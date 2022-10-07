ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lehigh County, PA

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Salisbury, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Accidents
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Lehigh County, PA
Accidents
County
Lehigh County, PA
Lehigh County, PA
Crime & Safety
LehighValleyLive.com

Fire crews battle afternoon fire at Allentown apartment

Allentown authorities responded around 2:20 p.m. Saturday to a fire at 2620 Mountain Lane in Allentown. Captain John Christopher said the incident was a one-alarm fire. Responders on scene said they were able to evacuate the building before addressing the fire. When authorities responded, smoke was clearly visible from the...
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

House fire raging in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Pa. -- There is a one-alarm house fire on Rt. 212, Springfield. Firefighters are on site. No one was inside the house when it caught fire. There is no word yet on what caused the fire. Stay tuned to WFMZ for the latest updates.
SPRINGFIELD, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motorcycle Crash#Motorcycle Accident#Traffic Accident
WFMZ-TV Online

Police investigate after man shot in Bethlehem

BETHLEHEM, Pa. -- A shooting in Bethlehem Friday morning sent at least one person to the hospital. Police said a man arrived shortly after 5 a.m. at Lehigh Valley Hospital's Muhlenberg campus. They believe the shooting happened in the area of the 600 block of Linden Street. Police said the...
BETHLEHEM, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Police: Body found in Pocono Creek

STROUD TWP., Pa. - Police in Monroe County say a man's body was found in the Pocono Creek Friday morning. The Stroud Area Regional Police Department said officers were sent around 9:15 a.m. to the area of Tanite Road in Stroud Township for the report of a fisherman discovering what he believed to be a dead body in the creek.
MONROE COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Popculture

Reality TV Host Chris Ritter Dies After Being Hit by Falling Tree Branch

Chris Ritter, the former host of The Appraisers, a former reality TV series about classic car appraisals, has died after a weakened tree branch fell on him at the Manor Golf Club near Reading in Pennsylvania. He was 43 years old and leaves behind two sons and a loving wife. According to Philly Voice, Ritter was riding in a golf cart along a fairway on Monday, Oct. 3 when the branch snapped loose and struck him. An ambulance transported him to Reading Hospital, where he died a short time later. The golf course in Sinking Spring. It was opened in 1928 and is one of the oldest public courses in eastern Pennsylvania, set about 70 miles northwest of Philadelphia.
SINKING SPRING, PA
abc27.com

Changes coming to Pennsylvania turnpike with scheduled closure

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is alerting drivers of a scheduled closure on the Pennsylvania Turnpike. PennDOT says drivers on the northeast extension can expect a 90-minute detour October 14-17 for a bridge replacement. The project will take place at the Huckleberry Road Bridge Near...
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Part of building collapses in South Bethlehem; wall crashes down on car

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Part of a building in South Bethlehem collapsed Thursday night. It happened in the area of State and Evans streets. One of the building's walls came crashing down on a car. At this point we've heard no reports of injuries. It's unclear if anyone was in the...
CBS Philly

Family, friends hold vigil for West Chester University student killed in Tacony hit-and-run

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Six days after 21-year old West Chester University student Octavia Aaron was killed in a hit-and-run crash, her friends, family and loved ones gathered just feet from where she lost her life to honor and remember her in a vigil, which included a balloon release, on Friday night. The crash happened in Tacony last weekend.Hundreds gathered at the intersection of Ditman and Robbins Streets less than a block from where Octavia was struck by a vehicle. Photos courtesy of Philadelphia police show a large white SUV as the suspected vehicle wanted in the crash.Speaking amongst family and friends,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy