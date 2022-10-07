ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

FOX Sports

Tom Brady 'unnecessarily' thrown down by Grady Jarrett, per NFL ref

With the Falcons trying to make an improbable comeback at Tampa on Sunday, a key penalty undid Atlanta's rally. With Atlanta trying to mount a 21-point, fourth-quarter rally on the road against the Buccaneers, defensive lineman Grady Jarrett was called for a critical roughing the passer penalty on a third-down sack of Tom Brady with 3:03 remaining.
TAMPA, FL
FOX Sports

Midges swarm Browns field, stands during game with Chargers

CLEVELAND (AP) — Those October nuisances, the midges, are back. This time, they're on the football field. The flying insects that impacted a Cleveland-New York Yankees playoff game 15 years ago swarmed the field and stands at FirstEnergy Stadium as the Browns and Los Angeles Chargers played Sunday. During...
CLEVELAND, OH
CBS Boston

Russell Wilson gives Richard Sherman flashbacks to Super Bowl loss

BOSTON -- When Richard Sherman inked his contract to join the Thursday Night Football broadcasting crew, he couldn't have known that he was signing up to relive his own personal football trauma. Yet just a month into the job, with former teammate Russell Wilson playing in the nationally televised spectacle, Sherman was forced to go through some things in front of a national audience.The triggering moment came at the end of the Colts' overtime win over the Broncos in Denver. With the Colts kicking a successful field goal to begin overtime, the Broncos needed a field goal to tie and...
NFL
NBC Sports

Russell Wilson flew to Los Angeles for treatment on throwing shoulder

Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson was on the injury report before Thursday night’s loss to the Colts with a right shoulder injury, and after the game he traveled to Los Angeles for treatment on the injury. Wilson had a platelet-rich plasma (PRP) injection to relieve discomfort near his throwing shoulder,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX Sports

Chargers hang on, beat Browns 30-28 after LA coach's gamble

CLEVELAND (AP) — Brandon Staley trusted his gut, the analytics and his offense. The Chargers coach defiantly defended his decision not to punt on fourth down with 1:14 remaining after Los Angeles held on for a 30-28 win over Cleveland when Browns rookie kicker Cade York missed a 54-yard field goal with 11 seconds left.
CLEVELAND, OH
FOX Sports

Falcons' Pitts ruled out against Bucs with hamstring injury

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts will miss Sunday's game at Tampa Bay with a hamstring injury. Pitts has 10 catches for 150 yards in Atlanta's first four games. He missed practice all week, including Friday. Pitts is the second prominent member of the...
ATLANTA, GA
FOX Sports

AP source: Browns agree to trade for Falcons LB Deion Jones

CLEVELAND (AP) — Needing help with their run defense after another loss, the Browns agreed to acquire linebacker Deion Jones in a trade with the Atlanta Falcons, a person familiar with the deal told the Associated Press on Sunday night. Cleveland will send a late-round draft pick to the...
ATLANTA, GA
FOX Sports

Smith-Marsette's late mistakes hurt Bears in loss to Vikings

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Chicago Bears were driving late and trailing by a touchdown when Ihmir Smith-Marsette caught a 15-yard pass and reached the Minnesota 39. The second-year receiver had juked past Vikings cornerback Cameron Dantzler Sr. with a cut and a stiff-arm to gain a crucial first down.
CHICAGO, IL
FOX Sports

College football top plays: No. 17 TCU-Kansas, Texas-Oklahoma, more

Week 6 of the college football season is upon us. Opening the day, No. 4 Michigan is on the road to face Indiana on FOX Big Noon Kickoff, No. 17 TCU is visiting No. 19 Kansas in a heavyweight tilt on FS1, No. 25 LSU is hosting No. 8 Tennessee, and one of the biggest rivalries in all of sports is going down in Norman, OK, where the Sooners are hosting Texas in the Red River Showdown.
NFL
FOX Sports

Arriola's goal sends Dallas past Sporting KC 2-1

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Paul Arriola scored in the 65th minute to send FC Dallas to a 2-1 victory over Sporting Kansas City in a regular-season finale on Sunday. Dallas (15-9-11) had already qualified for the playoffs before going out and earning its 53rd point — 20 more than last season. Dallas snapped a two-game home skid against Sporting KC (11-17-7).
DALLAS, TX

