on the football field. The flying insects that impacted a Cleveland-New York Yankees playoff game 15 years ago swarmed the field and stands at FirstEnergy Stadium as the Browns and Los Angeles Chargers played Sunday. During...
'FOX NFL Kickoff' crew explains why the Philadelphia Eagles are the best team in the NFL | FOX NFL Kickoff
The Philadelphia Eagles are undefeated as they face off against the Arizona Cardinals who are 2-2 this season. The crew discusses why the Eagles are the best team in the NFL.
Russell Wilson gives Richard Sherman flashbacks to Super Bowl loss
BOSTON -- When Richard Sherman inked his contract to join the Thursday Night Football broadcasting crew, he couldn't have known that he was signing up to relive his own personal football trauma. Yet just a month into the job, with former teammate Russell Wilson playing in the nationally televised spectacle, Sherman was forced to go through some things in front of a national audience.The triggering moment came at the end of the Colts' overtime win over the Broncos in Denver. With the Colts kicking a successful field goal to begin overtime, the Broncos needed a field goal to tie and...
Russell Wilson flew to Los Angeles for treatment on throwing shoulder
Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson was on the injury report before Thursday night’s loss to the Colts with a right shoulder injury, and after the game he traveled to Los Angeles for treatment on the injury. Wilson had a platelet-rich plasma (PRP) injection to relieve discomfort near his throwing shoulder,...
Chargers hang on, beat Browns 30-28 after LA coach's gamble
CLEVELAND (AP) — Brandon Staley trusted his gut, the analytics and his offense. The Chargers coach defiantly defended his decision not to punt on fourth down with 1:14 remaining after Los Angeles held on for a 30-28 win over Cleveland when Browns rookie kicker Cade York missed a 54-yard field goal with 11 seconds left.
Kenny Pickett looks like a Steelers QB says Plaxico Burress | THE HERD
Former NFL wide receiver Plaxico Burress joins Colin Cowherd on The Herd to talk about the latest news in the league. They start with Kenny Pickett, who will be taking the field in his first start for the Pittsburgh Steelers as QB1, and Plax tells Colin why this is a perfect fit.
Falcons' Pitts ruled out against Bucs with hamstring injury
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts will miss Sunday's game at Tampa Bay with a hamstring injury. Pitts has 10 catches for 150 yards in Atlanta's first four games. He missed practice all week, including Friday. Pitts is the second prominent member of the...
AP source: Browns agree to trade for Falcons LB Deion Jones
CLEVELAND (AP) — Needing help with their run defense after another loss, the Browns agreed to acquire linebacker Deion Jones in a trade with the Atlanta Falcons, a person familiar with the deal told the Associated Press on Sunday night. Cleveland will send a late-round draft pick to the...
Chris Myers and Robert Smith break down Jalen Hurts' performance in Eagles' 20-17 victory
Chris Myers and Robert Smith broke down the 20-17 victory by the Philadelphia Eagles over the Arizona Cardinals. They talked about Jalen Hurts' performance and leading the Eagles on a game-winning, fourth-quarter drive.
NFL Odds: 49ers vs. Panthers prediction, odds and pick – 10/9/2022
The San Francisco 49ers head to North Carolina for a showdown with the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. It’s time to continue our NFL odds series with a 49ers-Panthers prediction and pick. The 49ers are coming off a significant 24-9 victory over the Los Angeles Rams on...
Smith-Marsette's late mistakes hurt Bears in loss to Vikings
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Chicago Bears were driving late and trailing by a touchdown when Ihmir Smith-Marsette caught a 15-yard pass and reached the Minnesota 39. The second-year receiver had juked past Vikings cornerback Cameron Dantzler Sr. with a cut and a stiff-arm to gain a crucial first down.
Is Cowboys' Cooper Rush 'Him?' 'FOX NFL Kickoff Crew' analyze breakout stars | FOX NFL Kickoff
Is Cowboys' Cooper Rush 'Him?' The "FOX NFL Kickoff" crew analyze breakout players and coaches such as the Dallas Cowboys' Cooper Rush and HC Mike MCcarthy, Los Angeles Rams' Cooper Kupp, Green Bay Packers' Rashan Gary, and Miami Dolphins' HC Mike McDaniel.
Urban Meyer on Kansas' efficiency in the red zone | Big Noon Kickoff
Urban Meyer talks the keys of what makes the Kansas Jayhawks so efficient in the red zone. Kansas has the number one red zone offense in the Big 12 this season. He highlights Jalon Daniels' skills as a quarterback and reviews some plays.
49ers fans taking over Bank of America Stadium in Week 5
The friendly confines of Bank of America Stadium have become far too friendly. For yet another home game, the Carolina Panthers appear to be the victims of a takeover. This time, it’s the San Francisco 49ers faithful who are flooding the seats for the Week 5 matchup in Charlotte, N.C.
College football top plays: No. 17 TCU-Kansas, Texas-Oklahoma, more
Week 6 of the college football season is upon us. Opening the day, No. 4 Michigan is on the road to face Indiana on FOX Big Noon Kickoff, No. 17 TCU is visiting No. 19 Kansas in a heavyweight tilt on FS1, No. 25 LSU is hosting No. 8 Tennessee, and one of the biggest rivalries in all of sports is going down in Norman, OK, where the Sooners are hosting Texas in the Red River Showdown.
Arriola's goal sends Dallas past Sporting KC 2-1
FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Paul Arriola scored in the 65th minute to send FC Dallas to a 2-1 victory over Sporting Kansas City in a regular-season finale on Sunday. Dallas (15-9-11) had already qualified for the playoffs before going out and earning its 53rd point — 20 more than last season. Dallas snapped a two-game home skid against Sporting KC (11-17-7).
Bruce Feldman updates the head coaching situations at Louisville and Wisconsin | Big Noon Kickoff
Bruce Feldman provides coaching updates for the Louisville Cardinal and the Wisconsin Badgers. Is Scott Satterfield on the hot seat? Will Jim Leonhard get the bump up from interim head coach?
