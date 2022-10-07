Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Odell Beckham Jr. appears to reveal the five teams he'd be interested in joining when he's ready to return
As the NFL season heads into Week 5, Odell Beckham Jr. is still a free agent, and that's because he doesn't want to sign with anyone until he's fully recovered from the torn ACL he suffered in the Rams' Super Bowl win over the Bengals. With Beckham still on the...
CBS Sports
Seahawks' Rashaad Penny suffers fractured tibia in Week 5 vs. Saints, likely to require surgery, per report
Rashaad Penny finished 2021 strong and started strong in 2022, but the oft-injured Seahawks running back won't be playing again for a long time. Carted off in the third quarter of Sunday's loss to the Saints, Penny suffered a "serious" ankle injury, coach Pete Carroll told reporters afterward. But the fear now is that the former first-round draft pick actually fractured his tibia, per NFL Media, which will likely require surgery and send the veteran to injured reserve for the remainder of the season.
Lions' Saivion Smith taken off field in ambulance after suffering apparent neck injury
Detroit Lions defensive back Saivion Smith was taken off the field in an ambulance after he went down with an apparent neck injury on a seemingly innocuous play.
CBS Sports
Mike Tomlin says Steelers open to making more changes amid franchise's worst loss since 1989
Mike Tomlin didn't mince words following the worst loss of his 16-year tenure as the Steelers' head coach. Pittsburgh, a historic underdog entering Sunday's game against the Bills, was down 31-3 at halftime and eventually fell 38-3. The Steelers suffered the franchise's worst defeat since Week 1 of the 1989 season, when they fell to Cleveland 51-0.
Titans' Denico Autry: A 'dirty play' by Commanders OL led to injury
Tennessee Titans fans held their collective breath on Sunday when defensive lineman Denico Autry was forced to exit the game briefly with a back injury in the third quarter of the Week 5 win over the Washington Commanders. Thankfully, a Tennessee defense that is already depleted due to injuries didn’t...
CBS Sports
Buccaneers' Akiem Hicks: Remains out Sunday
Hicks (foot) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Atlanta, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports. Hicks suffered a plantar fascia tear in his foot during the Buccaneers' Week 2 win over the Saints, and he'll be unavailable for a third consecutive game. Rakeem Nunez-Roches should continue to see increased playing time against the Falcons.
CBS Sports
Texans' Jordan Akins: Elevated to active roster
The Texans elevated Akins on Saturday from their practice squad to the active roster for Sunday's matchup against the Jaguars, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports. With Brevin Jordan (ankle) still out, Akins will join the active roster for a third consecutive contest. Over his previous two appearances, the fifth-year tight end has caught five of six targets for 64 yards and a touchdown while playing 35 total offensive snaps. He figures to garner a similar role against Jacksonville in Week 5, but he'll be out of elevations following the contest, which means he'll have to be signed to the active roster if he's going to make any more appearances for Houston this season.
CBS Sports
Buccaneers' Logan Ryan: Won't play Sunday
Ryan (foot) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Falcons, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports. Ryan sustained a foot injury during last week's loss to Kansas City and was unable to practice this week. Keanu Neal should see increased playing time against Atlanta on Sunday.
CBS Sports
Jets' Duane Brown: Added to active roster
The Jets activated Brown off injured reserve Saturday, Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic reports. Brown missed the first four games of the season after landing on injured reserve due to a shoulder injury, but he's set to make his season debut in Week 5. The veteran left tackle's return to the starting lineup is much needed for a depleted offensive line and will be key in keeping Zach Wilson healthy and upright moving forward.
CBS Sports
Jets' Max Mitchell: Officially ruled out
Mitchell (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Dolphins, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports. Coach Robert Saleh took a pessimistic tone when discussing Mitchell's ability to suit up for the Jets' Week 5 matchup earlier in the week, and he's now been officially ruled out. The team is shorthanded at both tackle spots, though Conor McDermott and Cedric Ogbuehi are likely to start.
