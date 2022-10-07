Read full article on original website
10 tips to help you prepare for riding the Palisade Plunge
What is the Palisade Plunge and why is it a big deal?
Where to eat when you ride the Palisade Plunge
What to expect on the Palisade Plunge mountain bike route
City of Grand Junction ARPA committee decides on six projects for funding
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 provides state and local governments funding. The City of Grand Junction received $10.4 million and is anticipating using 9 million dollars to fund projects across the grand valley. $1.4 million was allocated to Visit Grand Junction, the Air Alliance, and the Sports Commission to offset lodging tax revenue loss.
Palisade Fire Department Hiring Full-Time Employees.
Another Colorado Classic Has Closed For Good After 57 Years
Another classic local Colorado business has said goodbye after almost six decades in business. What's the reason for yet another Colorado favorite closing its doors?. The sad emojis are flying in messages all around our state because we're about to lose another long-time business in Colorado. Sadly, it's become a trend not just in Colorado, but across the country. Local favorites closing up shop and locking the doors for good. Some of it can be blamed on the pandemic, right?
A NEBRASKA MAN WILL BE SPENDING THE NEXT 18 MONTHS BEHIND BARS FOR MAKING ONLINE THREATS AGAINST COLORADO'S TOP ELECTIONS OFFICIAL...SECRETARY OF STATE JENA GRISWOLD. Palisade Fire Department Hiring Full-Time Employees.
Proposition 123: Should Colorado set aside nearly $300 million each year for affordable housing?
Proposition 123 is an effort to tackle Colorado’s affordable housing crisis by allocating nearly $300 million each year in existing tax revenue to help local governments and nonprofits work on the issue. The measure on the November ballot comes as affordable housing has become one of the state’s most...
nbc11news.com
Early morning rollover on 6 and 50
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - In the early hours on Sunday, October 9, 2022, a Budget van carrying lemonade and other items was traveling westbound on Highway 6 and 50 near 19 Road when it rolled. At approximately 3 a.m., the van began leaving the roadway when the driver overcorrected,...
These Are the Best Employers in Colorado As Ranked By Forbes
If you're looking for a new job in Colorado then chose the best and look into starting a career with a top-ranked company. Forbes teamed up with market research company Statista to poll Americans and determine which companies are the most highly favored by employees giving us the top 15 employers in Colorado.
coloradosun.com
What’s Working: Colorado workers push back against the retirement age
Like its population, Colorado’s workforce is getting older as people work past traditional retirement age. A recent conference held in Denver explored the business case of how older, experienced workers affect a company’s bottom line (catch up with the subject in last week’s newsletter here) and how to attract and retain them. But the Age-Inclusive Management Strategies conference also addressed how the people of any age view work today.
Colorado accidentally sent voter registration notices to 30,000 residents who are not citizens
The Colorado Secretary of State’s Office mailed postcards to roughly 30,000 non-citizens living in the state notifying them on how they could register to vote. The office said it is currently trying to determine what led to the error. The state emphasizes that if anyone who isn’t a U.S....
Facts About Colorado that Out-of-Staters Find Hard to Believe
People visiting the Centennial State often bring with them countless preconceived notions about life in Colorado. You are here to set the record straight. Visitors who think Colorado is a state full of pot-smoking outdoorsmen are wrong. Not everyone chooses to inhale, ski, or eat granola three times a day.
valleynewslive.com
Cooperstown man missing in Colorado
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A man from Cooperstown, who recently moved to Colorado, is missing after going into the mountain range in La Plata County. David Lunde went to run a part of the La Plata Enchilada on Saturday, and hasn’t been seen since. Six days later,...
theprowersjournal.com
Avian Flu declared disaster emergency in Colorado News NEWS | Yesterday
Gov. Jared Polis has issued an Executive Order declaring a state of disaster emergency due to the Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza rising among birds in Colorado. The emergency declaration will allow state agencies to coordinate together to mitigate the spread of the disease. Also known as H5N1 or the avian...
Holy House: Step Inside a Historic 1876 Colorado Church For Sale
From simple and efficient tiny homes to lavish mega-mansions, the Colorado real estate market is full of all sorts of unique listings. One interesting home that's currently for sale is actually a former church. 1876 Colorado Church For Sale. This historic Silver Plume property was transformed into a one-of-a-kind residence.
Moose on the Loose: How Did A Moose End Up in Eastern Colorado?
When you think of moose in Colorado, you generally think of their habitat in the mountains. Once in a while, a random moose will make their way down to the Front Range of Colorado, but not very often. Imagine the surprise of seeing a moose on the eastern plains of...
7 totally legitimate complaints about life in Colorado
If you've been a longtime reader of OutThere Colorado, you know I love Colorado as much as the next person. It's an incredible place to live and, in my opinion, it lives up to the international hype it gets. That being said, there are a few common complaints I tend to hear and some of those complaints might be worth mentioning to people looking to relocate in the Centennial State.
How to Protect Yourself — and Your Pets — From Bot Flies in Colorado
If you've ever heard of a bot fly, you know how disgusting these pesky insects are. If you haven't, you'll want to learn about them — because we have them in Colorado. Read on to see how you can protect yourself (and your pets) from bot flies in the Centennial State.
EDITORIAL: Wolves at our door — more on the way
State wildlife officials have reported another suspected incident of wolves attacking cattle on national forest land in northwestern Colorado, near Meeker. This time, it was particularly gruesome. The wolves slaughtered 18 head of cattle. It’s but a foretaste of the carnage to come — following voters’ ill-informed decision on the...
Annoying Things Coloradans Say That Simply Are Not True
Did you realize Coloradans say a lot of things that just aren't true? It's true. All of us who live in Colorado have probably been guilty at one time or another of misstating the reality of Colorado or spreading fictitious Colorado stereotypes. We probably can't really help ourselves. People Need...
PHOTOS: Coloradans enjoying gorgeous leaf peeping season
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - There’s still time to catch the changing colors in Colorado!. While the trees in northern Colorado are past their peak, southern Colorado is right in the middle of its own “gold rush.” The trees in the state change north to south, giving leaf peepers a full month to see peak fall foliage somewhere in Colorado.
Christmas Tree Permits available soon
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Although the Christmas season is still a few months away, permits to cut your own Christmas tree on the Grand Mesa Uncompahgre and Gunnison National Forests will soon be available for purchase. Permits will be available on October 13, 2022. Purchasers are asked to thoroughly...
