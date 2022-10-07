Read full article on original website
Augusta Free Press
Montgomery County: Allentown, Pa., man dies from injuries from I-81 motorcycle crash
Virginia State Police is investigating a motorcycle crash on Interstate 81 in Montgomery County on Friday that resulted in a fatality. A 2007 Harley Davidson was traveling south on Interstate 81 at 6:30 p.m., when the motorcycle ran off the left side of the roadway and struck the guardrail, ejecting the driver.
wrnjradio.com
1 dead after fiery crash on I-78 in Hunterdon County, state police say
TEWKSBURY TOWNSHIP, NJ (Hunterdon County) – A man is dead after a fiery crash on Interstate 78 in Hunterdon County late Friday morning, New Jersey State Police spokesperson Trooper Charles Marchan said Saturday. The crash occurred at 6:09 a.m. on I-78 eastbound at milepost 24.8 in Tewksbury Township. A...
Police seek leads after driver seriously injured in Bethlehem hit-and-run
Lower Saucon Township police are asking for help identifying the driver of an SUV who hit another vehicle and fled the scene Saturday along Route 412. The driver of the vehicle that was struck suffered serious injuries, police said. The incident happened around 7:46 p.m. near the 1800 block of...
Firefighters evacuate Bucks County home after fire causes partial collapse
The Action Cam found heavy damage on the left side of the building's first and second floors.
Fire crews battle afternoon fire at Allentown apartment
Allentown authorities responded around 2:20 p.m. Saturday to a fire at 2620 Mountain Lane in Allentown. Captain John Christopher said the incident was a one-alarm fire. Responders on scene said they were able to evacuate the building before addressing the fire. When authorities responded, smoke was clearly visible from the...
WFMZ-TV Online
House fire raging in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Pa. -- There is a one-alarm house fire on Rt. 212, Springfield. Firefighters are on site. No one was inside the house when it caught fire. There is no word yet on what caused the fire. Stay tuned to WFMZ for the latest updates.
Shooting outside of Bucks County bar leaves 2 dead, 1 injured
Police are investigating a deadly triple shooting in Upper Southampton late Friday night.
Tractor-trailer hauling heavy equipment slams into Ridley Twp. dentist's office
Chopper 6 was over the scene where most of a tractor-trailer was at rest inside the building.
WFMZ-TV Online
Police investigate after man shot in Bethlehem
BETHLEHEM, Pa. -- A shooting in Bethlehem Friday morning sent at least one person to the hospital. Police said a man arrived shortly after 5 a.m. at Lehigh Valley Hospital's Muhlenberg campus. They believe the shooting happened in the area of the 600 block of Linden Street. Police said the...
WFMZ-TV Online
Police: Body found in Pocono Creek
STROUD TWP., Pa. - Police in Monroe County say a man's body was found in the Pocono Creek Friday morning. The Stroud Area Regional Police Department said officers were sent around 9:15 a.m. to the area of Tanite Road in Stroud Township for the report of a fisherman discovering what he believed to be a dead body in the creek.
Motorcyclist killed after getting hit by car after ditching bike in Lehigh County
Police say the motorcyclist lost control while making a turn, ditched the bike and was then struck by an oncoming vehicle.
Police ID Woman Found Shot Dead In Philadelphia Basement
Police have identified the woman found unresponsive in a Philadelphia basement over the weekend, reports CBS3. Deja Monae Lewis, 25, was found with three gunshot wounds in the basement of the home in the 2000 block of Napfle Avenue shortly before noon on Saturday, Oct. 8, continues the outlet. Lewis...
Serious crash shuts down part of I-78, causing major traffic delays
Update: All lanes were reopened on I-78 as of 9:40 a.m., but drivers should expect residual delays, the state Department of Transportation said. Authorities were investigating a serious crash in Hunterdon County Friday morning that caused a partial shut down of I-78, causing major delays in both directions. A car...
Meet the Easton police, ask questions and get to know officers at a community forum
If residents don’t trust the police, police can’t do their job. The Easton Police Department wants to build trust with city residents by participating in a community forum later this month.
Popculture
Reality TV Host Chris Ritter Dies After Being Hit by Falling Tree Branch
Chris Ritter, the former host of The Appraisers, a former reality TV series about classic car appraisals, has died after a weakened tree branch fell on him at the Manor Golf Club near Reading in Pennsylvania. He was 43 years old and leaves behind two sons and a loving wife. According to Philly Voice, Ritter was riding in a golf cart along a fairway on Monday, Oct. 3 when the branch snapped loose and struck him. An ambulance transported him to Reading Hospital, where he died a short time later. The golf course in Sinking Spring. It was opened in 1928 and is one of the oldest public courses in eastern Pennsylvania, set about 70 miles northwest of Philadelphia.
abc27.com
Changes coming to Pennsylvania turnpike with scheduled closure
ALLENTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is alerting drivers of a scheduled closure on the Pennsylvania Turnpike. PennDOT says drivers on the northeast extension can expect a 90-minute detour October 14-17 for a bridge replacement. The project will take place at the Huckleberry Road Bridge Near...
morethanthecurve.com
Police searching for suspect in stabbing at the Wawa in Plymouth Meeting
The Plymouth Township Police Department is searching for a suspect in a stabbing that took place at the Wawa at 1300 East Ridge Pike in Plymouth Meeting on Saturday, October 8th. The Upper Merion Police Department notified the Plymouth Township Police Department about the stabbing at 8:49 a.m. Police are...
WFMZ-TV Online
Part of building collapses in South Bethlehem; wall crashes down on car
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Part of a building in South Bethlehem collapsed Thursday night. It happened in the area of State and Evans streets. One of the building's walls came crashing down on a car. At this point we've heard no reports of injuries. It's unclear if anyone was in the...
walnutport.com
A Fleetwood man who attacked police and a news photographer during the Capitol riot should go to prison for years, prosecutors say
For his role in the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot, Alan Byerly of Fleetwood should spend four years in prison, prosecutors recommended Sunday. Byerly attacked a news photographer and police officers. Source: Morningcall.
Family, friends hold vigil for West Chester University student killed in Tacony hit-and-run
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Six days after 21-year old West Chester University student Octavia Aaron was killed in a hit-and-run crash, her friends, family and loved ones gathered just feet from where she lost her life to honor and remember her in a vigil, which included a balloon release, on Friday night. The crash happened in Tacony last weekend.Hundreds gathered at the intersection of Ditman and Robbins Streets less than a block from where Octavia was struck by a vehicle. Photos courtesy of Philadelphia police show a large white SUV as the suspected vehicle wanted in the crash.Speaking amongst family and friends,...
