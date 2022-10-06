Read full article on original website
Related
futurumresearch.com
Nokia Uses SaaS to Spur Fixed Networks Portfolio Availability and Innovation
Analyst Take: Nokia’s Fixed Networks applications are already available on cloud-based bare metal servers, making them a compelling, logical candidate for operators to deploy using a SaaS delivery model. Nokia’s Fixed Networks portfolio includes Altiplano Access Controller and WiFi Cloud Controller offerings to ease SaaS adoption. In addition, Nokia provides operational tools for automated activation of end-user fiber modems, predictive care, and network build and management can further incent operators to use SaaS options.
futurumresearch.com
Navigating Oracle Unlimited Licensing Agreements Requires the Right Partner
In today’s business climate, purchasing software can be complex. Gone are the days of traditional buying cycles and predictability in the process. Organizations today purchase software whenever the need arises. But with the amount of software that is in a common enterprise tech stack, navigating contracts and agreements can be tough.
Amazon Prime Day TV deals 2022: Dates and best offers to expect on LG, Samsung, Sony Bravia and more
For the first time, Amazon is squeezing an extra Prime Day into the calendar. Whether it’s because the retail giant stumbled across a warehouse full of TVs, laptops, smart watches and homeware it had forgotten about, or simply because Jeff Bezos really loves a heavily discounted electric toothbrush, we’re all being treated to a second Prime Day event on 11 and 12 October.Officially called the Prime Day Early Access Sale, the event promises big savings across everything from kitchen appliances and games consoles to booze and Amazon gadgets. Televisions are one of the most popular purchases on Amazon Prime...
Amazon Prime Early Access Sale TV deals: The best offers on Samsung, Panasonic, Hisense and more
After months of rumours, the Prime Early Access 2022 sale is here, with savings on everything from home appliances and household essentials to laptops and tech. Televisions are one of the most popular purchases on Amazon Prime Day and its sister sale is set to look the same, with the price of some of the best 4K and OLED TVs already falling to below £1,000.Follow live: Read our Amazon Prime Day 2022 liveblogIt can be difficult to weed out the rubbish deals from the good ones though, with 16-digit model numbers and discontinued sets making that search much more difficult....
Comments / 0