CBS Sports
Bears' Ryan Griffin: Cleared for Week 5
Griffin doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's matchup against the Vikings. Griffin has missed back-to-back games due to an Achilles issue and was limited at practices throughout the week, but he'll still be good to go for Week 5. Across his first two appearances of the season, the veteran tight end caught one of three targets for 18 yards over 41 offensive snaps.
CBS Sports
Giants' Richie James: Role shrinkis
James recorded two receptions on two targets for 16 yards in Sunday's 27-22 win over the Packers. James continued to see his role in the Giants' offense decline, as Darius Slayton emerged against the Packers. James has now seen five targets and combined to make three catches for 25 yards across his last two games. Assuming Wan'Dale Robinson (knee) and Kadarius Toney (hamstring) can return at some point in the near future, James is like to only slip further down the depth chart.
CBS Sports
Lions' Amon-Ra St. Brown: Plays through ankle sprain
St. Brown caught four of six targets for 18 yards during Sunday's 29-0 loss to the Patriots. Working through an ankle sprain, St. Brown was hardly effective on a day the Lions offense could hardly get into field-goal range. Jared Goff instead turned to Josh Reynolds, who was targeted 10 times and led Lions players in most receiving categories for a second straight week. Hopefully the Lions Week 6 bye will allow St. Brown to get his ankle to full health with a Week 7 meeting against Dallas on the horizon.
CBS Sports
Jaguars' K'Lavon Chaisson: Exits Sunday
Chaisson (knee) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Texans, John Oehser of the Jaguars' official site reports. Chaisson missed last week's loss to the Eagles with an ankle issue and was listed as questionable for this Week 5 contest, though he appears to have picked up a separate knee injury during the first half. The third-year linebacker played only 27 defensive snaps over the first three games of the season, but his absence will leave Jacksonville short-handed with fellow outside linebackers Jordan Smith (knee) and De'Shaan Dixon (coach's decision) both out Sunday.
CBS Sports
Saints' Marshon Lattimore: Exits with injury
(abdomen) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Seahawks, John Hendrix of SI.com reports. Lattimore did not record a tackle before exiting with an apparent abdomen injury at some point during Sunday's game, leaving return for the fourth quarter up in the air. With the Pro Bowler sidelined for the time being, expect Bradley Roby and Chris Harris to take on more prominent roles within the Saints' secondary.
CBS Sports
49ers' Jimmie Ward: Suffers broken hand
Ward sustained a broken hand during Sunday's win over the Panthers, Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. Ward exited Sunday's game in the first quarter and was unable to return. A timetable for his return isn't yet clear, but Tashaun Gipson should see increased playing time if Ward is sidelined.
CBS Sports
Seahawks' Rashaad Penny: Injures left leg Sunday
Penny was carted to the locker room during Sunday's game at New Orleans due to an injury to his lower left leg, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports. Penny was examined by the Seahawks' training staff on the team's first drive of the second half before the decision was made to take him to the locker room. If he's unable to return, he'll finish Week 5 with eight carries for 54 yards.
CBS Sports
Draymond Green-Jordan Poole altercation: What to know after Green speaks for first time since incident
Whether verbal or physical, altercations between teammates come with the territory of sports at any level, from pee-wee to professional. However, there's a level of respect that needs to be maintained, and the line is different for every team. It's clear that Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green crossed that line when he got into a physical altercation with teammate Jordan Poole during practice on Wednesday, which he and the team have since confirmed.
CBS Sports
Jets' Quincy Williams: Officially ruled out
Williams (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Dolphins, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports. Williams continues to deal with a sprained ankle and will be held out for a second consecutive game. Marcell Harris should see increased playing time once again Sunday.
CBS Sports
Jaguars' Evan Engram: Season-high 10 targets
Engram had six receptions (10 targets) for 69 yards in Sunday's 13-6 loss to the Texans. Engram turned in his best fantasy line of the season after posting a pair of duds in Weeks 3 and 4 (two combined catches for 25 yards). The athletic tight end lived up to that label, showing burst on a couple of impressive catch and runs. The 27-year-old has 19 receptions for 168 yards and no touchdowns through five games as the Jaguars' starting tight end. Perhaps this strong game could get Engram going heading into a matchup against the Colts next Sunday.
