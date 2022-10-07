ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

cowboystatedaily.com

Ray Hunkins: As For Lawyers’ Complaints About Hageman, There Is No Place For Politics in Bar Association

A group of Wyoming Lawyers, many of whom are friends of mine, some of whom are close friends of mine, have weighed in on the right of Harriet Hageman, recent winner of the Republican primary in her race for Wyoming's at-large seat in the U.S. House of Representatives, to express her opinion about the 2020 Presidential election.
sweetwaternow.com

Wyomingites Encouraged to Enter Photo Contest

CHEYENNE — Wyoming residents are invited to share their pictures of Wyoming life by entering photos in this year's National Rural Health Day Photo Contest, which is sponsored by the Wyoming Department of Health Office of Rural Health. National Rural Health Day is November 17. Prizes will be...
oilcity.news

​​Citing health, environment, Wyoming hunters shun lead ammunition

A biologist who has helped rescue dozens of raptors poisoned by lead bullet fragments in game carcasses seeks to educate, not regulate, hunters. At the Jackson Hole Gun Club's shooting range, Chris Smith paused after his shooting session to explain why he stopped hunting with traditional lead bullets that spread toxins in the environment and wildlife.
cowboystatedaily.com

Your Wyoming Sunrise: Monday, October 10, 2022

Today's Wyoming sunrise was taken by Jeff Winey near Lake DeSmet outside of Buffalo, Wyoming. To submit yours, email us at: News@CowboyStateDaily.com. NOTE: Please send us the highest-quality version of your photo. The larger the file, the better. NOTE #2:...
cowboystatedaily.com

Hunter Claims Carcass Of Elk Was Left To Rot On Private Property

A Wyoming bull elk that was shot on public land Monday, but made it on to private property before dying a slow death, was left to rot, the hunter who shot the bull claimed. Josh Sunberg, an Iowa resident who frequently...
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Obituaries: Week Of September 30 – October 7, 2022

Here's a list of recent deaths of Wyoming residents and those with close affiliations to the state for the week of Sept. 30 – Oct. 7, 2022. Our condolences to family and friends:. Sept. 30:. Johnny H. Herren, 85,...
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Coal Could Benefit From Texas Permitting Expansion

When CarbonCapture announced its direct air capture facility in Sweetwater County – Project Bison – the company said Wyoming was chosen, in large part, because the state permits class VI wells through a process called primacy. These wells are where captured carbon dioxide is stored.
cowboystatedaily.com

Cheyenne Man And His Dog Show-Off Wyoming’s Beauty With Their Daily Walks

Dana Gage and his German shepherd Klaus never miss a day of walking. Whether it's over the trails and rocks of the Medicine Bow National Forest or along the Massachusetts coast, the pair have traveled a lot of miles in their eight years together.
Westword

A Letter to Heidi Ganahl From a Coloradan She Wants to Govern

I'm writing about your recent comments during a campaign event regarding a dorm-room assignment you said had been made by the University of Colorado Boulder. A parent at CU had contacted you about a daughter who was assigned to a room "with a biological male who considers himself a female." In your anecdote, you said it was a university policy that was only reversed after your intervention.
BOULDER, CO
Wake Up Wyoming

Wyoming Government Is Hemorrhaging Employees

HELP WANTED: Wyoming state employees are leaving, and it's almost impossible to find anyone to fill those jobs. Roughly a quarter of Wyoming's executive branch agency employees left their jobs between July 2021 and June 2022, according to a new report by the Department of Administration and Information. (Wyofile).
cowboystatedaily.com

Transmission Transition: Will Wyoming Wind Power Reach Consumers?

Wyoming produces a lot of energy for other states and needs more transmission lines to keep up with the demand to connect a growing number of Cowboy State wind and solar farms to consumers. These high-voltage lines almost always cross some...
cowboystatedaily.com

‘Unicorn’ Elk Photo Proves Unusual Critters Exist

Anybody who claims to have seen a "unicorn" in the wild had better have a photo to prove it, a Wyoming outdoorsman said. "Without verifiable photographic evidence, those sorts of stories are almost always the product of too much...
cowboystatedaily.com

Oath Keepers With Badges? Wyoming Law Enforcement Agencies Respond

A Laramie Police Department official says a state lawmaker's claim the LPD is playing down the revelation that one of its officers has been identified as a member of the far-right militia group Oath Keepers is inaccurate and irresponsible. Lt....
LARAMIE, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Legislator’s Plan Would Slash Wyoming’s Tax Rate But Broaden Base To Include Groceries & Services

A Wyoming legislator from Cheyenne is proposing sweeping changes to Wyoming's sales and use taxes. Rep. Landon Brown, R-Cheyenne, told Cowboy State Daily on Wednesday that he's reviving 2019 legislation that would cut sales and use taxes – but add more transactions to the tax base.
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Littles: The Worst Foods In The World Are Real And Dangerous

Avoid fish pizza, dragon-fruit guacamole and roasted warthog at all costs. These are the warnings of the first graders at Powell's Southside Elementary School, who informed Cowboy State Daily on Thursday that the world is full of terrible foods. Maggy,...
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Tourist Tries Very Hard To Get Mauled

You can't blame him for trying. A tourist outside of Jackson did everything possible outside of going up and tackling a bear to get himself mauled Wednesday. But he was ultimately unsuccessful, although his technique was solid. The person walked...
JACKSON, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Daily Gas Map: Friday, October 7, 2022

Wyoming's average price per gallon of $3.90 is up 3 cents from our last report of $3.87 on Thursday. The website GasBuddy.com, which tracks national gas prices, reported Wyoming's average gas price is up 11 cents from a week ago and is up 42 cents per gallon over a year ago.
cowboystatedaily.com

Dems Will Stay Major Party If They Keep Crossing Back, Vote In General

If every Wyoming voter now registered as a Democrat votes in the upcoming general election, the party will keep its major-party recognition in the state. Under Wyoming elections law, organizations are recognized as major political parties when they have more than...
