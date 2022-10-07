ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Richland, WA

nbcrightnow.com

Mid-Columbia Pirate Festival is back in Kennewick

KENNEWICK, Wash.- From vendors to magicians and activities for the whole family, the Mid-Columbia Pirate Festival is back for 2022. The event ran from Friday to Saturday at Clover Island Inn. One event organizer tells us how much the event has grown over the years. "We've seen a huge huge...
KENNEWICK, WA
98.3 The KEY

Guess Which Tri-Cities Bridge Is 117 Years Old

There are lots of bridges in the Tri-Cities area, but can you name the bridge that is 117 years old? We drive or walk over them every day and all of them have an interesting history. How Many Bridges Are In the Tri-Cities Area?. There are 7 bridges in the...
PASCO, WA
oregontoday.net

No Chinook retention on Columbia River starting Saturday, Oct. 7

CLACKAMAS, Ore.—Fishery managers are closing Chinook retention in the mainstem Columbia River recreational fishery to ensure that non-treaty fisheries remain within the 15 percent allowable harvest rate on upriver bright fall Chinook. Retention of Chinook will be prohibited in the mainstem from the Buoy 10 line upstream to the Hwy 395 Bridge at Pasco, Wash. beginning on Saturday, Oct. 8. Coho fisheries in the mainstem Columbia River will remain open with the following bag limits: Area: Buoy 10 line upstream to Tongue Point/Rocky Point line, Daily adult bag limit: 3 hatchery coho; Area: Tongue Point/Rocky Point line upstream to Bonneville Dam, Daily adult bag limit: 2 hatchery coho; Area: Bonneville Dam upstream to Hwy 395 bridge in Pasco, Wash. Daily adult bag limit: 2 coho (only hatchery coho may be retained downstream of the Hood River Bridge). All other previously adopted regulations remain in effect. Hatchery coho jacks may also be retained (5 per day). Chinook retention had reopened Oct. 1 after closing earlier this season when the recreational fishery exceeded its allowable impact to ESA-listed LCR tule fall Chinook. While tules have mostly entered tributaries by late September, the states must limit the non-treaty harvest rate on upriver bright fall Chinook to no more than 15 percent as specified in the current U.S. v. Oregon Management Agreement. “We are taking a prudent approach to limiting additional harvest of fall Chinook while maintaining a coho-directed fishing opportunity,” said Tucker Jones, ODFW’s Ocean Salmon and Columbia River program manager. “This step will keep us within our allowable harvest limits.” Fishery managers also rescinded two commercial fall Chinook periods planned for Oct. 9 and 12, again to avoid exceeding the overall non-treaty upriver bright fall Chinook harvest rate. For the latest Columbia River regulations visit the following page and click Regulation Updates https://myodfw.com/recreation-report/fishing-report/columbia-zone.
PASCO, WA
nbcrightnow.com

New requirements for entry in place at Toyota Center

KENNEWICK, Wash. - The Toyota Center has released its new entry policy just in time for the Tri-City Americans opening home game. To enter the arena, you must walk through security's metal detectors. The arena is smoke-free, so no e-cigarettes, cigarettes, vapes, hookah pens, electronic pens or other smoking devices...
KENNEWICK, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Trailer full of hay catches fire on I-182

Pasco, Wash. - A trailer full of hay catches on fire as a truck drives on I-182. Washington State Patrol tells NBC Right Now that an off duty Pasco Police officer flagged down the truck after noticing the fire. The truck immediately pulled over and fire crews were dispatched to put of the fire. A section of I-182 is currently closed off causing some traffic delays, but WSP says the area should be cleared in about an hour.
PASCO, WA
Chronicle

Chinook Salmon Fishing on Columbia River to Close After Friday

The on-again, off-again fishing season on the Columbia River is off again for fall chinook salmon. Oregon and Washington met by telephone Wednesday afternoon and ordered an end to all non-treaty chinook harvests starting at 11:59 p.m. Friday from Buoy 10 to the U.S. 395 bridge at Pasco, Washington. Biologists...
PASCO, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Irrigation season ends Oct. 14 in Yakima

The city will shut off Yakima's irrigation system on Friday, Oct. 14, marking the end of the season. The irrigation division provides water to about 11,000 customers from spring to fall, according to a news release from the city. Other irrigation systems in the area will also be shutting down...
YAKIMA, WA
97 Rock

Boyfriend of Murdered Kennewick Mom is Behind Bars in Oregon

The boyfriend of a dead woman found floating in the Columbia River is behind bars in Oregon. A fisherman found the body of 34-year old Brandy E. Ebanez on Tuesday, September 27th. She was wrapped in plastic and dumped several days before she was found. Ebanez was missing for 2-weeks. Ebanez leaves behind two daughters, ages 12 and 9.
KENNEWICK, WA

