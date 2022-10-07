Read full article on original website
Related
cowboystatedaily.com
Ray Hunkins: As For Lawyers’ Complaints About Hageman, There Is No Place For Politics in Bar Association
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A group of Wyoming Lawyers, many of whom are friends of mine, some of whom are close friends of mine, have weighed in on the right of Harriet Hageman, recent winner of the Republican primary in her race for Wyoming’s at-large seat in the U.S. House of Representatives, to express her opinion about the 2020 Presidential election.
sweetwaternow.com
Wyomingites Encouraged to Enter Photo Contest
CHEYENNE — Wyoming residents are invited to share their pictures of Wyoming life by entering photos in this year’s National Rural Health Day Photo Contest, which is sponsored by the Wyoming Department of Health Office of Rural Health. National Rural Health Day is November 17. Prizes will be...
oilcity.news
Citing health, environment, Wyoming hunters shun lead ammunition
A biologist who has helped rescue dozens of raptors poisoned by lead bullet fragments in game carcasses seeks to educate, not regulate, hunters. At the Jackson Hole Gun Club’s shooting range, Chris Smith paused after his shooting session to explain why he stopped hunting with traditional lead bullets that spread toxins in the environment and wildlife.
cowboystatedaily.com
Your Wyoming Sunrise: Monday, October 10, 2022
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Today’s Wyoming sunrise was taken by Jeff Winey near Lake DeSmet outside of Buffalo, Wyoming. To submit yours, email us at: News@CowboyStateDaily.com. NOTE: Please send us the highest-quality version of your photo. The larger the file, the better. NOTE #2:...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cowboystatedaily.com
Hunter Claims Carcass Of Elk Was Left To Rot On Private Property
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A Wyoming bull elk that was shot on public land Monday, but made it on to private property before dying a slow death, was left to rot, the hunter who shot the bull claimed. Josh Sunberg, an Iowa resident who frequently...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Obituaries: Week Of September 30 – October 7, 2022
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Here’s a list of recent deaths of Wyoming residents and those with close affiliations to the state for the week of Sept. 30 – Oct. 7, 2022. Our condolences to family and friends:. Sept. 30:. Johnny H. Herren, 85,...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Coal Could Benefit From Texas Permitting Expansion
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. When CarbonCapture announced its direct air capture facility in Sweetwater County – Project Bison – the company said Wyoming was chosen, in large part, because the state permits class VI wells through a process called primacy. These wells are where captured carbon dioxide is stored.
cowboystatedaily.com
Cheyenne Man And His Dog Show-Off Wyoming’s Beauty With Their Daily Walks
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Dana Gage and his German shepherd Klaus never miss a day of walking. Whether it’s over the trails and rocks of the Medicine Bow National Forest or along the Massachusetts coast, the pair have traveled a lot of miles in their eight years together.
RELATED PEOPLE
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Tribal Elder: Expansion Of Sand Creek Massacre Site ‘Long Overdue’
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Ben Ridgley of Riverton can trace his ancestry directly back to one of the most horrific episodes in the history of the West. “My great-, great-grandfather was a survivor of the Sand Creek Massacre,” Ridgley told Cowboy State Daily on Friday....
Westword
A Letter to Heidi Ganahl From a Coloradan She Wants to Govern
I’m writing about your recent comments during a campaign event regarding a dorm-room assignment you said had been made by the University of Colorado Boulder. A parent at CU had contacted you about a daughter who was assigned to a room “with a biological male who considers himself a female.” In your anecdote, you said it was a university policy that was only reversed after your intervention.
Wyoming Government Is Hemorrhaging Employees
HELP WANTED: Wyoming state employees are leaving, and it's almost impossible to find anyone to fill those jobs. Roughly a quarter of Wyoming’s executive branch agency employees left their jobs between July 2021 and June 2022, according to a new report by the Department of Administration and Information. (Wyofile).
cowboystatedaily.com
Transmission Transition: Will Wyoming Wind Power Reach Consumers?
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming produces a lot of energy for other states and needs more transmission lines to keep up with the demand to connect a growing number of Cowboy State wind and solar farms to consumers. These high-voltage lines almost always cross some...
IN THIS ARTICLE
cowboystatedaily.com
‘Unicorn’ Elk Photo Proves Unusual Critters Exist
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Anybody who claims to have seen a “unicorn” in the wild had better have a photo to prove it, a Wyoming outdoorsman said. “Without verifiable photographic evidence, those sorts of stories are almost always the product of too much...
cowboystatedaily.com
Oath Keepers With Badges? Wyoming Law Enforcement Agencies Respond
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A Laramie Police Department official says a state lawmaker’s claim the LPD is playing down the revelation that one of its officers has been identified as a member of the far-right militia group Oath Keepers is inaccurate and irresponsible. Lt....
cpr.org
Colorado accidentally sent voter registration notices to 30,000 residents who are not citizens
The Colorado Secretary of State’s Office mailed postcards to roughly 30,000 non-citizens living in the state notifying them on how they could register to vote. The office said it is currently trying to determine what led to the error. The state emphasizes that if anyone who isn’t a U.S....
cowboystatedaily.com
Legislator’s Plan Would Slash Wyoming’s Tax Rate But Broaden Base To Include Groceries & Services
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A Wyoming legislator from Cheyenne is proposing sweeping changes to Wyoming’s sales and use taxes. Rep. Landon Brown, R-Cheyenne, told Cowboy State Daily on Wednesday that he’s reviving 2019 legislation that would cut sales and use taxes – but add more transactions to the tax base.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Littles: The Worst Foods In The World Are Real And Dangerous
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Avoid fish pizza, dragon-fruit guacamole and roasted warthog at all costs. These are the warnings of the first graders at Powell’s Southside Elementary School, who informed Cowboy State Daily on Thursday that the world is full of terrible foods. Maggy,...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Tourist Tries Very Hard To Get Mauled
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. You can’t blame him for trying. A tourist outside of Jackson did everything possible outside of going up and tackling a bear to get himself mauled Wednesday. But he was ultimately unsuccessful, although his technique was solid. The person walked...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Daily Gas Map: Friday, October 7, 2022
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming’s average price per gallon of $3.90 is up 3 cents from our last report of $3.87 on Thursday. The website GasBuddy.com, which tracks national gas prices, reported Wyoming’s average gas price is up 11 cents from a week ago and is up 42 cents per gallon over a year ago.
cowboystatedaily.com
Dems Will Stay Major Party If They Keep Crossing Back, Vote In General
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. If every Wyoming voter now registered as a Democrat votes in the upcoming general election, the party will keep its major-party recognition in the state. Under Wyoming elections law, organizations are recognized as major political parties when they have more than...
Comments / 1