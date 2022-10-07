ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Tripoli, PA

WFMZ-TV Online

Stockertown police chief resigns amid disciplinary charges

STOCKERTOWN, Pa. - A Northampton County borough is without employees at its police department after turmoil involving the former chief. Police Chief Eric Schwab resigned last month as disciplinary charges were set to be announced against him, according to minutes from a special council meeting on Sept. 12. Council was...
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Man charged with hacking a Lackawanna County business computer

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials are charging a man with intentionally damaging a business’ private computer system. According to U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam, John Molinaro, 28, of Plains Township, allegedly transmitted information via the internet to intentionally interrupt the network operations of a Lackawanna County business, resulting in a loss of more than $5,000. […]
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
Times News

Residents evacuated from Nesquehoning apartment building

Several fire companies from Carbon County responded to an apartment building fire Sunday morning in Nesquehoning. The fire, reported around 6:30 a.m. at 90 East Catawissa St., began in a room on the third floor of the complex. Firefighters took control of the incident while evacuating the residents. Responding were...
NESQUEHONING, PA
local21news.com

Woman steals over $160,000 in federal COVID relief funds

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A woman has been arrested after purposely submitting numerous fraudulent COVID relief forms to receive thousands of dollars, according to Montgomery County District Attorney's Office. The arrest comes after an almost year long investigation into 53-year-old Tina Yorgey's submitted COVID Emergency Rental Assistance and...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
WOLF

Turnpike to Close 37 Miles for Bridge Replacement

CARBON CO. (WOLF) — The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission is closing about 37 miles of Route 4-76 between Carbon and Lehigh counties. The commission says the Huckleberry Road Bridge in South Whitehall Township will be replaced. The detour is expected to last from 9:00p.m. on Friday, October 14th until 4:00a.m....
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
Times News

Gildner named Neffs bank director

Neffs Bancorp Inc., parent company of The Neffs National Bank elects Andrew Gildner as director of Neffs Bancorp Inc. and director of The Neffs National Bank. Gildner owns and operates Keystone Technology LLC of Slatington. The Neffs National Bank, a subsidiary of Neffs Bancorp Inc., is committed to serving the...
NEFFS, PA
thebrownandwhite.com

Northampton County hosts first gun buyback program

The Northampton County District Attorney’s Office hosted its first gun buyback event, where participants were able to safely dispose of unused and unwanted firearms. The event was held at the Lincoln Fire Station and the Hecktown Fire Company, both located in the Bethlehem area, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Oct. 1.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

When the Lehigh Lookout killer was on VH1, victims’ families urged a boycott | Lehigh Valley historical headlines

Christopher Bissey was in prison for the 1995 murder of two Lehigh Valley teens at Lehigh Lookout in Bethlehem. But in 2002, he was on TV for being in a prison rock band. Twenty years ago, the upcoming premiere of VH1′s “Music Behind Bars” was making local headlines for all the wrong reasons. Lehigh Valley officials and the families of the young victims — 15-year-old Mary Anne Orlando and 17-year-old Jennifer Grider — were calling for a boycott of the pop-culture network and the show that was to feature heavy-metal band Dark Mischief at Pennsylvania’s (now-closed) maximum-security prison in Graterford.
BETHLEHEM, PA
Times News

Carbon voters face land decision

Next month Carbon County voters will decide if the county should borrow money to preserve farms and forests. A referendum on the ballot for the November general election asks voters whether the county should borrow up to $10 million over the next 20 years to fund open space preservation. Bond...
CARBON COUNTY, PA

