Read full article on original website
Related
saturdaydownsouth.com
Nevada, Colorado State head coaches caught in heated pregame exchange
Colorado State and Nevada squared off on Friday evening in Reno. The Rams entered the game winless with an 0-4 mark, while the Wolf Pack were 2-3 after a loss to Air Force on Sep. 23. Before the game, things got a little testy between CSU head coach Jay Norvell...
thecomeback.com
CFB world reacts to mind-boggling first-down call
The referees calling Friday night’s game between the Colorado State Rams and Nevada Wolfpack have been making some pretty brutal calls (and non-calls), but nothing will compare to the truly mind-blogging first-down call they made in the second quarter. Winless Colorado State led the Wolfpack 14-0 late in the...
This Weekend in Laramie; Farmer’s Market Withdrawal Week
Is it just me or is it weird not seeing the farmer's market on here anymore? Ah, I miss it already! I hope everyone got all that they needed last week! We still have a bunch of fun things going on in Laramie this weekend!. Friday, October 7. Mountain Film.
cowboystatedaily.com
Cheyenne Man And His Dog Show-Off Wyoming’s Beauty With Their Daily Walks
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Dana Gage and his German shepherd Klaus never miss a day of walking. Whether it’s over the trails and rocks of the Medicine Bow National Forest or along the Massachusetts coast, the pair have traveled a lot of miles in their eight years together.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kunc.org
Link between Cheyenne and Northern Colorado among public transit proposals in Mountain West
There’s been talk of expanding public transportation options around the Mountain West, and some of those ideas are starting to be set in motion. Transportation officials in Colorado and Wyoming are collaborating on a mass transit feasibility study as they consider adding a new bus route between Cheyenne, Wyo., and the northern Front Range in Colorado. About 7,000 vehicle trips begin and end in those areas every day.
Boa constrictor found meandering through Fort Collins suburb
A Fort Collins resident was caught off guard, however, when one of those transplants, reptilian in nature, was found meandering through a suburb in late September, the name of which is Bagheera.
South Greeley McDonald's breaks ground!
The new McDonald's already has walls being added onto the frame! -Optopolis. A new McDonald's is being built on South Greeley Hwy, which will return Cheyenne to having five McDonald's locations at one time!
KKTV
Update: Voluntary evacuations lifted in Larimer County
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Fire officials in Larimer County have lifted voluntary evacuations for the area of Red Mountain Road east of Highway 287 and north to the Wyoming state line, according to a Facebook post from the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office. A wildfire on Great Twins Road...
RELATED PEOPLE
capcity.news
Laramie County divorce filings (9/23/22–10/5/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for divorce from Sept. 23 through Oct. 5. All filings are reported to Cap City News by the Laramie County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces...
When Can Cheyenne Expect Its First Snow?
The season's first snow in Cheyenne can vary from early September (as was evident in 2020) to late November, but it typically occurs before Halloween. The National Weather Service in Cheyenne says "while a few years have waited until November to bring snow, 89% of years in Cheyenne's 139-year record have seen snow before the end of October."
The Land Before Mine: Fort Collins Couple Debates City Over Historic Status
A Fort Collins couple trying to sell a piece of property on North College recently learned that history has a way of catching up with you. The couple asked to not have their names used in this article and are referred to as the property owner throughout. “We put the...
Larimer County Drops $9 Million to Turn Loveland Ranch Into Open Space
Not far from the area of the famed Dam Store, outside of Loveland, over 1,500 in acreage for open space use has been put under contract. Many will breathe a sigh of relief, as this land could have been developed for residential, or even (at one point) a concert venue.
IN THIS ARTICLE
What’s the Story Behind the Kinikinik Store in the Poudre Canyon?
The Poudre Canyon is filled with interesting sights, sounds, and scenery for miles and miles in every direction. From the rushing river and gorgeous forest views to unique landmarks, there are plenty of places worth pulling off for while driving this stretch of road. The Kinikinik General Store is one...
BREAKING: Cheyenne Teen Gets 20-22 Years for Killing 14-Year-Old
A Cheyenne teenager who pleaded guilty to shooting and killing a rival gang member in 2021 was sentenced Thursday in Laramie County District Court to 20 to 22 years in prison. The fatal shooting happened in the early morning hours of July 5 at the Cheyenne Station Apartments in the 1600 block of Taft Avenue.
Firearms, fentanyl, and $44K; drug bust lands 5 suspects in custody
A long-term narcotics investigation, led by the Northern Colorado Drug Task Force and named "Operation Buy-In," has resulted in the arrest of five suspects and the seizure of an alarming amount of illegal drugs.
shortgo.co
Water Main Installation Project on North Gate Avenue may result in higher water pressures
Cheyenne, WY – The City of Cheyenne Board of Public Utilities (BOPU) anticipates construction activities to begin on a section of the water main installation project on North Gate Avenue (Main Street to Yellowstone Road) the week of October 3, 2022. This portion of the project is expected to last three to four weeks, depending on weather and material availability. The BOPU will work diligently to provide access to homes in the area, however vehicles should not be parked in the Right-of-Way within the work zone between 7:00 AM and 6:00 PM, Monday through Friday, and Saturdays on occasion. This area will be clearly marked. Access to homes will always be provided via sidewalks, side streets, and alley ways. Water shut offs will be coordinated, but unfortunately unplanned emergency shut offs may occur.
Comments / 0