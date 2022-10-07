Read full article on original website
406mtsports.com
Butte drops heartbreaker at Kalispell Glacier
KALISPELL - The Butte Bulldogs looked to shake off the memories of a rough week in Helena with a bounce-back trip to Kalispell to take on the Glacier Wolfpack at Legends Field on Friday. Down by 13 points just before halftime, Kash Goicoechea’s 21-yard interception return for a touchdown spearheaded...
montanasports.com
Class B roundup: Fourth-ranked Townsend seizes momentum, races past Columbus
TOWNSEND – A tight first quarter gave way to a 47-8 runaway victory for fourth-ranked Townsend over Columbus in Class B football Friday night. Deegan Mattson made a huge play for Townsend early when he jumped in front of a pass, intercepted the ball and sprinted 85 yards the other way for a touchdown, and the Bulldogs had a 7-0 advantage.
montanasports.com
Frenchtown's Katie Lewis still reveling in State A golf title
FRENCHTOWN — Katie Lewis won the State A golf tournament last weekend in Hamilton, and the success the sophomore from Frenchtown experienced is still setting in. "It's still coming in at like different parts even when the days go on," Lewis said. "It's crazy." But Lewis didn't just win...
montanasports.com
8-Man roundup: Superior breaks free from Charlo in matchup between ranked teams
SUPERIOR – Decker Milender rushed for 159 yards and accounted for three scores, and Jaxson Green and Orion Plakke each threw touchdown passes as fourth-ranked Superior blew past No. 10 Charlo 56-32 on Friday. The game was tied 26-26 at halftime, but Superior took control in the second quarter...
montanasports.com
Class A roundup: Noah Rausch, Frenchtown make quick work of Butte Central
BUTTE – Noah Rausch rushed for two touchdowns Friday night and Frenchtown rolled over Butte Central 36-0 in Class A football. The Broncs took command in the first half. Sully Belcourt got the scoring started late in the opening quarter with a 5-yard touchdown run. A two-point conversion made the score 8-0.
Four Favorable Pheasant Friendly Areas for Montana Hunting Opener
Montana anglers have their "honey holes." Maybe Montana hunters will find some fertile pheasant fields flourishing this weekend. First, good luck to all of Montana's pheasant hunters on opening day this Saturday, October 8. And while there is probably no such thing as a sure thing, four of the state's Wildlife Management Areas are getting a boost from Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks.
Carroll College gets visit from Montana National Guard helicopter
The Carroll College campus got a special visit Friday, as a Chinook helicopter from the Montana National Guard’s aviation unit in Helena landed on a practice field.
NBCMontana
Powell Co. football coach suspended after interview on school weaknesses
A football head coach was suspended this week after an interview where he spoke on things he says need to change in the school system in Powell County. Wardens coach Andrew Verlanic sat down with Deer Lodge News Network Wednesday night to discuss areas the school district is lacking in order to attract student athletes.
yourbigsky.com
5 must-see places in Montana
Montana is an incredible place with amazing scenery and beautiful spots to explore. Yourbigsky.com lists some of the surreal areas in the state that are a must-see. Here are five places to check out:. The Rimrocks. One of Billings’s most beloved tourist attractions is the Rimrocks, or “the rims” for...
NBCMontana
Missoula's smoky air caused by prescribed burn
MISSOULA, MT — Smoke is in the air in northeast Missoula due to a prescribed burn in the Upper Rattlesnake area, according to the Missoula Fire Department. Missoula City Fire Battalion Chief Kip Knapstad said the prescribed burn is located in Woods Gulch and burning started today. The USDA...
bozemanmagazine.com
Announcing the 2023 Montana Master Hunter Program
One Montana’s Master Hunter Program is accepting applications October 1, 2022 - November 30, 2022 for the 2023 program. Classes will be held in Billings (March), Bozeman (April) and Missoula (May). Each class will consist of two 3-Day consecutive weekends (Friday – Sunday). A two-day weekend rendezvous in June is also required for qualifications, field exercises, and the final exam.
Wintery Montana Rockies Blast? Hold On The Farmers Almanac says
The National Weather service recently called a "Tripple dip" for the third year of La Nina winters. The Montana Winter begins this year on Tuesday, December 21st, 2022. The Winter Solstice is the longest night of the year and the shortest day of the year. Here is a look at Montana’s Winter Weather according to the Farmers' Almanac!
Beartracks Bridge dedication to close downtown Missoula roads
The official dedication of the Beartracks Bridge means there will be some changes for drivers making their way around downtown Missoula.
Fairfield Sun Times
10 best eateries in Missoula (According to Yelp)
From corner cafes to industrial taprooms, tasty burgers and vegetarian fare, Missoula has a lot to offer in the way of delicious food. 'It's like a super power': Code Girls United forges path for STEM careers in Montana. Code Girls United aims to engage young girls with coding and other...
NBCMontana
Polson man lands spot on 'The Voice' with Team Blake
MISSOULA, Mont. — Polson resident Ben Weagraff took the stage in Tuesday night's episode of NBC's hit show “The Voice.”. Weagraff, 29, goes by the stage name Benny Weag. He performed "Shivers" by Ed Sheeran. Blake Shelton was the only judge to turn around. Weag was first introduced...
Missoula Demon House – TRUE Story of a Local Demonic Haunting
Every year around this time, people show an elevated interest in the paranormal. Well, we have a special treat for you: the story behind one of the most haunted locations in Missoula. Our friends at Paranormal Montana have put together a great re-enactment of some of the reports that a local home may be haunted by a demon. The stories are true and TSI has evidence to prove it.
Montana Gas Prices Will Rise Significantly in the Coming Weeks
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - With the startling announcement this week that OPEC will cut oil production by two million barrels a day, the price of gas will rise to an undetermined level in the coming weeks and months. KGVO reached out to Patrick DeHaan, oil analyst for Gas Buddy...
NBCMontana
Missoula pet commissioner officially sworn in
MISSOULA, Mont. — The newly appointed Missoula County pet commissioner, Gidge the tripod, is ready to take on his responsibilities. “He is extremely loyal as most dogs are, as you can see, he is not the most treat motivated, so he won’t be easily corruptible,” said Gidge’s owner, Katie Connelly.
NBCMontana
Missoula Co. commissioners move health code forward
MISSOULA, Mont. — The 2022 health code moves forward after Thursday’s hearing with the Missoula County commissioners. “I want to acknowledge, you know, what the regulations are that are in the code. So we have an administrative section, we have regulation one, which is our wastewater treatment and disposal systems or septic systems,” said Shannon Therriault, environmental health director.
newstalkkgvo.com
Why Peter Christian Can’t Get Enough of These Pastries Straight from New York
I've become a bit of a regular at Brooklyn Bagel & Bakery, and if you haven't tried their authentic Italian pastries, you are missing out. Just like their bagels are flown in daily from Ess-a-Bagel in New York City, their pastries come straight from Ferrara’s of Little Italy NYC. Ferrara's dates back to a cafe that opened in 1892, building a reputation for high quality and freshness in which the fifth generation of this family business still take pride. Ferrara's was America's first pasticceria (Italian bakery) and espresso bar, and once you've tasted their work, you won't want anyone else's pastries!
