nbcrightnow.com
Tri-Cities walk to help end Alzheimers in Kennewick helps raise money and awareness for a cause
TRI-CITIES, Wash.- Columbia Park had a lot more than just the usual activities over the weekend. The community came together at the Tri-Cities Walk to End Alzheimer's Event. The event had a goal of raising money to help those directly affected. The goal, $160,000. The goal is to come together and donate to find a solutions.
nbcrightnow.com
Mid-Columbia Pirate Festival is back in Kennewick
KENNEWICK, Wash.- From vendors to magicians and activities for the whole family, the Mid-Columbia Pirate Festival is back for 2022. The event ran from Friday to Saturday at Clover Island Inn. One event organizer tells us how much the event has grown over the years. "We've seen a huge huge...
Plundering Pirates Conquered Tri-Cities “Aye-Land” This Weekend
Pirates gathered and conquered Clover Island in Kennewick Washington this weekend. They came, drank, sang, fired cannons, and partied by the Columbia River for a good cause. Witnesses spotted them all over the aye-land! Grrr. Why Were the Pirates at Clover Island?. The gathering was the 7th year for the...
Guess Which Tri-Cities Bridge Is 117 Years Old
There are lots of bridges in the Tri-Cities area, but can you name the bridge that is 117 years old? We drive or walk over them every day and all of them have an interesting history. How Many Bridges Are In the Tri-Cities Area?. There are 7 bridges in the...
oregontoday.net
No Chinook retention on Columbia River starting Saturday, Oct. 7
CLACKAMAS, Ore.—Fishery managers are closing Chinook retention in the mainstem Columbia River recreational fishery to ensure that non-treaty fisheries remain within the 15 percent allowable harvest rate on upriver bright fall Chinook. Retention of Chinook will be prohibited in the mainstem from the Buoy 10 line upstream to the Hwy 395 Bridge at Pasco, Wash. beginning on Saturday, Oct. 8. Coho fisheries in the mainstem Columbia River will remain open with the following bag limits: Area: Buoy 10 line upstream to Tongue Point/Rocky Point line, Daily adult bag limit: 3 hatchery coho; Area: Tongue Point/Rocky Point line upstream to Bonneville Dam, Daily adult bag limit: 2 hatchery coho; Area: Bonneville Dam upstream to Hwy 395 bridge in Pasco, Wash. Daily adult bag limit: 2 coho (only hatchery coho may be retained downstream of the Hood River Bridge). All other previously adopted regulations remain in effect. Hatchery coho jacks may also be retained (5 per day). Chinook retention had reopened Oct. 1 after closing earlier this season when the recreational fishery exceeded its allowable impact to ESA-listed LCR tule fall Chinook. While tules have mostly entered tributaries by late September, the states must limit the non-treaty harvest rate on upriver bright fall Chinook to no more than 15 percent as specified in the current U.S. v. Oregon Management Agreement. “We are taking a prudent approach to limiting additional harvest of fall Chinook while maintaining a coho-directed fishing opportunity,” said Tucker Jones, ODFW’s Ocean Salmon and Columbia River program manager. “This step will keep us within our allowable harvest limits.” Fishery managers also rescinded two commercial fall Chinook periods planned for Oct. 9 and 12, again to avoid exceeding the overall non-treaty upriver bright fall Chinook harvest rate. For the latest Columbia River regulations visit the following page and click Regulation Updates https://myodfw.com/recreation-report/fishing-report/columbia-zone.
Goat Rocks Fire handed over to special incident command team Saturday night
The Goat Rocks Fire burning west of Yakima near U.S. Highway 12 in the Gifford National Forest was handed over to a Type 3 incident command team Saturday night. Evacuation notices, road closures and flight restrictions over the area remain in place. Information and a map of road closures can be viewed online.
Hermiston family needs help covering daily trips for cancer treatment
KENNEWICK, Wash. — Rising gas prices are impacting people across the Northwest in different ways, but for a family based out of Hermiston, that cost is impacting a situation that’s far more daunting than a ride to work. Christy Woodard, a mother from Hermiston, Oregon, was diagnosed with...
