Palisade, CO

KJCT8

City of Grand Junction ARPA committee decides on six projects for funding

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 provides state and local governments funding. The City of Grand Junction received $10.4 million and is anticipating using 9 million dollars to fund projects across the grand valley. $1.4 million was allocated to Visit Grand Junction, the Air Alliance, and the Sports Commission to offset lodging tax revenue loss.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

KJCT SOS SENTENCED

Palisade Fire Department Hiring Full-Time Employees. Mark Johnson (L) turns himself into the Houston County Jail, accompanied by attorney Dustin Fowler. Photo from October 6, 2022. KJCT GJ TREE RULES. Updated: Oct. 5, 2022 at 4:32 PM MDT.
PALISADE, CO
99.9 KEKB

Another Colorado Classic Has Closed For Good After 57 Years

Another classic local Colorado business has said goodbye after almost six decades in business. What's the reason for yet another Colorado favorite closing its doors?. The sad emojis are flying in messages all around our state because we're about to lose another long-time business in Colorado. Sadly, it's become a trend not just in Colorado, but across the country. Local favorites closing up shop and locking the doors for good. Some of it can be blamed on the pandemic, right?
COLORADO STATE
KJCT8

KJCT MOAB BODY FOLO-VO

A NEBRASKA MAN WILL BE SPENDING THE NEXT 18 MONTHS BEHIND BARS FOR MAKING ONLINE THREATS AGAINST COLORADO'S TOP ELECTIONS OFFICIAL...SECRETARY OF STATE JENA GRISWOLD. Palisade Fire Department Hiring Full-Time Employees. City of GJ to Launch Pilot Recycling Programs. Updated: 23 hours ago. City of GJ to Launch Pilot Recycling...
NEBRASKA STATE
City
Palisade, NE
Palisade, CO
Government
Local
Nebraska Government
City
Palisade, CO
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Government
State
Nebraska State
nbc11news.com

Early morning rollover on 6 and 50

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - In the early hours on Sunday, October 9, 2022, a Budget van carrying lemonade and other items was traveling westbound on Highway 6 and 50 near 19 Road when it rolled. At approximately 3 a.m., the van began leaving the roadway when the driver overcorrected,...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
coloradosun.com

What’s Working: Colorado workers push back against the retirement age

Like its population, Colorado’s workforce is getting older as people work past traditional retirement age. A recent conference held in Denver explored the business case of how older, experienced workers affect a company’s bottom line (catch up with the subject in last week’s newsletter here) and how to attract and retain them. But the Age-Inclusive Management Strategies conference also addressed how the people of any age view work today.
DENVER, CO
Person
Dustin Fowler
Person
Jena Griswold
valleynewslive.com

Cooperstown man missing in Colorado

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A man from Cooperstown, who recently moved to Colorado, is missing after going into the mountain range in La Plata County. David Lunde went to run a part of the La Plata Enchilada on Saturday, and hasn’t been seen since. Six days later,...
LA PLATA COUNTY, CO
theprowersjournal.com

Avian Flu declared disaster emergency in Colorado News NEWS | Yesterday

Gov. Jared Polis has issued an Executive Order declaring a state of disaster emergency due to the Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza rising among birds in Colorado. The emergency declaration will allow state agencies to coordinate together to mitigate the spread of the disease. Also known as H5N1 or the avian...
COLORADO STATE
#Fire Department#Nebraska Man#State#Mdt
OutThere Colorado

7 totally legitimate complaints about life in Colorado

If you've been a longtime reader of OutThere Colorado, you know I love Colorado as much as the next person. It's an incredible place to live and, in my opinion, it lives up to the international hype it gets. That being said, there are a few common complaints I tend to hear and some of those complaints might be worth mentioning to people looking to relocate in the Centennial State.
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

EDITORIAL: Wolves at our door — more on the way

State wildlife officials have reported another suspected incident of wolves attacking cattle on national forest land in northwestern Colorado, near Meeker. This time, it was particularly gruesome. The wolves slaughtered 18 head of cattle. It’s but a foretaste of the carnage to come — following voters’ ill-informed decision on the...
COLORADO STATE
KKTV

PHOTOS: Coloradans enjoying gorgeous leaf peeping season

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - There’s still time to catch the changing colors in Colorado!. While the trees in northern Colorado are past their peak, southern Colorado is right in the middle of its own “gold rush.” The trees in the state change north to south, giving leaf peepers a full month to see peak fall foliage somewhere in Colorado.
COLORADO STATE
KJCT8

Christmas Tree Permits available soon

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Although the Christmas season is still a few months away, permits to cut your own Christmas tree on the Grand Mesa Uncompahgre and Gunnison National Forests will soon be available for purchase. Permits will be available on October 13, 2022. Purchasers are asked to thoroughly...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO

