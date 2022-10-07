Read full article on original website
Mercury
Ballot drop boxes dominate public comment of Montgomery County Commissioners meeting
NORRISTOWN — Elected officials responded to election-related concerns Thursday as the topic dominated public comment for yet another Montgomery County Board of Commissioners meeting. “I am not going to go down the rabbit hole to address conspiracy theories, disinformation and outright falsehoods promoted by the big lie, but as...
WFMZ-TV Online
Stockertown police chief resigns amid disciplinary charges
STOCKERTOWN, Pa. - A Northampton County borough is without employees at its police department after turmoil involving the former chief. Police Chief Eric Schwab resigned last month as disciplinary charges were set to be announced against him, according to minutes from a special council meeting on Sept. 12. Council was...
walnutport.com
A Fleetwood man who attacked police and a news photographer during the Capitol riot should go to prison for years, prosecutors say
For his role in the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot, Alan Byerly of Fleetwood should spend four years in prison, prosecutors recommended Sunday. Byerly attacked a news photographer and police officers. Source: Morningcall.
aroundambler.com
Upper Dublin Police Department announces the passing of retired Chief of Police Terrence “Terry” Thompson
The Upper Dublin Police Department has announced the passing of retired Chief of Police Terrence “Terry” Thomason, who was with the department from 1975 to 2017 and served as chief from 1992 to 2017. Below is the announcement:. It is with great sadness that the Upper Dublin Police...
Republican Lisa Scheller making her second bid in 7th Congressional District
Republican Lisa Scheller is making her second try at running in the 7th Congressional District. Scheller, of Allentown, is president and CEO of Silberline Manufacturing, a global aluminum pigment company. She is again facing incumbent Democrat Susan Wild, a lawyer from South Whitehall Township. Wild, who is seeking her third,...
Augusta Free Press
Montgomery County: Allentown, Pa., man dies from injuries from I-81 motorcycle crash
Virginia State Police is investigating a motorcycle crash on Interstate 81 in Montgomery County on Friday that resulted in a fatality. A 2007 Harley Davidson was traveling south on Interstate 81 at 6:30 p.m., when the motorcycle ran off the left side of the roadway and struck the guardrail, ejecting the driver.
Man charged with hacking a Lackawanna County business computer
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials are charging a man with intentionally damaging a business’ private computer system. According to U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam, John Molinaro, 28, of Plains Township, allegedly transmitted information via the internet to intentionally interrupt the network operations of a Lackawanna County business, resulting in a loss of more than $5,000. […]
Times News
Residents evacuated from Nesquehoning apartment building
Several fire companies from Carbon County responded to an apartment building fire Sunday morning in Nesquehoning. The fire, reported around 6:30 a.m. at 90 East Catawissa St., began in a room on the third floor of the complex. Firefighters took control of the incident while evacuating the residents. Responding were...
local21news.com
Woman steals over $160,000 in federal COVID relief funds
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A woman has been arrested after purposely submitting numerous fraudulent COVID relief forms to receive thousands of dollars, according to Montgomery County District Attorney's Office. The arrest comes after an almost year long investigation into 53-year-old Tina Yorgey's submitted COVID Emergency Rental Assistance and...
WOLF
Turnpike to Close 37 Miles for Bridge Replacement
CARBON CO. (WOLF) — The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission is closing about 37 miles of Route 4-76 between Carbon and Lehigh counties. The commission says the Huckleberry Road Bridge in South Whitehall Township will be replaced. The detour is expected to last from 9:00p.m. on Friday, October 14th until 4:00a.m....
Times News
Gildner named Neffs bank director
Neffs Bancorp Inc., parent company of The Neffs National Bank elects Andrew Gildner as director of Neffs Bancorp Inc. and director of The Neffs National Bank. Gildner owns and operates Keystone Technology LLC of Slatington. The Neffs National Bank, a subsidiary of Neffs Bancorp Inc., is committed to serving the...
Firefighters evacuate Bucks County home after fire causes partial collapse
The Action Cam found heavy damage on the left side of the building's first and second floors.
thebrownandwhite.com
Northampton County hosts first gun buyback program
The Northampton County District Attorney’s Office hosted its first gun buyback event, where participants were able to safely dispose of unused and unwanted firearms. The event was held at the Lincoln Fire Station and the Hecktown Fire Company, both located in the Bethlehem area, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Oct. 1.
When the Lehigh Lookout killer was on VH1, victims’ families urged a boycott | Lehigh Valley historical headlines
Christopher Bissey was in prison for the 1995 murder of two Lehigh Valley teens at Lehigh Lookout in Bethlehem. But in 2002, he was on TV for being in a prison rock band. Twenty years ago, the upcoming premiere of VH1′s “Music Behind Bars” was making local headlines for all the wrong reasons. Lehigh Valley officials and the families of the young victims — 15-year-old Mary Anne Orlando and 17-year-old Jennifer Grider — were calling for a boycott of the pop-culture network and the show that was to feature heavy-metal band Dark Mischief at Pennsylvania’s (now-closed) maximum-security prison in Graterford.
Times News
Carbon voters face land decision
Next month Carbon County voters will decide if the county should borrow money to preserve farms and forests. A referendum on the ballot for the November general election asks voters whether the county should borrow up to $10 million over the next 20 years to fund open space preservation. Bond...
walnutport.com
Doug Mastriano says ‘We are starting to look like East Germany’ at Lehigh Valley campaign stop
Republican Gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano visited Allentown on Saturday and said under his administration, Pennsylvania wouldn’t be a sanctuary state, illegal immigrants would be removed and he would work toward making the country “energy independent.”. Source: Morningcall.
