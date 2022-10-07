ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laramie, WY

Comments / 0

Related
thecomeback.com

CFB world reacts to mind-boggling first-down call

The referees calling Friday night’s game between the Colorado State Rams and Nevada Wolfpack have been making some pretty brutal calls (and non-calls), but nothing will compare to the truly mind-blogging first-down call they made in the second quarter. Winless Colorado State led the Wolfpack 14-0 late in the...
FORT COLLINS, CO
cowboystatedaily.com

Cheyenne Man And His Dog Show-Off Wyoming’s Beauty With Their Daily Walks

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Dana Gage and his German shepherd Klaus never miss a day of walking. Whether it’s over the trails and rocks of the Medicine Bow National Forest or along the Massachusetts coast, the pair have traveled a lot of miles in their eight years together.
CHEYENNE, WY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Laramie, WY
College Basketball
Laramie, WY
Basketball
Local
Wyoming College Sports
State
South Dakota State
Local
Wyoming Basketball
State
Missouri State
State
Wyoming State
Laramie, WY
College Sports
City
Dayton, WY
City
Buffalo, WY
Local
Wyoming College Basketball
State
Louisiana State
City
Laramie, WY
Local
Wyoming Sports
Laramie, WY
Sports
kunc.org

Link between Cheyenne and Northern Colorado among public transit proposals in Mountain West

There’s been talk of expanding public transportation options around the Mountain West, and some of those ideas are starting to be set in motion. Transportation officials in Colorado and Wyoming are collaborating on a mass transit feasibility study as they consider adding a new bus route between Cheyenne, Wyo., and the northern Front Range in Colorado. About 7,000 vehicle trips begin and end in those areas every day.
COLORADO STATE
KKTV

Update: Voluntary evacuations lifted in Larimer County

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Fire officials in Larimer County have lifted voluntary evacuations for the area of Red Mountain Road east of Highway 287 and north to the Wyoming state line, according to a Facebook post from the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office. A wildfire on Great Twins Road...
LARIMER COUNTY, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Saint Mary
capcity.news

Laramie County divorce filings (9/23/22–10/5/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for divorce from Sept. 23 through Oct. 5. All filings are reported to Cap City News by the Laramie County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
KGAB AM 650

When Can Cheyenne Expect Its First Snow?

The season's first snow in Cheyenne can vary from early September (as was evident in 2020) to late November, but it typically occurs before Halloween. The National Weather Service in Cheyenne says "while a few years have waited until November to bring snow, 89% of years in Cheyenne's 139-year record have seen snow before the end of October."
CHEYENNE, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cowboys#The Uw Men#Pokes
shortgo.co

Water Main Installation Project on North Gate Avenue may result in higher water pressures

Cheyenne, WY – The City of Cheyenne Board of Public Utilities (BOPU) anticipates construction activities to begin on a section of the water main installation project on North Gate Avenue (Main Street to Yellowstone Road) the week of October 3, 2022. This portion of the project is expected to last three to four weeks, depending on weather and material availability. The BOPU will work diligently to provide access to homes in the area, however vehicles should not be parked in the Right-of-Way within the work zone between 7:00 AM and 6:00 PM, Monday through Friday, and Saturdays on occasion. This area will be clearly marked. Access to homes will always be provided via sidewalks, side streets, and alley ways. Water shut offs will be coordinated, but unfortunately unplanned emergency shut offs may occur.
CHEYENNE, WY

Comments / 0

Community Policy