Moses Lake farm donates 8,000 pumpkins to local students and non-profits
SPOKANE, Wash. — The leaves are starting to change colors, the weather is cooling down and it is starting to feel like fall. Even before fall started, a Moses Lake farmer and his family grew 8,000 pumpkins to donate to local students and non-profits in Spokane. The Great Pumpkinfest...
nbcrightnow.com
New requirements for entry in place at Toyota Center
KENNEWICK, Wash. - The Toyota Center has released its new entry policy just in time for the Tri-City Americans opening home game. To enter the arena, you must walk through security's metal detectors. The arena is smoke-free, so no e-cigarettes, cigarettes, vapes, hookah pens, electronic pens or other smoking devices...
Brand New Food Park Soon To Be a Delicious Reality in Kennewick
We originally posted about a brand-new food park coming to Kennewick back in May of 2022 and now progress is underway to fill the new buildings with tenants. Ashley Moala Real Estate posted progress pictures on the construction that'll soon be a new food park in Kennewick right across the street from the new HUB.
Public health officials have not reported this for months about COVID in the Tri-Cities
COVID vaccine and booster shots could be saving more lives, say public health officials.
nbcrightnow.com
Trailer full of hay catches fire on I-182
Pasco, Wash. - A trailer full of hay catches on fire as a truck drives on I-182. Washington State Patrol tells NBC Right Now that an off duty Pasco Police officer flagged down the truck after noticing the fire. The truck immediately pulled over and fire crews were dispatched to put of the fire. A section of I-182 is currently closed off causing some traffic delays, but WSP says the area should be cleared in about an hour.
Pedestrian hit after running onto Interstate 182 in the Tri-Cities in the dark
The Pasco driver is not expected to charged.
Tri-City Herald death notices Oct. 5, 2022
Death notices for Kennewick, Pasco, Richland and the Yakima Valley.
Chronicle
Chinook Salmon Fishing on Columbia River to Close After Friday
The on-again, off-again fishing season on the Columbia River is off again for fall chinook salmon. Oregon and Washington met by telephone Wednesday afternoon and ordered an end to all non-treaty chinook harvests starting at 11:59 p.m. Friday from Buoy 10 to the U.S. 395 bridge at Pasco, Washington. Biologists...
Pasco’s Annual FREE Fall Festival to be Held on Saturday, Oct. 22nd
Make plans to attend this year's Pasco Fall Festival on Saturday, October 22nd. The fun starts at 4 pm at Volunteer Park (1125 North 4th Avenue-Pasco) with games, prizes, candy, an inflatable obstacle course, and also a GIANT inflatable slide. Pack up the kids and bring a few friends to the party. It's going to be a blast!
Yakima Herald Republic
Irrigation season ends Oct. 14 in Yakima
The city will shut off Yakima's irrigation system on Friday, Oct. 14, marking the end of the season. The irrigation division provides water to about 11,000 customers from spring to fall, according to a news release from the city. Other irrigation systems in the area will also be shutting down...
Pandemic-induced gathering space in Walla Walla to become permanent
WALLA WALLA, Wash. — During the summer of 2020, during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, the 1st Avenue Plaza in downtown Walla Walla was created for people to safely gather outside. As restrictions constantly changed throughout the pandemic, the City said it was a location were people could...
Hazardous Waste Tri-Cities? Drop It Off For Free On This Day
If you have hazardous waste in your house you need to get rid of, Tri-Cities has one single day coming up in October where you can drop it off for no cost. That is right, TOTALLY FREE!. When and Where Can You Drop Off Hazardous Waste For Free In Tri-Cities?
Boyfriend of Murdered Kennewick Mom is Behind Bars in Oregon
The boyfriend of a dead woman found floating in the Columbia River is behind bars in Oregon. A fisherman found the body of 34-year old Brandy E. Ebanez on Tuesday, September 27th. She was wrapped in plastic and dumped several days before she was found. Ebanez was missing for 2-weeks. Ebanez leaves behind two daughters, ages 12 and 9.
